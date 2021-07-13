Logo
1st Constitution Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation into Whether the Sale of 1st Constitution Bancorp is Fair to Shareholders; Investors are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – FCCY

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of 1st Constitution Bancorp ( FCCY) to Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. is fair to 1st Constitution shareholders. Under the terms of the merger agreement, 1st Constitution shareholders will receive 1.3577 shares of Lakeland stock for each 1st Constitution share that they own.

Halper Sadeh encourages 1st Constitution shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].

The investigation concerns whether 1st Constitution and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for 1st Constitution shareholders; (2) determine whether Lakeland is underpaying for 1st Constitution; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for 1st Constitution shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of 1st Constitution shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
[email protected]
[email protected]
https://www.halpersadeh.com

