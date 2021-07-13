Logo
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Closing of Operations and Expansion Financing

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

ST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery, Inc. ("TSR" or "the Company"), (OTC PINK:BLIS), announces the Company, through the assistance of its sponsoring broker J.H. Darbie & Co. has been able to obtain significant financing for its ongoing and future operations. Importantly, the financing has obtained on four one-year notes, which were all identical in terms from only three funders at a fixed conversion rate. Importantly, as promised before, the immediate effect is no significant dilution to the shares outstanding, which under TSR's business model is maintained at less than 10 million shares. With such financing TSR is in position that it is not needing to seek any further financing for the foreseeable future for operations and expenses, both general and expansion of its ongoing recovery operations. In other words, TSR is set for the foreseeable future for operations, as it expands to its gaming and other divisions. All of the details of such agreements will be revealed in the Companies 10K annual report to filed shortly.

The funding has given TSR the ability to maintain full operations with its partner Gold Hound LLC, which are currently transpiring off the Sebastian site. Full out operations are now funded for the outfitting of the dive vessel which we are operating with Gold Hound, and large-scale technology purchases of tremendous technical abilities such as exact finder GPS systems, state of the art detection equipment, refit of start of the art electronics, sonar detection equipment, dive equipment and all other equipment necessary for full on continued operations through the whole year dive season and beyond. TSR has also contracted for large scale multimedia outlets to publish its operations worldwide.

"We have found a true partner with Darbie who caused all of the interest in the ongoing operations which we have with Gold Hound, LLC on the permitted sites. True to our work with Greg Bounds we have now been onsite and successful with multiple recoveries practically on every dive the crews have made," stated Craig A. Huffman, President of TSR. "With these operations ongoing and secured, we have crews in water on thousands of targets that Greg has magged from proven treasure sites. With this we will now be able to expand operations to other areas of the Caribbean on known treasure sites, besides the multitude of unrecovered items from the known wrecks in Sebastian. The future is great, and TSR will be presenting its finds with its partners through multimedia presentations. Most importantly we are not in a position of any spiral financing, which I have fought for numerous companies as all my time in Corporate counsel litigation."

The site area off Sebastian Florida has been perpetually permitted with the State of Florida and has been the site of valuable recoveries from a suspected four wrecks from the renowned and enormously laden 1715 Fleet, which sank in July 1715 during a hurricane. Although much of the inshore areas have been worked, and many recoveries made, the vast amount of treasure, in the form of gold and silver coins, bullion bars, emeralds, jewelry and other valuable items are still to be found. Through the exhaustive work of Greg Bounds over the last year, he has tracked and identified thousands of "hits" extending out in un-searched areas that show definitive trails of wrecks which we are now diving on and recovering. Given the success that both Bounds, and his company Gold Hound has had, along with Kane Fisher of TSR who has had numerous recoveries through the years on the site, TSR with this partnership is now recovering looks to great amount of treasure recovery that promise that we are on target and on site of areas not recovered from before.

With the vessels operating, TSR will update and provide information on all aspects of operations, including video and other media updates in the short term. TSR has also activated an Instagram site for posts we will make available for videos and pictures on a daily basis. See future publications on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and other sources as they are developed. Currently we hold thousands of photos of items recovered which will be released.

About Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery

TSR is a three-fold treasure related company, with its own recovery vessels and partners, it has made recoveries, and holds hundreds of miles of researched areas. TSR has its treasure recovery part of the Company as well as its Media Group for television, gaming and Media matters such as its gaming portion and its television side being developed. All three components will make up the triad of revenue sources and business development.

Our web site will be updated as new matters are announced including recoveries, the media side, and gaming side at www.treasurewreck.com. Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/tsrtreasurehunters/

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release and the statements of representatives of TSR. (the "Company") related thereto contain, or may contain, among other things, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements," including any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "guidance," "projects," "may," "could," "would," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "ultimately" or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements involve material assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and the expectations contained in such statements may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results (including, without limitation, TSR's ability to advance its business, generate revenue and profit and operate as a public company) could differ materially from those stated or anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including factors and risks discussed in the periodic reports that the Company files with OTC Markets (Pink Sheets). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. The Company undertakes no duty to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

COMPANY CONTACT TSR:
Website: www.treasurewreck.com

Craig A. Huffman
EMAIL: [email protected],

INVESTOR RELATIONS:
TELEPHONE: (877) 723-5477

Corporate Communications:
NetworkWire (NW)
New York, New York
www.NetworkNewsWire.com
212.418.1217 Office
[email protected]

SOURCE: Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/655234/Treasure-Shipwreck-Recovery-Announces-Closing-of-Operations-and-Expansion-Financing

img.ashx?id=655234

