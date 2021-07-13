Community Trust Bancorp Is a Solid Buy

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Community Trust Bancorp Is a Solid Buy

The company's solid dividend and fair valuation are attractive

Author's Avatar
Praveen Chawla
Jul 13, 2021

Summary

  • This regional bank scores well on dividends and valuation.
Article's Main Image

Community Trust Bancorp Inc. (

CTBI, Financial), a regional bank operating in Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia, is eye-catching with its 40-year-long dividend growth streak, but the GF Value Line that indicates it is modestly undervalued is also appealing.

1415032219357007872.png

The stock also trades at a considerable discount to its median price-book value.

1414746775310422016.png

Book value grew at a steady compounded annual rate of 5.61% over a 15-year period that included two economic downturns.

The stock meets the criteria established by Benjamin Graham for both defensive and enterprising investors. The Graham number, a concept based on the guru's conservative valuation of companies, for Community Trust Bancorp is 56.7 according to GuruFocus. It also meets my modified Graham criteria for more aggressive investors given its price-earnings ratio of 9.35, which is low due to its mid-single-digit growth rate. Rather, it should be trading at a price-earnings ratio of around 14 based on my calculations.

The bank's key metrics for the first quarter of the year, which ended March 31, were:

  • Total assets: $5.4 billion
  • Market capitalization: $717 million
  • Cash dividend yield: 3.83%
  • Price-earnings ratio: 9.34
  • Price-book value: 1.08
  • Price-to-tangible book value: 1.3
  • Tangible common equity ratio: 11.27%

Tier one capital (to risk-weighted assets) was 18.94% and total capital (to risk-weighted assets) was 20.05% as of Dec. 31.

Over the past decade, the bank's total assets have grown at the rate of 3.41% per year, while total equity increased at a rate of 6.58% per year and net income at 5.78% per year. Note that equity and income have grown at a faster pace than assets, which is a good thing for a bank.

1414970426928517120.png

Revenue, meanwhile, grew by 1.7% a year. It is impressive when a bank's income grows much faster than its revenue as it shows the company maintains its underwriting standards.

The chart below also breaks down net interest income and non-interest income.

1414995126115225600.jpg

The bank's credit loss provisions have begun to trend downward after an increase in 2020. Community Trust recognized a recapture of allowance for credit losses with a credit to provision for credit losses of $2.5 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to a provision for credit losses of $1 million for the previous quarter and $12.7 million for the prior-year quarter.

The change in the provision for credit losses compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 was due primarily to the improvement in net charge-off experience affecting its vintage loss analysis in several segments, the most significant of those being the indirect lending and residential lending segments. Credit loss reserve as a percentage of total loans outstanding as of March 31 was 1.28% (1.38% excluding PPP loans) compared to 1.35% on Dec. 31, 2020 (1.46% excluding PPP loans) and 1.50% on March 31, 2020.

1414995128560504832.jpg

The bank pays a good, growing dividend yield of 3.83% and has a dividend payout ratio of 36%.

The dividend growth rate has been as follows over the past decade:

Growth Rate

1 Year

3.40%

3 Year

5.60%

5 Year

4.90%

10 Year

3.40%

The company has been paying an increasing dividend for 39 years. For the Oct. 1, 2020 distribution, it raised the dividend by 1.3% to 38.50 cents. It has remained at that rate since then.

1414987921966092288.png

Conclusion

Community Trust is a well-managed bank trading at a fair price. While dividend growth may not be the highest, the company offers a very high yield and a very healthy payout ratio.

As a result, it is worth further consideration as it has the potential to be a solid buy.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a Long position in CTBI over the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment