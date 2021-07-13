Logo
Teledyne Relays Announces Four New Reed Relay Families for High Reliability Applications

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

Teledyne+Relays today announced availability of four new reed relay product families, all offering extremely long life of up to 1 billion cycles, ideal for applications where high reliability is essential. The new product lines complement the already broad array of rugged switching solutions the company has been supplying for more than 60 years.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210713005211/en/

Teledyne_Relays_Reed_Relays.jpg

Teledyne Relays Reed Relays Family (Photo: Business Wire)

Reed relays offer a compact and lightweight solution for switching of AC or DC signals. Contacts are hermetically sealed inside a glass envelope which protects them from corrosion. Compared with other mechanical-based relays, reed relays offer low power consumption, low contact capacitance and faster switching speeds.

The new reed+relay+product+families are optimized for different customer demands:

  1. Single-in-line (SIL) and Dual-in-line (DIL) packaged parts containing one or more reed switches and an electromagnet, encapsulated in thermoset plastic and packaged for easy solderability to a printed circuit board, or inserted into sockets for easy replacement.
  2. The new HVR series relays are designed for high voltage/high power applications, and can switch up to 7.5 kV, 1.5 kW.
  3. For applications where isolation is a priority, the HIR series offers up to 3 kV isolation between coil and contacts.
  4. MCR series relays are designed with a focus on metal shielding. Options include shielding to protect contacts from external interference from other nearby relays and components, or to isolate contacts from electrostatic interference coming from the coil circuit.

“Teledyne’s new products provide some of the fastest switching times, highest vibration resistance and widest operating temperature ranges available,” said Michael Palakian, Teledyne Relays’ Global Director of Sales & Marketing.

Applications for the new products include radar, telecommunications, automated test equipment, dielectric voltage testing/ Hi-Pot testing, ESD sensitivity testing, and power protection circuits.

Devices are available for ordering and shipment today from Teledyne Relays or an authorized distributor.

ABOUT TELEDYNE RELAYS

Teledyne Relays is Everywhereyoulook™, providing switching solutions for aviation, test & measurement equipment, industrial control, and military & space applications. For more information, visit www.teledynedefenseelectronics.com%2Frelays%2F

ABOUT TELEDYNE DEFENSE ELECTRONICS

Serving Defense, Space and Commercial sectors worldwide, Teledyne Defense Electronics offers a comprehensive portfolio of highly engineered solutions that meet your most demanding requirements in the harshest environments. Manufacturing both custom and off-the-shelf product offerings, our diverse product lines meet emerging needs for key applications for avionics, energetics, electronic warfare, missiles, radar, satcom, space, and test and measurement. www.teledynedefelec.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210713005211r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210713005211/en/

