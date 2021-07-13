Allegiant Reports June 2021 Traffic

PR Newswire
LAS VEGAS, July 13, 2021
LAS VEGAS, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for June 2021 as well as second quarter 2021.
"Demand strength persisted throughout the quarter with average daily bookings in excess of the same time period in 2019," stated Gregory Anderson, executive vice president and chief financial officer. "We continued to see load factor improvement throughout June with a nearly 10-point increase from May on year over two-year capacity growth of roughly 14 percent. Given the demand strength, scheduled service revenue, excluding fixed fee and other revenue, is estimated to be $467 million, down 1.3 percent when compared with 2019. This is better than initial expectations due to significantly increased breakage revenue1 related to the elevated issuance of credit vouchers throughout the pandemic as well as sustained yield strength throughout the quarter. Excluding breakage, yield was up nearly two percent when compared with the second quarter of 2019. Given the revenue strength observed throughout the quarter, we estimate an adjusted EBITDA margin2 of roughly 29 percent. Additional updates to guidance are included in the table below."
Previous
Current
Scheduled service revenue - year over two-year change, excluding fixed fee
Down 6 to 10%
Down 1.3%3
Total operating revenue - year over two-year change
N/A
Down 4.0%
Fuel cost per gallon
$1.99
$2.02
Weighted average share count for the second quarter
16.2 million
17.1 million
1 Breakage accounts for just below five percent of scheduled service revenue.
Scheduled Service – Year Over Two-Year Comparison
June 2021
June 2019
Change
Passengers
1,630,204
1,594,128
2.3%
Revenue passenger miles (000)
1,395,232
1,355,240
3.0%
Available seat miles (000)
1,794,848
1,576,993
13.8%
Load factor
77.7%
85.9%
(8.2 pts)
Departures
12,416
11,176
11.1%
Average stage length (miles)
828
828
0.0%
2nd Quarter 2021
2nd Quarter 2019
Change
Passengers
3,680,254
4,131,855
(10.9%)
Revenue passenger miles (000)
3,188,215
3,603,076
(11.5%)
Available seat miles (000)
4,505,786
4,311,182
4.5%
Load factor
70.8%
83.6%
(12.8pts)
Departures
30,763
29,567
4.0%
Average stage length (miles)
842
853
(1.3%)
Total System* - Year Over Two-Year Comparison
June 2021
June 2019
Change
Passengers
1,635,716
1,606,651
1.8%
Available seat miles (000)
1,821,104
1,618,098
12.5%
Departures
12,642
11,478
10.1%
Average stage length (miles)
825
827
(0.2%)
2nd Quarter 2021
2nd Quarter 2019
Change
Passengers
3,699,217
4,169,536
(11.3%)
Available seat miles (000)
4,594,542
4,447,066
3.3%
Departures
31,507
30,547
3.1%
Average stage length (miles)
838
853
(1.8%)
Scheduled Service – Year Over Year Comparison
June 2021
June 2020
Change
Passengers
1,630,204
867,207
88.0%
Revenue passenger miles (000)
1,395,232
745,608
87.1%
Available seat miles (000)
1,794,848
1,301,559
37.9%
Load factor
77.7%
57.3%
20.4 pts
Departures
12,416
8,940
38.9%
Average stage length (miles)
828
846
(2.1%)
2nd Quarter 2021
2nd Quarter 2020
Change
Passengers
3,680,254
1,266,077
190.7%
Revenue passenger miles (000)
3,188,215
1,107,534
187.9%
Available seat miles (000)
4,505,786
2,174,683
107.2%
Load factor
70.8%
50.9%
19.9pts
Departures
30,763
14,683
109.5%
Average stage length (miles)
842
855
(1.5%)
Total System* - Year Over Year Comparison
June 2021
June 2020
Change
Passengers
1,635,716
868,927
88.2%
Available seat miles (000)
1,821,104
1,315,304
38.5%
Departures
12,642
9,105
38.8%
Average stage length (miles)
825
839
(1.7%)
2nd Quarter 2021
2nd Quarter 2020
Change
Passengers
3,699,217
1,273,258
190.5%
Available seat miles (000)
4,594,542
2,220,755
106.9%
Departures
31,507
15,089
108.8%
Average stage length (miles)
838
850
(1.4%)
*Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract. System revenue passenger miles and system load factor are not useful statistics as system available seat miles include both ASMs flown by fixed fee flying as well as non-revenue producing repositioning flights used for operational needs. Fixed fee flying is better measured through dollar contribution versus operational statistics.
Preliminary Financial Results
$ per gallon
June 2021 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system
$2.11
$ per gallon
2nd quarter 2021 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system
$2.02
Allegiant Travel Company
Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's all-Airbus fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF
ALGT/G
Note: This news release was accurate at the date of issuance. However, information contained in the release may have changed. If you plan to use the information contained herein for any purpose, verification of its continued accuracy is your responsibility.
For further information please visit the company's investor website: http://ir.allegiantair.com
Reference to the Company's website above does not constitute incorporation of any of the information thereon into this news release.
Allegiant Media Contact:
Investor Inquiries:
Hilarie Grey
Sherry Wilson
email: [email protected]tair.com
email: [email protected]
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allegiant-reports-june-2021-traffic-301332861.html
