We Energies named the nation's most trusted energy company by business customers

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MILWAUKEE, July 13, 2021

MILWAUKEE, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- We Energies is being recognized as the nation's top energy company by the businesses it serves. We Energies received the highest score on the 2021 Trusted Business Partner Brand Trust Index in a nationwide study by Escalent, a top human behavior and analytics advisory firm.

We Energies received the honor, in part, because of its efforts to connect with and assist local businesses and communities throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to providing affordable, reliable and clean energy during the pandemic, We Energies worked with customers on flexible payment arrangements and enhanced digital services. The We Energies Foundation also supported communities through donations to front-line relief efforts and a rebuild and revitalize fund aimed at helping businesses in historically underinvested communities.

"In a year of extraordinary challenges, our focus on providing reliable, world-class service never wavered," said Tom Metcalfe, president — We Energies. "We are grateful to serve our customers every day."

The Trusted Business Partner recognition from Escalent is based on surveys of more than 15,000 business electric and natural gas utility customers. The report evaluates energy companies in the areas of customer focus, business community support, communications effectiveness, reliable quality, environmental dedication and company reputation.

About We Energies
We Energies is a utility subsidiary of WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC). The company serves more than 1.1 million electric customers and 1.1 million natural gas customers in Wisconsin. We Energies is the trade name of Wisconsin Electric Power Co. and Wisconsin Gas LLC. Visit We Energies at we-energies.com and WEC Energy Group at wecenergygroup.com.

favicon.png?sn=CG40224&sd=2021-07-13 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/we-energies-named-the-nations-most-trusted-energy-company-by-business-customers-301332706.html

SOURCE WEC Energy Group

