Dodge & Cox Continues to Put a Cap on APA

Investment firm Dodge & Cox disclosed last week it reduced its stake in APA Corp. ( APA, Financial) by 45.44%.

Founded in 1930, the San Francisco-based investment firm takes a classic long-term value approach, steering clear of popular companies that trade at premium prices. Rather, its managers prefer to conduct in-depth research into companies trading at low valuations that have promising earnings and cash flow growth prospects.

Having whittled down the stake over the past several quarters, GuruFocus Real-Time Picks, a Premium feature, show the firm sold 20.2 million more shares of the Houston-based energy company on June 30, which had an impact of -0.31% on the equity portfolio. The stock traded for an average price of $21.63 per share on the day of the transaction.

Dodge & Cox now holds a total of 24.3 million shares, which represent 0.38% of the equity portfolio. GuruFocus estimates the firm has lost 60.57% on the investment since establishing it in the second quarter of 2013.

The holding company for oil and gas producer Apache Corp. has a $7.63 billion market cap; its shares were trading around $20.18 on Tuesday with a forward price-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a price-sales ratio of 1.54.

The GF Value Line suggests the stock is fairly valued based on its historical ratios, past performance and future earnings projections.

The valuation rank of 8 out of 10, however, leans more toward undervaluation.

On May 5, the company reported its financial results for the first quarter. APA posted adjusted earnings of 91 cents per share on $1.87 billion in revenue, which was an improvement from the prior-year period.

In a statement, President and CEO John J. Christmann IV also noted the company made progress with its “top priority” of free cash flow generation and net debt reduction.

“We performed well relative to our production expectations, demonstrated good capital and cost discipline, delivered excellent safety performance across the organization despite challenging weather events, and made significant progress on our ESG goals, which are focused on air, water, people and communities,” he said.

APA also reported adjusted daily production of 326,000 barrels of oil equivalent.

“We are seeing encouraging early results from our Permian Basin well completion program, and in Suriname, we have successfully transitioned Block 58 operatorship to Total and are currently running two rigs offshore,” Christmann said. “This week, we also announced a very significant agreement in principle with Egypt’s Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources and the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation with regard to a modernized Production Sharing Contract.”

The company’s board of directors also declared a quarterly dividend of 2.5 cents per share on May 27. The payment will be distributed on Aug. 23.

GuruFocus rated APA’s financial strength 2 out of 10 on the back of a Sloan ratio indicative of poor earnings quality. As a result of issuing approximately $322 million in new long-term debt over the past three years, the company has poor interest coverage.

The Altman Z-Score of -0.06 warns the company could be in danger of going bankrupt if it does not improve its liquidity position. The return on invested capital is also being eclipsed by the weighted average cost of capital, meaning APA is struggling to create value as it grows.

The company’s profitability fared a bit better with a 5 out of 10 rating. In addition to a strong operating margin, the return on assets and return on capital are both outperforming over half of its competitors. The high Piotroski F-Score of 7 implies business conditions are healthy. Despite recording a loss in operating income and declines in revenue per share over the past several years, APA has a predictability rank of one out of five stars. According to GuruFocus, companies with this rank return an average of 1.1% annually over a 10-year period.

With a 6.42% stake, Dodge & Cox is APA’s largest guru shareholder. Other top guru investors include Hotchkis & Wiley, Bill Nygren (Trades, Portfolio), David Tepper (Trades, Portfolio), Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio), John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio), Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio), Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio), Caxton Associates (Trades, Portfolio), Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) and Lee Ainslie (Trades, Portfolio).

Portfolio composition and performance

Dodge & Cox’s $139.87 billion equity portfolio was composed of 186 stocks as of the end of the first quarter. The financial services sector had the largest representation at 26.36% followed by the technology (18.58%) and health care (14.67%) spaces. Energy stocks made up only 9.69% of the portfolio.

Other oil and gas companies the firm held as of March 31 included Occidental Petroleum Corp. ( OXY, Financial), Schlumberger Ltd. ( SLB, Financial), Williams Companies Inc. ( WMB, Financial), ConocoPhillips ( COP, Financial) and Suncor Energy Inc. ( SU, Financial).

GuruFocus data shows Dodge & Cox’s Stock Fund returned 7.2% in 2020, underperforming the S&P 500’s 18.4% return.