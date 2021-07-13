Nexus Investment Management Inc. Buys CVS Health Corp, American Electric Power Co Inc, Sells PPL Corp

New Purchases: AEP,

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys CVS Health Corp, American Electric Power Co Inc, sells PPL Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nexus Investment Management Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Nexus Investment Management Inc. owns 68 stocks with a total value of $967 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 769,855 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.59% Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 495,107 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 280,470 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.81% General Motors Co (GM) - 695,835 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15% CarMax Inc (KMX) - 318,006 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.05%

Nexus Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.35 and $90.14, with an estimated average price of $86.07. The stock is now traded at around $85.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 61,090 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nexus Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 1247.78%. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $81.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 352,445 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nexus Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in PPL Corp. The sale prices were between $27.61 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $28.89.