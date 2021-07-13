First National Bank of South Miami Buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Sells BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, Boeing Co

New Purchases: BKLN, VGIT, VCSH, BHP, VGSH, VCR, VCLT, TNL, VGLT, VCIT, IBMK, GM, FLRN, WOOD, CPRT, VALE, TXN, ROST, RHI, ANET, ORLY, MKC, MSM, HSY, FISV, ECL, D, BIIB, APH,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, sells BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, Boeing Co, ISHARES TRUST, Empire State Realty OP LP during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First National Bank of South Miami. As of 2021Q2, First National Bank of South Miami owns 306 stocks with a total value of $141 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 156,031 shares, 8.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.44% iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 50,475 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.44% Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 33,799 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 13,578 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.98% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 91,009 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.22%

First National Bank of South Miami initiated holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.96 and $22.21, with an estimated average price of $22.09. The stock is now traded at around $22.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,491 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First National Bank of South Miami initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.98 and $68.07, with an estimated average price of $67.55. The stock is now traded at around $68.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,002 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First National Bank of South Miami initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.626200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,327 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First National Bank of South Miami initiated holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF. The purchase prices were between $292.14 and $314.48, with an estimated average price of $306.09. The stock is now traded at around $320.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 335 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First National Bank of South Miami initiated holding in BHP Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $68.54 and $80.83, with an estimated average price of $73.98. The stock is now traded at around $76.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First National Bank of South Miami initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.39 and $61.59, with an estimated average price of $61.48. The stock is now traded at around $61.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,570 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First National Bank of South Miami added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 20.85%. The purchase prices were between $54.35 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.758000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 81,808 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First National Bank of South Miami added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 190.55%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $115.682200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 9,620 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First National Bank of South Miami added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.62%. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $116.3, with an estimated average price of $111.51. The stock is now traded at around $110.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 26,048 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First National Bank of South Miami added to a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 128.84%. The purchase prices were between $101.93 and $110.12, with an estimated average price of $106.76. The stock is now traded at around $104.507100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 8,053 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First National Bank of South Miami added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 29.22%. The purchase prices were between $91.47 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $91.49. The stock is now traded at around $91.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 13,766 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First National Bank of South Miami added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 23.26%. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $104.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,381 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First National Bank of South Miami sold out a holding in Empire State Realty OP LP. The sale prices were between $10.96 and $12.73, with an estimated average price of $11.71.

First National Bank of South Miami sold out a holding in AVITA Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $17.23 and $22.02, with an estimated average price of $19.7.

First National Bank of South Miami sold out a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The sale prices were between $227.3 and $247.57, with an estimated average price of $238.19.

First National Bank of South Miami sold out a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.34 and $55.38, with an estimated average price of $54.94.

First National Bank of South Miami sold out a holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The sale prices were between $48.4 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $52.44.

First National Bank of South Miami sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $34.53.