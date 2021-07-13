Fifth Third Bank Named a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion

Fifth Third Bank, National Association, has been named one of the best places to work for people with disabilities as part of the 2021 Disability+Equality+Index, the nation’s most comprehensive benchmarking tool for disability inclusion. The Bank earned a 100% on the list. The index is a joint initiative between leading disability organizations, the American Association for People with Disabilities, Disability:IN and businesses that have invested in accessibility and inclusion across their company.

“At Fifth Third, we see inclusion and diversity as a strategic imperative, and are committed to creating and nurturing a business environment that values and celebrates all employees and customers,” said Greg D. Carmichael, chairman and CEO of Fifth Third Bank. “We are honored that our efforts to attract, retain and grow talented individuals with disabilities are recognized with this 100% score on the Disability Equality Index.”

“We are committed to working toward being a company where equal access and opportunity to thrive is available to all,” said Stephanie Smith, senior vice president and chief inclusion and diversity officer. “We focused on making significant changes at the Bank to increase our score from 90% on last year’s DEI, and it is an honor to have earned a 100% this year. We value our employees with disabilities, and we continue to actively create an inclusive environment for every employee.”

The 2021 DEI measured culture and leadership; enterprise-wide access; employment practices pertaining to benefits, recruitment, employment, education, retention, advancement and accommodations; community engagement; supplier diversity and the non-weighted category of non-US operations. As a result of the global pandemic, the DEI was modernized by adding non-weighted questions about innovative technology to advance digital and remote accessibility; mental wellness benefits; services for deaf and hard of hearing employees, and flexible work options.

The index was created in 2015 by the DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of business leaders, policy experts and disability advocates. Now in its seventh year, the DEI exists to help businesses make a positive impact on the unemployment and underemployment of people with disabilities. Businesses that score 80% or higher are distinguished as a best place to work for disability inclusion. Fifth Third Bank’s 100% score builds on its environmental, social and governance strategy aligned to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal No. 10, Reduce Inequalities. For more information, see https%3A%2F%2Fwww.un.org%2Fsustainabledevelopment%2Fsustainable-development-goals%2F.

“The Disability Equality Index shines a spotlight on companies that believe they have a stake in creating a more equitable society for people with disabilities,” said Maria Town, president and CEO of AAPD. “It is a conduit for our work championing disability rights for the 60 million Americans with disabilities and knocking down barriers to employment, technology and healthcare, and we're thrilled to see the progress being made.”

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, Fifth Third had $207 billion in assets and operated 1,098 full-service banking centers and 2,383 ATMs with Fifth Third branding in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to approximately 53,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of March 31, 2021, had $464 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $58 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Third’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq® Global Select Market under the symbol “FITB.” Fifth Third Bank was established in 1858. Deposit and Credit products are offered by Fifth Third Bank, National Association. Member FDIC.

About the Disability Equality Index®

The Disability Equality Index is a comprehensive benchmarking tool that helps companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions that they can take to achieve disability inclusion and equality. Each company receives a score, on a scale of zero to 100, with those earning 80 and above recognized as a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion.

The DEI is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities, the nation’s largest disability rights organization, and Disability:IN, the global business disability inclusion network, to advance the inclusion of people with disabilities. The organizations are complementary and bring unique strengths that make the project relevant and credible to corporations and the disability community. The tool was developed by the DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of business leaders, policy experts, and disability advocates. Learn more at: www.DisabilityEqualityIndex.org.

About the American Association of People with Disabilities

AAPD is a convener, connector and catalyst for change, increasing the political and economic power for people with disabilities. As a national cross-disability rights organization AAPD advocates for full civil rights for the more than 50 million Americans with disabilities. Learn more at: www.aapd.com.

About Disability:IN

Disability:IN is a global organization driving disability inclusion and equality in business. More than 270 corporations trust Disability:IN to activate and achieve disability inclusion across their enterprise and in the broader corporate mainstream. Through the world’s most comprehensive disability inclusion benchmarking; best-in-class conferences and programs; and expert counsel and engagement, Disability:IN works with leading businesses to create long-term business and societal impact. Join us at disabilityin.org%2FAreYouIN #AreYouIN.

