1 Charlie Munger Quote Every Investor Should Know

It is relatively straightforward for any investment manager, analyst or author to say the best way to make money in the stock market is to buy high-quality businesses and sit on them for years.

It's easy to say, but it's challenging to find these businesses in the first place. It's even harder to sit on these securities and look past short-term market volatility to focus on their long-term potential.

Finding quality companies

The challenge of sitting on securities and holding through thick and thin is a topic for another day. In this discussion, I want to focus on a quote from the legendary Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio) concerning finding these securities in the first place.

In Munger's speech, "A Lesson on Elementary, Worldly Wisdom As It Relates To Investment Management & Business," the billionaire investor made the following declaration:

"Over the long term, it's hard for a stock to earn a much better return than the business which underlies it earns. If the business earns 6% on capital over 40 years and you hold it for that 40 years, you're not going to make much different than a 6% return—even if you originally buy it at a huge discount. Conversely, if a business earns 18% on capital over 20 or 30 years, even if you pay an expensive looking price, you'll end up with a fine result."

I think this is one of the most important but yet underappreciated comments in finance.

What Munger was trying to get across was the idea that highly productive businesses earn substantial returns on capital. If the company can then reinvest the money it generates back into the business and earn similarly high returns, shareholders should reap the rewards.

For example, if a company generates a return of 20% on a capital base of $100, it will earn $20. If it can then reinvest this capital back into the business at a 20% return, it will earn $24.

Assuming the company always trades at book value and all the money generated is reinvested back into the business, shareholders will see a return of 20% per annum. The same will be true if the company always trades at the same earnings multiple.

Of course, this is unlikely in the long run. Market sentiment can be extremely fickle. The company's valuation may fluctuate. In the long run, however, investors should see that steady return.

This is the primary argument Munger was trying to get across.

There are a couple of caveats to this equation.

First of all, the example above assumes the company can reinvest capital back into the business at equally high rates. There are very few companies like this.

Secondly, it assumes management has enough understanding of capital allocation not to waste money on unproductive projects. Unfortunately, few management teams have this discipline.

Even companies that can generate consistent 20% returns on invested capital are not perfect.

Corporations that earn high returns on capital and have to reinvest this money back into the enterprise are not necessarily good businesses. This kind of business model is similar to running on a treadmill. The operation has to keep moving and keep shuffling more cash in or risk slipping up. If it does slip up, all the hard work up until that point could quickly evaporate.

Some technology companies have fallen into this trap. They have the potential to earn high returns on capital in theory, but need to keep spending on marketing in order to maintain market share.

In comparison, corporations that can earn high returns on capital and take this money are much more valuable. This money can be used to fund shareholder returns or moved to other sections of the group without management having to worry about jeopardizing future growth potential.

These companies are even rarer than those which only earn high returns. That's why it may be sensible to buy as much of them as possible when they're on offer.