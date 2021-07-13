Uplift Aerospace's Initial Test Results of Lunar South Pole Concrete

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Uplift Aerospace's Initial Test Results of Lunar South Pole Concrete

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

PARK CITY, UTAH / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / NRP Stone, Inc (OTC:NRPI): In May 2021, Uplift Aerospace, Inc. commissioned the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee(UWM), under the direction of Dr. Sobolev to characterize lunar regolith (Moon dirt) on the Moon's south pole to quantify its chemical and physical properties. Dr. Sobolev has been known for his work with specialty concretes since the 1980s. This analysis is to be used for formulations of Uplift's proprietary product, Luna-CreteTM, a next-generation solution for infrastructure and building materials to be mined and processed on the Moon.

Experiments with lunar concretes were originally conducted as early as the 1980s, but for the most part, nothing advanced as interest in moon landings evaporated with government funding. However, in the last several years, private industry and government have revived the dream of space travel and space colonization with objectives of commercial space travel and destinations, including the Moon and Mars. As a result, the Moon has become a focal point of interest with NASA and private industry as a logical refueling station prior to extended space travel.

NASA's Artemis mission has carefully planned to re-engage the Moon with many expecting lunar outposts to be in the foreseeable future if building materials can be proven. Initial experiments on the Moon for commercialization are expected to be as early as the next two years. As a result, Uplift has positioned itself to be on the cutting edge of this new frontier and a whole new economy to be enjoyed in space and on Earth for Earth's inhabitants. Providing viable and durable lunar building materials is a keystone to establishing a lunar presence, thus enters Uplift Aerospace technology.

"Characterizing the lunar regolith was the first step in scientifically creating the right formula for Uplift's Luna-CreteTM", said Josh Hanes, CEO of Uplift Aerospace. "Optimizing the right formulation to withstand the wide range of temperatures found on the Moon, as well as its low gravity and vacuum-like conditions has been a huge challenge to overcome. However, we are happy to officially announce history's first south pole specific lunar concrete with results surpassing target durability ranges by as much as 2x".

The Moon's south pole is a key landing location for international space programs and NASA's upcoming Artemis missions. What makes Uplift's formulation different than past endeavors is the prototyping of a concrete for the Moon's south pole, targeting specific materials found in possible landing sites of upcoming missions. This successful development of a regolith-based concrete for the lunar south pole has far-reaching implications for development of the Moon and off-world manufacturing.

The south pole specific lunar concrete was developed utilizing a simulated lunar regolith created at the University of Central Florida's Exolith Labs. The simulated south pole lunar regolith, developed for Uplift's project, approximates the Moon's south pole mineral composition to allow Uplift to test and prototype a concrete to closely match the landing areas for upcoming government and private missions.

With these encouraging results, Uplift announced its intention to continue developing a system capable of collecting, filtering, and casting durable concrete structures on the Moon, with an aim to finalize a prototype for advanced lunar concrete manufacturing by the end of 2022.

About Uplift Aerospace

Uplift Aerospace is pioneering advanced lunar technologies and a multiplanetary marketplace.

To find out more and get the latest updates, visit upliftaerospace.com or follow @upliftaerospace on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Media Contact:[email protected]

US OTC Symbol:NRPI; CUSIP: 62940J200. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @upliftaerospace or on the web at www.upliftaerospace.com

Disclosures and Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Expressions of future goals and similar expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the timely development and market acceptance of products and technologies, economic and market factors, successful integration of acquisitions, the ability to secure additional sources of financing, the ability to reduce operating expenses and other factors. The actual results that the company achieves may differ materially from any forward-looking statements due to such risks and uncertainties. The Company, its management, or affiliates, undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

SOURCE: NRP Stone, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/655324/Uplift-Aerospaces-Initial-Test-Results-of-Lunar-South-Pole-Concrete

img.ashx?id=655324

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment