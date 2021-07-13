Over 100,000 Businesses Rely on ADP Workforce Management Solutions as Changing Environment Creates Accelerated Need for Time, Attendance and Scheduling Tools

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Over 100,000 Businesses Rely on ADP Workforce Management Solutions as Changing Environment Creates Accelerated Need for Time, Attendance and Scheduling Tools

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

ADP hits new milestone with fully mobile workforce management solution

PR Newswire

ROSELAND, N.J., July 13, 2021

ROSELAND, N.J., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ADP, a leading global technology company providing HCM solutions, has reached a significant business milestone thanks to recent innovations like collaborative scheduling for smaller businesses and the extension of a fully mobile solution for larger companies outside the U.S. ADP has just expanded its workforce management (WFM) client base to more than 100,000 clients, helping businesses of all sizes respond to the constantly changing needs of their workforce with enhanced skills-based scheduling and AI-enabled forecasting.

ADP's Workforce Management tools help to support businesses of all sizes as they navigate business challenges

"This milestone reinforces how the depth of our workforce management experience continually delivers value to our clients," said David Palmieri, ADP's division vice president and general manager. "As one of the largest workforce management companies in the world, ADP has worked for more than 70 years with everyone from small local businesses to multinational corporations to help them save time and money."

The current climate has made it more difficult, particularly for small businesses, to find talent, as workers seek to keep some of the benefits that became the norm during the pandemic, from flexible schedules to safer work environments. Businesses that address these needs will be the first to land these sought-after workers, giving them an edge over their competition. At the same time, business owners need to optimize their staffing and operations to help drive their business forward.

ADP's Workforce Management tools help to support businesses of all sizes as they navigate these business challenges:

For Small Businesses
ADP recently released ADP® Timekeeping Plus Scheduling, a new product for businesses with fewer than 50 employees that use RUN Powered by ADP as their payroll software. Having time, attendance and schedule management all in the same place as HR and payroll saves owners time, while helping them to improve payroll accuracy.

New highlights include:

  • The Owner Dashboard – This feature brings immediate attention to tasks owners need to perform, while highlighting who is working, who is out and where labor is being spent. Unplanned hours and absences as well as overtime can be closely monitored.
  • Collaborative Scheduling – In addition to bringing schedules online to improve visibility and simplify maintenance, this new offering empowers employees to work with owners or managers to create work schedules. They can submit unavailability, be notified of and claim open shifts, and ask others to swap or cover their shifts for them, all from their mobile devices.
  • The ADP® Time Kiosk – This app helps turn a tablet into a touchless workforce management device. Employees can log in using Facial ID and can use voice commands to clock in/out, record meal breaks and review their timecards.

To see ADP® Timekeeping Plus Scheduling in action, watch here.

For Midsized Businesses
ADP recently upgraded its new Advanced Scheduling product with powerful skills-based scheduling capabilities. For use with ADP Workforce Now® Essential Time, these easy-to-use tools help managers get the job done, within budget and with employee satisfaction and safety in mind.

New highlights include:

  • New Skills-based Scheduling – Software matches people in the talent pool with the right jobs. Managers can indicate whether a task requires a worker with a certain skill, who speaks a specific language or who has a specialty license or certification.
  • Schedule costs – Managers can display the cost of the schedule. Totals are shown by employee, by day or for the whole schedule period, helping the business stay within its labor budgets.
  • Schedule rules – A business can define rules such as the maximum hours per day or maximum consecutive days someone can work. The limits can be enforced as schedules are created and modified to ensure the business avoids any premium pay situations.
  • Collaborative scheduling – Employees are empowered to claim open shifts, request to drop shifts or swap with others, and request to have their shift covered by another employee. Skills requirements and rules will be enforced when changes are approved.

For Large Businesses
The ADP® Workforce Manager product is now available globally, bringing the latest mobile and AI technologies to ADP's global market. With this array of data and insights, managers can take quick action to make their workforce more effective.

New and upcoming highlights include:

  • Intelligent forecasting – Enriched forecasting and optimized scheduling, including forecasting enabled by AI, help businesses make more informed decisions.
  • Mobile access – The ADP Mobile Solutions app is fully integrated with Workforce Manager for easy access.
  • ADP® DataCloud integration – By integrating with ADP DataCloud, Workforce Manager delivers insights from ADP's award-winning analytics tool. Leaders can see management metrics alongside turnover, hiring and other key data.

Recognized Support in Workforce Management
ADP was also recognized last month as a leader in analyst firm NelsonHall's "New World Workforce Management 2021" NEAT Report, which focuses on how providers are meeting buyer needs for workforce management solutions. The report highlighted ADP's deep workforce management expertise and HR/Payroll integration; the breadth of its product portfolio; its unique compliance and strategic advisory services; and its powerful scheduling, dashboard, and analytics capabilities for managers.

For more information on ADP's workforce management software, please visit https://www.adp.com/wfm.

About ADP (NASDAQ: ADP)
Designing better ways to work through cutting-edge products, premium services and exceptional experiences that enable people to reach their full potential. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits and Payroll. Informed by data and designed for people. Learn more at ADP.com.

ADP, the ADP logo, and Always Designing for People, are trademarks of ADP, Inc.

Copyright © 2021 ADP, Inc. All rights reserved.

ADP_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY41988&sd=2021-07-13 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/over-100-000-businesses-rely-on-adp-workforce-management-solutions-as-changing-environment-creates-accelerated-need-for-time-attendance-and-scheduling-tools-301332805.html

SOURCE ADP, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY41988&Transmission_Id=202107131148PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY41988&DateId=20210713
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment