Alterola Biotech, Inc. acquires ABTI Pharma Ltd. as part of its strategic move into the cannabinoid medicines sector.

LIVERPOOL, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Alterola Biotech, Inc. (OTC PINK:ABTI), today announces the acquisition of ABTI Pharma Ltd., a company developing novel cannabinoid, cannabinoid-like, and non-cannabinoid pharmaceutical medicines, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and other ingredients.

The acquisition of ABTI Pharma Ltd. follows Alterola's recent change of strategic direction into the cannabinoid medicines sector, and has resulted in a new management team for the Company.

As part of the acquisition of ABTI Pharma Ltd., the Company now has a number of potential drug development candidates, technologies and associated intellectual property in its portfolio, which will form part of the Company's research and development (R&D) pipeline. This includes potential drug candidates for the treatment of a number of indications, and access to drug delivery technologies, which it believes will be beneficial to the Company's development pipeline. The Company plans to undertake the necessary R&D to progress these candidates through the usual regulatory pharmaceutical drug development process.

Alterola's CEO, Mr. Seamus McAuley, said: "I am delighted that Alterola has now completed the acquisition of ABTI Pharma Ltd. The acquisition reaffirms the Company's intention to develop pharmaceutical medicines with therapeutic potential, which contain cannabinoid and cannabinoid-like molecules."

Details of Alterola's Executive Staff:

Mr. Tim Rogers (Executive Chairman)

Mr. Rogers has lived and worked extensively across the globe for over 30 years. He has an accountancy background, is multi-lingual and has experience with start-up ventures spanning from Singapore, SE Asia, Australia, USA, Canada, and Europe. He has significant experience in pharmaceuticals, agriculture, essential oils & cosmetics sectors and strong relationships with distributors across the world.

Mr. Seamus McAuley (Chief Executive Officer)

Mr. McAuley is a specialist in the commercial strategy, launch and growth of med-tech products and his experience spans a wide variety of sectors and therapeutic markets. A specialist in mergers and acquisitions, he brings a strong analytical, stakeholder management and leadership skills to proactively deliver new opportunities. A highly strategic leader, with an innate focus on innovation and future capability, Mr. McAuley demonstrates a proven capacity and successful results across the commercial environment through strong and focused leadership.

Mr. Colin Stott (Chief Operations Officer)

Mr. Stott brings over 30 years' experience in preclinical and clinical pharmaceutical development, with specific expertise in the development of botanical medicines, including cannabinoid / cannabis-based medicines. Most notably, from 2001, he spent more than 16 years as Director of Research and Development Operations for GW Pharma, where he was directly involved in the development, approval and launch of Epidiolex® and Sativex®. During his time at GW Pharma, he also managed GW Pharma's discovery and development pipeline and is a named inventor on many of their key patents. From 2017 - 2019, he was Scientific Affairs Director for GW Pharma for their International Division, and was part of the Medical Affairs team responsible for the preparation of the international (ex-US) launch of Epidiolex®.

Prior to his 19-year tenure at GW Pharmaceuticals, Mr. Stott held various roles in clinical research and development across a range of therapeutic areas, including: cardiology, oncology, urology, dermatology, metabolic disorders, neurology, hematology, and organ transplantation. He has published over 20 research papers and is a named inventor on 19 international patent applications.

Mr. Dominic Schiller (Chief Intellectual Property Officer)

Mr. Schiller is a qualified European Patent Attorney, and a specialist in intellectual property law within the cannabinoid pharmaceutical sector. He specializes in building patent portfolios for biotech companies. Most notably, he helped create and secure some of the earliest and most prominent cannabinoid related patents for GW Pharma, helping them establish an IP portfolio comprising claims directed to plants, plant extracts, extraction technology, pharmaceutical formulations, drug delivery and the therapeutic uses of cannabinoids, as well as plant variety rights. He has also served as patent attorney for a number of other pharma / biotech companies, securing patents relating to variety of botanically derived and synthesized medicines, formulations and their medical use. Mr. Schiller serves as IP Counsel to the Company.

About Alterola Biotech Inc.

ALTEROLA BIOTECH, INC. (OTC: "ABTI") is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary product platform across a broad range of therapeutic areas. The Company has a number of proprietary drug pipeline candidates including cannabinoids, cannabinoid-like molecules and non-cannabinoid molecules, which are under development for a range of indications. ABTI is also focused on producing quality, low cost of goods ingredients for the pharmaceutical, food and cosmetic sectors, from synthetic, biosynthetic and botanical sources. It is also focused on improving the drug delivery of such classes of compounds and has a range of proprietary technologies in development to enhance the delivery and bioavailability of its product portfolio. Geographically the Company has a presence in the UK, Ireland, Netherlands (Europe), USA, Australia, and China.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that reflect ALTEROLA's current expectations regarding future events, including statements regarding financial performance, the timing of preclinical studies and clinical trials, the timing and outcomes of regulatory or intellectual property decisions, the relevance of ALTEROLA product candidates currently in development. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual events could differ materially from those projected herein and depend on a number of factors, including (inter alia), the success of ALTEROLA's research and development strategies, the applicability of the discoveries made therein, the successful and timely completion and uncertainties related to the regulatory process, and the potential acceptance of any future product that may (if ever) be approved by the appropriate regulatory authorities by consumer and medical professionals. A further list and description of risks and uncertainties associated with an investment in ALTEROLA can be found in ALTEROLA's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. ALTEROLA undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

