IIOT-OXYS, Inc. Enters into NDA with a Strategic New England-Based Biomedical Start-Up

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

IIOT-OXYS, Inc. Enters into NDA with a Strategic New England-Based Biomedical Start-Up

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / IIOT-OXYS, Inc. (OTC PINK:ITOX) announced the execution of a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) with a strategic New England-based biomedical start-up.

Cliff Emmons, CEO of IIOT-OXYS, Inc., stated, "This customer provides R&D, consulting, and training to the biomedical plastic extrusion industry. They supply other companies with equipment, processes, and training to meet both early and late-stage manufacturing needs. Our customer engagement process consists of several steps, the first being the execution of an NDA, which then allows us to quickly define a problem statement of interest to the client, which then leads to a definition of scope of work for the first contract. We are very pleased to be working with this strategic and innovative company that can leverage our technology to ensure the products and services they provide to their customers meet their manufacturing quality and productivity goals. We look forward to partnering with their technology-savvy leadership to see where our edge computing and machine learning algorithms will add the most value to their and their customers' biomedical products, manufacturing equipment, and processes."

"This new partner also marks a strategic move for IIOT-OXYS, Inc.", explained Mr. Emmons. "We are expanding into ‘discrete manufacturing' processes applicable to medical devices, building on our successes with ‘continuous manufacturing' processes characteristic to biotech and pharmaceutical production. Plastic extrusion is a key manufacturing process for medical and surgical catheters. We are also gaining a Subject-Matter Expert (SME) as their CEO holds a PhD in Plastics Engineering, and has expertise in plastic extrusion, combination devices (ones that combine a medical device with biotechnology or pharmaceuticals), and nanotechnology. This is the first of several strategic partners we are vetting in key manufacturing processes for medical devices, including plastic injection molding, metal machining, metal stamping, and automated assembly."

"This is the third such agreement this year, which continues an expansion of our current biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device intelligent manufacturing segments. As previously disclosed, in Q1 of 2020 we successfully completed a pilot program with a Fortune 500 Pharma company, and signed a collaboration agreement with Aingura IIoT, S.L. These two accomplishments have allowed the Company and its partner to leverage its pharma use case along with its partner's discrete manufacturing use cases to pursue new medical device prospects and their component suppliers. We expect these agreements and new prospects will lead to new business in due time," continued Mr. Emmons.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that reflect Management's current views about future events and financial performance. Forward-looking statements often contain words such as ''expects,'' ''anticipates,'' ''intends,'' or ''believes.'' Our forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and events to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that could adversely affect us include, without limitation, the loss of major customers, our failure to obtain new contracts, our inability to patent products or processes, our infringement of patents held by others, our inability to finance our business and the other risks and uncertainties that are discussed in our most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made only as of the date of this news release. We undertake no obligation to update our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Us

IIOT-OXYS, Inc. is a technology company at the intersection of IIoT, AI & Machine Learning, Edge Computing and Manufacturing Operations. We provide actionable mission-critical insights for the Medical/Pharmaceutical, Manufacturing, Agriculture, Defense, and Structural Health, and other industries. IIOT-OXYS, Inc. edge computing open-source hardware and proprietary ML algorithms employ our Minimally-Invasive Load Monitoring (MILM) technology to simply gather data and gain insights to monitor, scope, move from preventive to predictive maintenance, and even optimize development and manufacturing processes. For additional information visit www.oxyscorp.com

CONTACT:

Clifford L. Emmons
CEO
IIOT-OXYS, Inc.
[email protected]
www.oxyscorp.com

SOURCE: IIOT-OXYS, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/655137/IIOT-OXYS-Inc-Enters-into-NDA-with-a-Strategic-New-England-Based-Biomedical-Start-Up

img.ashx?id=655137

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment