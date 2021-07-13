Logo
La-Z-Boy Southeast Receives National Honors and Recognition

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

The Independently-owned and Family-operated Business Acknowledged Nationally by Furniture Today Magazine and La-Z-Boy Inc.

PR Newswire

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 13, 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tipperary Sales, d.b.a. La-Z-Boy Southeast, recently received a bevy of national acknowledgements from national trade publication, Furniture Today, and La-Z-Boy, Inc.

No. 96 in Furniture Today's 38th Annual "Top 100 U.S. Furniture Stores 2021"
Tipperary Sales is recognized as No. 96 in Furniture Today's 38th annual "Top 100 U.S. Furniture Stores" exclusive list with annual sales of $48.9M.

Furniture Today, known as the premier publication for the retail and manufacturing home furnishings landscape, compiles its 2021 list ranking furniture stores by 2020 sales of furniture, bedding and decorative accessories, including fabric and furniture protection, warranties and delivery.

"We are grateful to once again achieve a spot on Furniture Today's Top 100, which includes some of the industry's most excellent and reputable retail operations nationwide," says Martha Brown, CEO, Tipperary Sales. "As a family owned and operated business, we are deeply committed to our mission of creating customers for life through exceptional experiences. We believe our continued presence on the Top 100 list exemplifies our dedication being realized by our outstanding staff. We are fortunate to have an incredible team who came together during difficult circumstances to once again make this happen."

Tipperary Sales Receives "Ronald McDonald House Charities Lifetime Achievement Award"
During La-Z-Boy, Inc.'s annual Furniture Market award presentation, which was held virtually in early summer, the company presented a new award given to Tipperary Sales: The Ronald McDonald House Charities Lifetime Achievement Award.

The acknowledgment recognizes Tipperary Sales for its tireless work over the entire twelve years of the company's partnership with RMHC, which it embraced from the very beginning. Tipperary was honored for transforming a "national program into a local labor of love."

"We remain committed to charitable organizations in our marketplaces, which we hope demonstrates dedication to the communities in which our teams and our clients live and work. And nothing brings us greater joy than bringing comfort to those in need," said Brown.

Tipperary Sales Retail Locations Receive No. 9 and No. 2 Sales Volume Awards in North America
In its 45th year of business, two of Tipperary's eight locations landed in the top ten La-Z-Boy stores in North America producing the largest amount of sales volume. Its Greenville, S.C. location secured the No. 9 spot for 8.7 million dollars in sales volume. The company's Pineville, N.C. location (recently renovated in 2020), landed the No. 2 spot with 12.7 million dollars in sales volume.

Rising Above Challenges
"Despite the obvious challenges our company faced in 2020, including mandated store closures, high demand, and long production delays due to strained supply chains, I am pleased with how we weathered the storm as a team," continued Brown.

She believes that the company's commitment to innovation is another reason it sees continued success, propelling the business forward during an arduous year. "Part of our company culture includes 'rising to to the occasion' and 'forging ahead.' We did both of these things in 2020 by successfully renovating our Pineville, NC location; relocating our North Charlotte, NC location; and improving customer engagement through a variety of technological improvements. This dedication contributed to our success. We believe these investments will prove fruitful in years to come."

About Tipperary Sales, Inc.
Tipperary Sales, Inc., is a family-owned company, founded in 1976. With eight stores throughout the region (located in Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina), La-Z-Boy Southeast offers customers an exceptional buying experience. The company's vigilant training creates a staff that are experts in the retail and interior design industry. Customers are offered the opportunity to engage with a professional, degreed interior designer for a complimentary design program that was created to take the fear out of furniture buying. And, with more than 900 fabrics and leathers for a wide-variety of both in-stock and custom styles, La-Z-Boy Southeast is equipped to meet customers' needs effectively. A comprehensive website and YouTube channel also provides customers with a detailed and helpful pre-buying experience, answering frequent questions about products and the furniture buying experience.

La-Z-Boy Home Furnishings & Décor stores operated by Tipperary Sales, Inc. are in the following locations: 4205 Washington Rd. in Evans, Ga.; 150 Traders Way in Pooler, Ga.; 107-B River Hills Rd in Asheville, Nc.; 9215 Northlake W Dr. in Charlotte, Nc.; 11515 Carolina Place Pkwy. in Pineville, Nc.; 4960 Centre Pointe Dr Suite 102 in N. Charleston, Sc.; 5342 Sunset Boulevard in Lexington, Sc.: 1046 Woodruff Rd. in Greenville, Sc.

For more information, please visit https://www.furnitureacademy.com.

About La-Z-Boy
Headquartered in Monroe, MI, La-Z-Boy is one of the world's leading residential furniture producers. The company manufactures a full line of comfortable products for the living room and family room, including the company's world-famous recliners, reclining sofas and love seats, sleep sofas, modular furniture and leather upholstery, as well as stationary sofas, love seats and chairs. It is a division of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB), one of the world's leading residential furniture producers, marketing furniture for every room of the home. Live Life Comfortably. SM

favicon.png?sn=AQ42051&sd=2021-07-13 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/la-z-boy-southeast-receives-national-honors-and-recognition-301332835.html

SOURCE La-Z-Boy Southeast

rt.gif?NewsItemId=AQ42051&Transmission_Id=202107131222PR_NEWS_USPR_____AQ42051&DateId=20210713
