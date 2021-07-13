Logo
PointsBet Appoints Chantal Cipriano as Vice President, Legal, Compliance & People for Canadian Operation

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DENVER, July 13, 2021

Gaming lawyer will provide strategic vision and regulatory expertise as PointsBet navigates evolving Canadian sports betting landscape

DENVER, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PointsBet, a premier global online gaming operator, announced today that it has expanded its corporate profile in Canada with the appointment of gaming and sports betting industry lawyer Chantal Cipriano as Vice President, Legal, Compliance & People for PointsBet Canada. Cipriano joins Nic Sulsky – PointsBet Canada's recently appointed Chief Commercial Officer – as the company continues to showcase its commitment to building a uniquely Canadian operation fit for and true to the market.

Chantal_Cipriano.jpg

Canada's single-event sports betting bill, Bill C-218, recently received Royal Assent.

A native Canadian and long-time Toronto resident, Cipriano joins PointsBet from Mazooma, where she was Senior Director of Legal & Compliance, helping guide the fintech company in providing real-time, bank account level data intelligence and bank-verified payment processing for licensed online gaming and sports betting operators in regulated U.S. markets.

"With the legalization of single-event sports betting in Canada, PointsBet sits at the forefront of one of the most exciting new gaming market opportunities in our country. With its innovative business model and talented leadership teams in Australia, Ireland, the United States, and now Canada, we are collectively committed to building a company that captures this market opportunity, creates a brand that strongly resonates with Canadian consumers, and ultimately, a diverse company that the Canadian executive team can be proud to lead," said Cipriano. "The sports betting landscape will evolve at a rapid pace in Canada, and I look forward to assisting PointsBet navigate that evolution as the company continues to scale."

Previously, Cipriano was a lawyer in the Toronto office of Dickinson Wright, providing strategic legal advice to clients involved in the land-based and online gambling industries. Her practice primarily focused on advising of the requirements related to licensing, compliance and governance, and risk mitigation.

She is a published author of the Canada chapter for LexisNexis' Gaming Law and Practice Book, Chambers and Partners' Gaming, Gambling and Licensing Practice Guide for Canada, and various articles in gaming publications. Cipriano is an adjunct professor with the University of New Hampshire, teaching its Canada chapter of the Global Regulation of Sports Betting Course under its Sports Wagering and Integrity Certificate Program, and an advisory board member to Gaming Americas. Cipriano also acts as Special Counsel, Gaming, to Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP.

"Equipping the PointsBet team with best-in-class talent to realize best-in-class execution has always been our mandate, and we are excited today to take an additional stride in that respect for PointsBet Canada, adding Chantal Cipriano – a terrific leader with deep industry expertise," said Johnny Aitken, PointsBet USA CEO. "Chantal joins Nic Sulsky, PointsBet Canada's recently appointed Chief Commercial Officer, as just our second of many talented, authentic Canadian hires to come as we work to ensure our Canadian leadership team understands, represents, and appropriately connects with the local sports environment and its distinct, passionate fanbase."

Background:

  • The single-event sports betting bill, Bill C-218, has received Royal Assent in Canada.
  • The incremental growth in the regulated Canadian sports betting industry has been estimated at between $1.2 billion and $2.2 billion, creating more than 2,500 jobs. Between 60% and 75% of that growth is estimated to come from online wagering. (PriceWaterhouseCoopers, "Economic Analysis of Single Sports Betting Legalization," February 2021)
  • Founded in Australia in 2015, PointsBet (ASX: PBH) is a corporate bookmaker with operations in Australia and the United States. With a scalable cloud-based platform that offers clients innovative sports wagering products, the company has established itself as one of the fastest-growing sports-betting platforms in the world.

About PointsBet
PointsBet is one of the fastest growing online gaming operators in the U.S. and is rapidly expanding its footprint, currently bringing its best-in-class proprietary technology, modernized and premium brand mentality, expert trading practices, and proven growth marketing strategies to the burgeoning sports betting markets of Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, and New Jersey. Originally founded in Australia, PointsBet is a cutting-edge online gaming operator that prides itself on having the quickest and most user-friendly app (iOS and Android) while also providing the best content and experience for sports bettors. PointsBet is the only U.S. sportsbook to offer PointsBetting – a unique and innovative way to bet – and has also introduced a slew of well-received, bettor-first initiatives. PointsBet offers the most markets on all major U.S. sports (NFL, NBA, WNBA, MLB, NHL) and PointsBetting in the world. For more information, visit www.PointsBet.com.

Media Contact
Patrick Eichner, PointsBet, [email protected]

PointsBet_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY41803&sd=2021-07-13 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pointsbet-appoints-chantal-cipriano-as-vice-president-legal-compliance--people-for-canadian-operation-301332737.html

SOURCE PointsBet

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY41803&Transmission_Id=202107131100PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY41803&DateId=20210713
