Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Noted As A Key Stock to Watch in the Solar Space

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK:GSFI) ("the Company") (http://www.GreenRainSolar.com ), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, which had recently issued a press release[1] that announced that it was partnering with the government and its agencies to target yet another unmet customer base, and that it was entering the Community Solar Marketplace, had that news picked up and re-published by an industry news source.[2]

WallStreetPR.com is a comprehensive publisher reporting on the pulse of the North American stock markets. The site is an innovator in business news, videos and insightful market content that generates hundreds of articles weekly. From Wall Street to Bay Street, WallStreetPR.com covers news from companies big and small with our journalists

"Green Stream Holdings Inc (OTC US:GSFI) is quickly becoming one of the most interesting small-cap players in the solar space due to its unique and potentially disruptive model.

The company engages in the financing of solar greenhouses and solar farms through the use of rooftops of buildings, providing immediate tangible commercial value to the structures. The firm also provides access to solar and renewable energy to energy consumers through its community solar model.

Green Stream Holdings Inc (OTC US:GSFI) has been making waves recently, with its announcement that it would be entering the rapidly growing urban gardening sector with solar greenhouses dedicated primarily to rooftop farming, as well as its announcement that it is was moving forward with its previously announced project to convert old shipping/cargo containers into inexpensive greenhouses for urban and inner city neighborhoods.

However, just this morning (July 12, 2021), the company widened its approach, announcing that it is partnering with the government and its agencies to target yet another unmet customer base: those people/businesses that do not have the rooftop or other area on their property to house the company's solar technology infrastructure.

CEO James DiPrima said: "The program is available to all New York utility customers - residential, business, nonprofit, and renters; Nothing on your home or office building; $0 upfront cost, $0 ongoing costs - ever; Instant 15% to 25% savings on your electric bill 25+ years of savings; Move to a location and the savings stay with you (as long as you move within the same utility zone); Optimally situated and fully maintained solar arrays for maximum power generation; and Internet and smart-phone monitoring to easily track performance and savings."

CEO James DiPrima said: "Green Stream is turning heads as it targets 50,000 to 100,000 square feet of rooftop space in the near term throughout New York City. It plans to install solar panels throughout the city thanks to unique community solar energy incentives and exorbitant electricity costs.

Revenues through direct sales to building owners are expected to generate a 15 to 20 percent return over 20 years on these community solar projects. In other under-served and growing markets, Green Stream engages customers through simple leasing agreements of solar infrastructure, next-generation batteries, and PPAs (Purchase Power Agreements). Typically, Green Stream retains 80% of the customer's savings. This is nothing short of substantial.

In addition, Green Stream focuses on exploiting currently unmet markets in the solar energy space. The company now has licenses to operate in California, Nevada, Arizona, Washington, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, New Mexico, Colorado, Hawaii, and Canada."

﻿About Green Stream Finance, Inc.

Green Stream Finance, Inc., a solar utility and finance company with satellite offices in Malibu, CA and New York, NY, is focused on exploiting currently unmet markets in the solar energy space, and is currently licensed in California, Nevada, Arizona, Washington, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, New Mexico, Colorado, Hawaii, and Canada. The Company's next-generation solar greenhouses constructed and managed by Green Rain Solar, LLC, a Nevada-based division, utilize proprietary greenhouse technology and trademarked design developed by world-renowned architect Mr. Antony Morali. The Company is currently targeting high-growth solar market segments for its advanced solar greenhouse and advanced solar battery products. The Company has a growing footprint in the significantly underserved solar market in New York City where it is targeting 50,000 to 100,000 square feet of rooftop space for the installation of its solar panels. Green Stream is looking to forge key partnership with major investment groups, brokers, and private investors in order to capitalize on a variety of unique investment opportunities in the commercial solar energy markets. The Company is dedicated to becoming a major player in this critical space. Through its innovative solar product offerings and industry partnerships, the Company is well-positioned to become a significant player in the solar space.

