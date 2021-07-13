Portnoy Law: Lawsuit Filed On Behalf of Tarena International, Inc. Investors

Click here to join the case



LOS ANGELES, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Tarena International, Inc. ("Tarena" or "the Company") (NASDAQ : TEDU) investors that acquired securities between August 16, 2016 and November 1, 2019.

It is alleged in this complaint, Tarena throughout the Class Period made misleading and/or false statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) certain employees had interfered with external audits of Tarena’s financial statements for certain periods; (2) Tarena suffered from expense and revenue inaccuracies; (3) Tarena engaged in business transactions with organizations that were owned, invested in or controlled by employees of Tarena or their family members, in some instances were not properly disclosed by Tarena; (4) Tarena’s financial statements from 2014 through the end of Class Period were not accurate, as a result of the foregoing; and (5) Tarena’s statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and false and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times, as a result. The lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages when the true details entered the market.

