Sound Income Strategies, LLC Buys iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, Sells Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Synchrony Financial, Stanley Black & Decker Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, sells Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Synchrony Financial, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, KAR Auction Services Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sound Income Strategies, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Sound Income Strategies, LLC owns 879 stocks with a total value of $644 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) - 1,055,451 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.43% VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ET (HYEM) - 1,736,305 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.93% Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) - 2,056,211 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.22% Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) - 1,228,602 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.37% Ares Capital Corp (ARCC) - 1,658,099 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.98%

Sound Income Strategies, LLC initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.92 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $30.110100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 552,576 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sound Income Strategies, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.54 and $150.82, with an estimated average price of $142.96. The stock is now traded at around $156.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,664 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sound Income Strategies, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.69 and $67.99, with an estimated average price of $66.27. The stock is now traded at around $66.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 12,444 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sound Income Strategies, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.92 and $60.59, with an estimated average price of $59.71. The stock is now traded at around $60.742300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 12,668 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sound Income Strategies, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.19 and $72.58, with an estimated average price of $70.07. The stock is now traded at around $73.082500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 10,725 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sound Income Strategies, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $109.3 and $117.85, with an estimated average price of $114.6. The stock is now traded at around $115.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,532 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sound Income Strategies, LLC added to a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 290.65%. The purchase prices were between $39.74 and $50.06, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.289000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 412,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sound Income Strategies, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 186.53%. The purchase prices were between $108.04 and $109.98, with an estimated average price of $108.9. The stock is now traded at around $109.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 164,281 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sound Income Strategies, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond by 191.79%. The purchase prices were between $26.97 and $27.48, with an estimated average price of $27.2. The stock is now traded at around $27.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 613,835 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sound Income Strategies, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 172.18%. The purchase prices were between $31.49 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $33.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 528,007 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sound Income Strategies, LLC added to a holding in New York Community Bancorp Inc by 223.00%. The purchase prices were between $10.97 and $12.74, with an estimated average price of $11.95. The stock is now traded at around $11.146300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 356,027 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sound Income Strategies, LLC added to a holding in Franklin Resources Inc by 71.49%. The purchase prices were between $28.67 and $35.74, with an estimated average price of $32.35. The stock is now traded at around $30.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 122,136 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sound Income Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.

Sound Income Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The sale prices were between $194.92 and $220.69, with an estimated average price of $207.27.

Sound Income Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in Equifax Inc. The sale prices were between $181.13 and $239.85, with an estimated average price of $222.41.

Sound Income Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.83 and $102.03, with an estimated average price of $101.95.

Sound Income Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Sound Income Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in DWS Municipal Income Trust. The sale prices were between $11.65 and $12.23, with an estimated average price of $11.96.

Sound Income Strategies, LLC reduced to a holding in Synchrony Financial by 50.57%. The sale prices were between $39.57 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $45.46. The stock is now traded at around $48.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.22%. Sound Income Strategies, LLC still held 29,073 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sound Income Strategies, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.71%. The sale prices were between $397.82 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $418.63. The stock is now traded at around $439.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. Sound Income Strategies, LLC still held 6,935 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sound Income Strategies, LLC reduced to a holding in KAR Auction Services Inc by 98.82%. The sale prices were between $14.51 and $19.13, with an estimated average price of $16.9. The stock is now traded at around $16.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Sound Income Strategies, LLC still held 704 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sound Income Strategies, LLC reduced to a holding in Compass Minerals International Inc by 25.34%. The sale prices were between $58.4 and $71.16, with an estimated average price of $66.34. The stock is now traded at around $60.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Sound Income Strategies, LLC still held 20,637 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sound Income Strategies, LLC reduced to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 23.59%. The sale prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $282.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Sound Income Strategies, LLC still held 4,893 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sound Income Strategies, LLC reduced to a holding in STORE Capital Corp by 93.71%. The sale prices were between $32.63 and $36.53, with an estimated average price of $34.77. The stock is now traded at around $35.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Sound Income Strategies, LLC still held 484 shares as of 2021-06-30.