Ubique Minerals Announces First Tranche Closing of Private Placement Financing and Increase in Total Amount of Financing, Issues Options

This news release is not for distribution or dissemination in the United States of America

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Ubique Minerals Limited ("Ubique")(CSE:UBQ) announces that it has closed a first tranche of the private placement financing and has increased the total amount to be offered under the financing.

Private Placement Financing

Ubique announces the closing of the first tranche of the private placement which was announced by press release dated June 28th, 2021. The closing of $575,800.00 comprises $315,000.00 hard dollar units and $260,800.00 in flow through units. Each of the hard dollar units are priced at $0.05 and comprise a share plus a whole warrant with each whole warrant being exercisable at a price of $0.075 per common share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. The flow through units are priced at $0.06 and comprise one common share in the capital of Ubique issued on a flow through basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) and one half of a common share purchase warrant with each whole warrant being exercisable at a price of $0.075 per common share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. The first tranche comprises 6,300,000 units issued for hard dollar units and 4,346,666 units issued for flow through units. 7,780,000 of the units in the first tranche were taken up by insiders, officers and directors of the corporation.

Given the strong interest in the private placement financing the Board of Ubique has determined to increase the total amount of the offering to $800,000.00 of hard dollar units comprising a total of 16,000,000 shares and $300,000 of flow through units comprising a total of 5,000,000 shares.

The revised total private placement common shares will represent 30.63% of the increased share capital of Ubique. Insiders of the Company have indicated their interest in participating in the balance of this private placement financing. The terms of this private placement are subject to approval by the Canadian Stock Exchange ("CSE").

The proceeds are intended to be used for follow-on drilling on Ubique's Daniels Harbour Zinc Project including the adjacent Ophir Gold Corp. ("KAP") option property on the island of Newfoundland, Canada and other exploration and corporate costs. The KAP option was announced in press releases dated December 6th, 2018 and February 14th, 2019 and drilling results and drilling plans have been announced in press releases dated October 2nd, 2018, and subsequently in 2019 and 2020. All these press releases are available from the Company website and SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

The Board of Directors of Ubique at its meeting on July 9th, 2021, has also approved the issuance of 3,000,000 options to officers, directors and consultants. The options have a three year expiry period and have been issued to those listed below.

Mark Wettreich Director 300,000 Peter Wanner Director 300,000 Gerald Harper Officer and Director 350,000 Roland Crossley Officer 300,000 Gaurav Singh Officer and Director 350,000 David Lonsdale Director 300,000 Vilhjalmur Vilhjalmsson Officer and Director 1,000,000 William Moore Consultant 100,000



Ubique's Daniels Harbour Zinc Project - Plans for 2021 Diamond Drilling Program.

Ubique's drilling will follow up on the 2019 - 2020 diamond drilling results and extend those identified zones of zinc mineralization. The drilling will target the Nose Zone and 1386 Zone on the KAP Option licenses. These zones are parallel to and close to the former L Zone which was the largest individual deposit mined (approx. 3 million tonnes) during the historic mine operations. A decline ramp to access the L Zone could be dewatered easily and utilized to access the Nose and 1386 Zones. Both zones are open to extension updip to the northeast and downdip to the southwest. Some 2,000 meters of drilling is planned to extend each of these zones in both directions.

The zinc mineralization intersected is a very pale coloured sphalerite, characteristic of a low-iron Mississippi-Valley-Type carbonate rock, geological environment analogous to many large deposits in north America. Approximately 7,000,000 tonnes averaging 7.8% zinc have been mined from the Daniel's Harbour mine and after concentrating on site was shipped as a very high-grade concentrate from nearby deep-water port facilities to a custom zinc smelter. (Wardle, R.J. (2000) Mineral Commodities of Newfoundland and Labrador - Zinc and Lead; Government of Newfoundland and Labrador, Geological Survey, Mineral Commodities Series Number 1, 12 pages).

Funding for the 2017, 2018 and 2020 diamond drilling programs was financially supported, in part, by grants from the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador under their Junior Exploration Assistance Program. Application hasbeen made for a similar grant to support the 2021 diamond drilling program.

About Ubique Minerals Limited.

Ubique Minerals Limited is a zinc exploration company listed on the CSE (CSE:UBQ) focused on exploration of its Daniel's Harbour zinc property in Newfoundland. It was funded for its first two years by private equity including that from Greenbank Capital Inc (GBC)(GRNBF)(2TL). Ubique became a publicly listed company in September 2018. Ubique has an experienced management group with a record of multiple discoveries of deposits worldwide, and owns an extensive and exclusive database of historic exploration results from the Daniel's Harbour area. For more information on Ubique please contact Gerald Harper, CEO, at (416) 232-9114 or by email [email protected] or see www.ubiqueminerals.com

Dr. Gerald Harper, P.Geo.(NL),is the qualified person as defined by NI 43-101 responsible for the technical data presented herein and has reviewed and approved this release.

Forward-Looking Information: This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business and trading in the common stock of Ubique Minerals Limited., the raising of additional capital and the future development of the business. The forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the company's management. Although the company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Ubique can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and Ubique disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Ubique Minerals Limited

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/655248/Ubique-Minerals-Announces-First-Tranche-Closing-of-Private-Placement-Financing-and-Increase-in-Total-Amount-of-Financing-Issues-Options



