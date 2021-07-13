First National Bank of South Miami Buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Sells BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, Boeing Co

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

First National Bank of South Miami Buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Sells BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, Boeing Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company First National Bank of South Miami (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, sells BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, Boeing Co, ISHARES TRUST, Empire State Realty OP LP during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First National Bank of South Miami. As of 2021Q2, First National Bank of South Miami owns 306 stocks with a total value of $141 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of First National Bank of South Miami's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+national+bank+of+south+miami/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of First National Bank of South Miami
  1. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 156,031 shares, 8.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.44%
  2. iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 50,475 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.44%
  3. Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 33,799 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12%
  4. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 13,578 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.98%
  5. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 91,009 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.22%
New Purchase: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)

First National Bank of South Miami initiated holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.96 and $22.21, with an estimated average price of $22.09. The stock is now traded at around $22.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,491 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)

First National Bank of South Miami initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.98 and $68.07, with an estimated average price of $67.55. The stock is now traded at around $68.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,002 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

First National Bank of South Miami initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.626200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,327 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR)

First National Bank of South Miami initiated holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF. The purchase prices were between $292.14 and $314.48, with an estimated average price of $306.09. The stock is now traded at around $320.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 335 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BHP Group Ltd (BHP)

First National Bank of South Miami initiated holding in BHP Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $68.54 and $80.83, with an estimated average price of $73.98. The stock is now traded at around $76.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

First National Bank of South Miami initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.39 and $61.59, with an estimated average price of $61.48. The stock is now traded at around $61.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,570 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

First National Bank of South Miami added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 20.85%. The purchase prices were between $54.35 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.758000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 81,808 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

First National Bank of South Miami added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 190.55%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $115.682200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 9,620 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

First National Bank of South Miami added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.62%. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $116.3, with an estimated average price of $111.51. The stock is now traded at around $110.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 26,048 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)

First National Bank of South Miami added to a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 128.84%. The purchase prices were between $101.93 and $110.12, with an estimated average price of $106.76. The stock is now traded at around $104.507100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 8,053 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)

First National Bank of South Miami added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 29.22%. The purchase prices were between $91.47 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $91.49. The stock is now traded at around $91.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 13,766 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

First National Bank of South Miami added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 23.26%. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $104.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,381 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Empire State Realty OP LP (ESBA)

First National Bank of South Miami sold out a holding in Empire State Realty OP LP. The sale prices were between $10.96 and $12.73, with an estimated average price of $11.71.

Sold Out: AVITA Medical Inc (RCEL)

First National Bank of South Miami sold out a holding in AVITA Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $17.23 and $22.02, with an estimated average price of $19.7.

Sold Out: Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)

First National Bank of South Miami sold out a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The sale prices were between $227.3 and $247.57, with an estimated average price of $238.19.

Sold Out: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)

First National Bank of South Miami sold out a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.34 and $55.38, with an estimated average price of $54.94.

Sold Out: Travel+Leisure Co (WD5A)

First National Bank of South Miami sold out a holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The sale prices were between $48.4 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $52.44.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

First National Bank of South Miami sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $34.53.



Here is the complete portfolio of First National Bank of South Miami. Also check out:

1. First National Bank of South Miami's Undervalued Stocks
2. First National Bank of South Miami's Top Growth Companies, and
3. First National Bank of South Miami's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that First National Bank of South Miami keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider