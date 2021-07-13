Kudelski Security Hires Seasoned Cybersecurity Experts to Bolster Threat Intel and OT Security Capabilities

PR Newswire

CHESEAUX-SUR-LAUSANNE, Switzerland and PHOENIX, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kudelski Security , the cybersecurity division within the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), today announced two strategic hires to deepen the company's bench of cybersecurity experts, hiring Roger Hill as Senior Director, Product Security and Steven Bay as Director, U.S. Security Operations Center (SOC) services. The two are globally recognized subject matter experts in operational technology (OT) and insider threats, respectively, and will boost Kudelski Security's ability to keep its customers ahead of evolving cybersecurity threats.

"We're excited to add two visionary technologists to our global team, bringing their deep expertise that spans multiple industries and disciplines," said Kudelski Security CEO Andrew Howard. "Roger Hill has two decades of experience in the industrial control systems space working with giants in the industry. Steven Bay has well documented public and private sector experience, providing cyber threat intelligence, incident response, and network security capabilities. Together, they will be a great asset in our ability to help clients address the increasing security challenges of today."

As Kudelski Security's senior director of product security, Roger Hill is responsible for building a program that offers a security standards framework supporting the full product development lifecycles for clients that build and sell products. Hill brings more than 25 years of experience, including 20 in the industrial control systems (ICS) space, where he specialized in technology management, M&A strategy, and offensive security across key manufacturing segments.

Prior to joining Kudelski Security, Hill was Security Portfolio Manager at Rockwell Automation, where he managed software and control, the largest product segment for the company. He also served as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) for Veracity Industrial Networks, a technology company with a zero-trust industrial network for connected devices, and was the Global Head of Technology Management for Siemens' Plant Security Services. Hill also previously served on the board of the Cyber Resilience Institute and as a member of the executive steering committee at (CS)2AI, the Control Systems Cyber Security Association International.

"Kudelski Security is filled with real experts and as such is in a very unique position to help the OT industry bolster their security posture in the face of increasing cyber threats," said Roger Hill. "I look forward to leveraging our partnership with vendors to help them better understand risk across their product portfolio, solve challenges, and demonstrate improvement to boards over time."

As director of Kudelski Security's U.S. Security Operations Center services, Steven Bay runs the company's security operations consulting practice, including advising clients on threat intelligence, threat hunting and insider threats. Kudelski Security meets the need of CISOs and security operations leaders by providing relevant intelligence, contextualized data, and comprehensive threat response plans with an approach designed from the ground up to address the modern cyber threat landscape.

"The threat landscape is rapidly changing and clients need the right partner and services to effectively defend their networks, assets and reputations," said Steven Bay. "It's exciting to work with both our customers and Kudelski Security's expert security operations and Cyber Fusion Center teams to deliver the tailored solutions organization's need to maximize security coverage and minimize risk."

Bay has more than 15 years of security experience in the public and private sectors. Previously, he was Director, Cybersecurity Operations and Threat Intelligence at Security On-Demand and served as CISO at NuVasive. Bay also spent nearly ten years as a senior technology and cybersecurity consultant at Booz Allen Hamilton, where he advised companies on cyber threat intelligence, incident response, network security and compliance. He also oversaw a team that supported U.S. government cyber and foreign intelligence missions. Bay started his career in the U.S. Air Force, where he served as a Persian-Farsi linguist, and he's currently an intelligence officer in the U.S. Navy Reserve. Bay holds an MA in International Relations, an MBA and a BA.

Kudelski Security is the premier advisor and cybersecurity innovator for today's most security-conscious organizations. Our long-term approach to client partnerships enables us to continuously evaluate their security posture to recommend solutions that reduce business risk, maintain compliance and increase overall security effectiveness. With clients that include Fortune 500 enterprises and government organizations in Europe and across the United States, we address the most complex environments through an unparalleled set of solution capabilities including consulting, technology, managed security services and custom innovation. For more information, visit www.kudelskisecurity.com.

