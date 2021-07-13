INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Charles Schwab Corp.

The law firm of Kirby+McInerney+LLP is investigating potential claims against Charles Schwab Corporation (“Charles Schwab” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SCHW). The investigation concerns whether Schwab has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On July 2, 2021, Charles Schwab said it will take a $200 million charge in the second quarter related to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission probe of its robo-adviser platform. The compliance inquiry relates to past disclosures around the firm’s Schwab Intelligent Portfolios product.

Following this news, Charles Schwab stock price declined by $2.03 per share, or 2.79%, from $72.80 per share to close at $70.77 per share on July 6, 2021.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Charles Schwab securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact+Thomas+W.+Elrod of+Kirby+McInerney+LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at [email protected], or by filling out this contact+form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby+McInerney+LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website:+http%3A%2F%2Fwww.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210713005974/en/