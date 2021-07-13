Sound Income Strategies, LLC Buys iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, Sells Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Synchrony Financial, Stanley Black & Decker Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Sound Income Strategies, LLC Buys iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, Sells Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Synchrony Financial, Stanley Black & Decker Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Sound Income Strategies, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, sells Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Synchrony Financial, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, KAR Auction Services Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sound Income Strategies, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Sound Income Strategies, LLC owns 879 stocks with a total value of $644 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sound Income Strategies, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sound+income+strategies%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sound Income Strategies, LLC
  1. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) - 1,055,451 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.43%
  2. VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ET (HYEM) - 1,736,305 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.93%
  3. Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) - 2,056,211 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.22%
  4. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) - 1,228,602 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.37%
  5. Ares Capital Corp (ARCC) - 1,658,099 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.98%
New Purchase: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)

Sound Income Strategies, LLC initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.92 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $30.110100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 552,576 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY)

Sound Income Strategies, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.54 and $150.82, with an estimated average price of $142.96. The stock is now traded at around $156.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,664 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (IWX)

Sound Income Strategies, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.69 and $67.99, with an estimated average price of $66.27. The stock is now traded at around $66.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 12,444 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF (USIG)

Sound Income Strategies, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.92 and $60.59, with an estimated average price of $59.71. The stock is now traded at around $60.742300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 12,668 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (ILTB)

Sound Income Strategies, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.19 and $72.58, with an estimated average price of $70.07. The stock is now traded at around $73.082500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 10,725 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS)

Sound Income Strategies, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $109.3 and $117.85, with an estimated average price of $114.6. The stock is now traded at around $115.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,532 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB)

Sound Income Strategies, LLC added to a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 290.65%. The purchase prices were between $39.74 and $50.06, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.289000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 412,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)

Sound Income Strategies, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 186.53%. The purchase prices were between $108.04 and $109.98, with an estimated average price of $108.9. The stock is now traded at around $109.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 164,281 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond (SJNK)

Sound Income Strategies, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond by 191.79%. The purchase prices were between $26.97 and $27.48, with an estimated average price of $27.2. The stock is now traded at around $27.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 613,835 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)

Sound Income Strategies, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 172.18%. The purchase prices were between $31.49 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $33.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 528,007 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: New York Community Bancorp Inc (NYCB)

Sound Income Strategies, LLC added to a holding in New York Community Bancorp Inc by 223.00%. The purchase prices were between $10.97 and $12.74, with an estimated average price of $11.95. The stock is now traded at around $11.146300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 356,027 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Franklin Resources Inc (BEN)

Sound Income Strategies, LLC added to a holding in Franklin Resources Inc by 71.49%. The purchase prices were between $28.67 and $35.74, with an estimated average price of $32.35. The stock is now traded at around $30.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 122,136 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)

Sound Income Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.

Sold Out: Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)

Sound Income Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The sale prices were between $194.92 and $220.69, with an estimated average price of $207.27.

Sold Out: Equifax Inc (EFX)

Sound Income Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in Equifax Inc. The sale prices were between $181.13 and $239.85, with an estimated average price of $222.41.

Sold Out: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

Sound Income Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.83 and $102.03, with an estimated average price of $101.95.

Sold Out: (FSKR)

Sound Income Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Sold Out: DWS Municipal Income Trust (KTF)

Sound Income Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in DWS Municipal Income Trust. The sale prices were between $11.65 and $12.23, with an estimated average price of $11.96.

Reduced: Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Sound Income Strategies, LLC reduced to a holding in Synchrony Financial by 50.57%. The sale prices were between $39.57 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $45.46. The stock is now traded at around $48.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.22%. Sound Income Strategies, LLC still held 29,073 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Sound Income Strategies, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.71%. The sale prices were between $397.82 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $418.63. The stock is now traded at around $439.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. Sound Income Strategies, LLC still held 6,935 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR)

Sound Income Strategies, LLC reduced to a holding in KAR Auction Services Inc by 98.82%. The sale prices were between $14.51 and $19.13, with an estimated average price of $16.9. The stock is now traded at around $16.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Sound Income Strategies, LLC still held 704 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Compass Minerals International Inc (CMP)

Sound Income Strategies, LLC reduced to a holding in Compass Minerals International Inc by 25.34%. The sale prices were between $58.4 and $71.16, with an estimated average price of $66.34. The stock is now traded at around $60.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Sound Income Strategies, LLC still held 20,637 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Sound Income Strategies, LLC reduced to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 23.59%. The sale prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $282.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Sound Income Strategies, LLC still held 4,893 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: STORE Capital Corp (STOR)

Sound Income Strategies, LLC reduced to a holding in STORE Capital Corp by 93.71%. The sale prices were between $32.63 and $36.53, with an estimated average price of $34.77. The stock is now traded at around $35.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Sound Income Strategies, LLC still held 484 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sound Income Strategies, LLC. Also check out:

1. Sound Income Strategies, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sound Income Strategies, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sound Income Strategies, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sound Income Strategies, LLC keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider