Portnoy Law: Lawsuit Filed On Behalf of Tarena International, Inc. Investors

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

Click here to join the case

LOS ANGELES, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Tarena International, Inc. ("Tarena" or "the Company") (NASDAQ : TEDU) investors that acquired securities between August 16, 2016 and November 1, 2019.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, to determine eligibility to participate in this action, by phone 310-692-8883 or email, or click here to join the case.

It is alleged in this complaint, Tarena throughout the Class Period made misleading and/or false statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) certain employees had interfered with external audits of Tarena’s financial statements for certain periods; (2) Tarena suffered from expense and revenue inaccuracies; (3) Tarena engaged in business transactions with organizations that were owned, invested in or controlled by employees of Tarena or their family members, in some instances were not properly disclosed by Tarena; (4) Tarena’s financial statements from 2014 through the end of Class Period were not accurate, as a result of the foregoing; and (5) Tarena’s statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and false and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times, as a result. The lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages when the true details entered the market.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
[email protected]
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising

