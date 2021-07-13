Ellevest, Inc. Buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, 2U Inc, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Growth ETF, Netflix Inc, iShares MBS ETF

- New Purchases: TWOU, AFRM, XLK, ESGV, IVE, MDY, QDF, TNL, MTUM, AEIS, ALCO, ALKS, ATI, APT, ARL, AMSC, THRM, AGEN, ABG, BECN, BRID, BAM, CRH, CBT, CP, CTRN, CLF, ATLC, MCF, CPA, DY, EXPO, HT, HIBB, IMKTA, KELYA, MNKD, MEIP, MGI, MMAC, NOV, NR, NMR, OTTR, SAVA, CDMO, RGCO, BB, SMED, SHEN, SIG, BH, SYK, SHO, TRI, TCI, UTL, VLO, WRB, WWD, VBIV, OPRX, TDG, LEO, MWA, EHTH, AVXL, DMRC, AYTU, ARI, AVEO, LYB, NXPI, INN, AL, ESGC, GNE, VCRA, BPY, ARCT, COTY, SFM, XNCR, NETI, RYAM, CFRX, CDK, JYNT, FRPT, NMRD, AXSM, PAVM, TC50, USFD, GMS, FLGT, PVAC, CNDT, NEX, OVID, IR, PLYM, MFGP, ACEL, SE, EOLS, RFL, DBX, AHCO, TBIO, NAKD, FLMN, OSW, TW, TPTX, APLT, FSLY, SNDL, NET, DDOG, CRNC, VIR, ONEW, SI, BILL, BEAM, PPD, RVMD, ARNC, GAN, VRM, RPRX, AKUS, DNB, 4LRA, NKTX, BLI, FTHM, NTST, BNL, AMWL, U, ASO, ARRY, GATO, ALGM, AOA, ESGU, EUFN, EWC, EWJ, EWZ, IBCE, IPAY, MGK, RSP, SCHH, SDY, VOOG, VOX,
- Added Positions: VWO, VTI, VEA, MUB, SUB, ESGE, ESGD, BND, VB, SUSA, VO, BSV, VTV, EMB, VOE, HYD, IEFA, VBR, VNQI, VOO, IEMG, VNQ, JNK, HES, ORCL, GOOG, EEM, EMLC, SCHP, USHY, VYM, AMZN, EFX, LOW, MRK, MSFT, VZ, SMFG, ETSY, NVCR, IWS, JKG, XLF, T, ACN, ADBE, AXP, AMT, AMGN, AZN, ADP, AVB, BRK.B, BLK, BSX, FIS, CHH, CHD, CMCSA, CREE, DHR, DEO, DOV, EIX, EW, NPO, ESS, EL, EXPE, EXPD, EXR, FISV, GE, GIS, GS, GOOGL, HSBC, HIG, HPQ, HFC, HD, HBAN, IBM, ING, INTU, ISRG, SJM, KMB, MDLZ, LYG, PTE, MMC, MRVL, MXIM, MS, NVDA, NG, NVS, NVO, PNC, PAYX, BKNG, PSA, REGN, CRM, SNY, SMTC, SFL, SNA, SONY, SNPS, TJX, TGT, TDY, TER, TMO, UBS, UDR, UPS, UNH, VRTX, GWW, WDC, HAYN, MA, ACM, V, DAN, ECHO, DG, VER, APTV, NOW, PNR, WDAY, BURL, TWTR, OGS, ANET, SYF, AXTA, PYPL, SQ, HRI, TWLO, NVT, TENB, AVTR, PTON, OTIS, DGRO, EFA, IJR, PHO, QQQ, SPY, SPYV, USMV, VIG, ABB, AGCO, ABMD, ABEO, ACCO, AAP, AMD, AFL, A, ALK, ALB, ALXN, ALL, ALNY, AIG, AMWD, IVZ, ANSS, AMAT, ARNA, ARCB, AJG, MTOR, AGO, ATO, ADSK, AVY, AVT, TFC, BP, BLL, BK, BCS, B, BAX, BDX, BCRX, BXP, BYD, BDN, EAT, BMY, BRKS, CAL, BF.B, BC, CBRE, CBRL, CVS, CCMP, CDNS, CMCL, CWT, COF, KMX, CAT, CNC, CME, PLCE, CHDN, CIEN, CI, CTAS, CSCO, CDE, CMC, CMP, DXC, CAG, CNO, ED, GLW, CR, CCI, DHI, DRI, SITC, DLTR, DCI, DHT, DVAX, EMN, EME, EMR, OVV, EPR, EQIX, ELS, EQR, EXEL, EXTR, FNB, FAST, M, FITB, FCBC, FFBC, FHN, FLO, FLS, F, ORAN, FELE, FMS, GIII, GRMN, IT, GPC, GILD, GSK, GT, HRB, FUL, HWC, HP, HXL, HRL, HST, HUBB, HUM, HUN, DIN, INFO, ITT, IDXX, ITW, INCY, IHG, TILE, IFF, IP, IRM, JBHT, JBL, JNJ, KMT, KEY, KRC, KEX, KNL, KSS, KR, KRO, SR, LRCX, LEG, LII, LB, LNC, LPX, MTB, MDC, MCS, MKL, MAR, MAS, MKC, MDT, MET, MTD, MCHP, MU, MIDD, MSI, NCR, NVEC, NFG, NJR, NYMT, NWL, NKE, NAT, NTRS, NWN, OIS, ODFL, ZEUS, OMCL, OMC, OKE, PCAR, PZZA, PTC, PKE, PSO, PENN, PEP, PHG, PLXS, LIN, PFG, PSEC, PUK, PRU, PHM, PCYO, QGEN, RPT, RRGB, RELX, RBC, RF, RMD, WRK, RCL, ONTO, R, STBA, SAP, SPXC, SPNS, SGEN, XPO, SRE, SPG, SJI, STAA, SWK, STT, SF, SYNA, TROW, TTMI, TSM, TEF, TPX, TS, THC, WEN, TGI, USB, UCTT, UNP, UCBI, OLED, VFC, VECO, VTR, VOD, VMC, WTI, WPP, WNC, WM, WAT, ANTM, WCC, WST, WWW, WYNN, XLNX, YORW, EBAY, STAR, VIACA, BF.A, HEI.A, L, PMF, POR, GTLS, MDGL, NCMI, BR, CNK, FOLD, TEL, LULU, AWK, NWG, TWO, UUUU, TAK, IPI, KDP, CFX, JBT, SB, GLPG, STWD, IOVA, LEA, ST, AOSL, SIX, ENV, GMAB, PACB, CMRE, HHC, FLT, AAT, NLSN, CSOD, RYI, FBHS, XYL, VAC, FBIO, EPAM, ALSN, RXN, SPLK, HTA, PANW, RH, ALEX, ZTS, ICLR, ENTA, SEAS, VOYA, CDW, ASC, VEEV, BRX, HLT, ALLY, SC, AKBA, OUT, NAVI, ZEN, TMST, NEP, AFMD, CFG, KEYS, BOOT, PRAH, STOR, SHAK, SEDG, SHOP, GNL, EVH, UNVR, BLD, TRU, GBT, HPE, TEAM, EDIT, WBT, AGR, AGLE, LSXMK, ATKR, SYRS, PI, FHB, YUMC, LW, HGV, HWM, OKTA, FND, URGN, AFIN, MGY, APLS, SPOT, SMAR, TALO, MGTA, BJ, CWK, MESA, ELAN, UPWK, REZI, STNE, ETRN, FOXA, LYFT, DSSI, CTVA, WORK, TXG, REYN, CARR, MAXN, CNXC, EEMV, EFAV, EPP, FM, IWF, IWM, SCHD, SCHF, SDOG, TIP, VGK, VGT, VTIP, XLP,
- Reduced Positions: FB, VUG, NFLX, OSH, BIV, JPM, AAPL, KO, MCD, SBUX, EQNR, TM, ALGN, DE, LLY, RS, C, MUFG, UL, TSLA, HUBS, SCHB, ABT, MO, AWR, AMKR, AIRC, AZO, VIAC, CHRW, CL, CMA, XRAY, DD, FFIV, HSY, ITRI, K, LH, LSTR, ES, PKI, DGX, O, POOL, SJW, SM, TTWO, URI, RTX, YUM, MFG, TMUS, DFS, AROC, ABBV, RNG, VRNS, CABO, KHC, CSWI, BL, EQH, UBER, HYG, IBB, IYW, PCY, XLE, XLI, XLV, XLY, AOS, CB, ASML, ATVI, AEG, AKAM, MATX, ARE, AMED, AMP, ABC, AME, APH, NLY, AON, APA, AIT, ATR, WTRG, ARW, ARTNA, AIZ, ASTE, AVA, BBVA, SAN, BAC, BOH, ESTE, BBBY, BIIB, BMRN, BPFH, CPT, CPB, CAJ, CE, CNTY, LUMN, CERN, CRL, SCHW, LNG, CPK, CLH, CLX, CTSH, COO, INGR, CS, DBI, DAR, DECK, DB, DXCM, ETN, ECL, EA, ERIC, EXAS, FICO, FRT, BEN, GATX, GME, GPN, GLNG, GGG, HALO, LHX, HAS, PEAK, HOLX, HMC, MTCH, ILMN, INTC, ICE, JHX, JCI, JLL, KAMN, KSU, KNX, LEN, LMT, LOGI, MGM, MIC, MKTX, MCK, MSEX, NC, EPM, JWN, NUAN, OHI, OSUR, PPG, PH, PTEN, PFE, PBI, AVNT, PCH, PG, PGR, MODV, STL, QCOM, PWR, REG, RHI, RUTH, SLG, SANM, SLB, SCHN, SXT, SCI, SHW, SLP, SWKS, SNN, SON, LUV, STLD, STE, SUI, SPWR, SNV, TFX, TTEK, TXN, TKR, TTC, THS, TRN, TYL, UTHR, UNM, VLY, VRSN, VNO, WDFC, WAB, WMT, WBA, DIS, WBK, WLL, WMB, WLTW, WEX, ZBH, ZION, CMG, SPR, ARAY, ALBO, PODD, IGT, GORO, HI, H, VRSK, PEB, CHTR, MSGN, TRNO, PDM, GNRC, SPSC, LPLA, FRC, VC, KMI, RLJ, MOS, SLCA, CSTE, PLAY, GMRE, BFAM, HASI, IQV, PTCT, XLRN, WIX, CHGG, ALLE, FIVN, BABA, SNR, PGRE, NEWR, GDDY, CC, SRG, LITE, PFGC, RACE, LSXMA, NTLA, SITE, GDP, PK, SOI, JBGS, BKR, RDFN, TDW, SPCE, VICI, DNLI, AGS, INSP, ESTC, LTHM, TWST, DOW, ALC, ZM, CRWD, BEPC, BNDX, CIBR, CMF, GLD, ICLN, LQD, PWB, SHYG, SPYD, XLB, XLU,
- Sold Out: MBB, AEE, CMS, CSGP, FLIR, FMC, IMH, J, TCF, AT, YETI, ANGL, IAU, PGX, FNHC, FENC, NSP, ALX, AGX, AZPN, AXS, BBY, CSX, CVGW, CMD, CAH, CAKE, CYH, CRK, CTB, CPRT, EEFT, GBCI, HAE, HAL, MNST, HL, HTBK, HRC, HURN, JKHY, KLAC, LJPC, JEF, LFVN, LPSN, NGG, NTCT, NVAX, NYMX, ORA, PKG, PBCT, PEBO, PNRG, RDN, RGEN, RSG, RVP, RMTI, RGLD, SIVB, SIEB, STRA, TR, TG, TRST, UHT, VAR, GRA, GHC, WSM, NEO, CBIO, EVR, GLUU, JAZZ, CATM, WD5A, FLDM, IVR, FTNT, AMRC, IPHI, GM, PCRX, AMCX, POST, CWEN.A, ADMA, VCYT, SR4, OCUL, WMS, PIRS, TPCO, GWB, CWBR, DEA, CWEN, MCRB, TDOC, RUN, PLNT, PRPL, PSTG, TWNK, SELB, EVBG, CLPR, AM, VERI, NESR, CLXT, ROKU, SPRO, AY2, XERS, TCDA, N18A, CCAP, VTOL, IAC, RKT, CVAC, AMLP, BIL, DIV, EDIV, EFV, FDN, FNDE, FUTY, GLDM, IDV, IEI, IGOV, LTPZ, SJNK, SPYG, SRVR, STIP, VDC, VGLT, XLRE,
For the details of Ellevest, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ellevest%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Ellevest, Inc.
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 1,041,058 shares, 23.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.74%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 2,206,754 shares, 11.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.49%
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 1,828,208 shares, 9.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 103.99%
- iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 534,172 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.12%
- iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB) - 380,434 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.71%
Ellevest, Inc. initiated holding in 2U Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $42.69, with an estimated average price of $38.47. The stock is now traded at around $44.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 29,774 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
Ellevest, Inc. initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76. The stock is now traded at around $152.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,175 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM)
Ellevest, Inc. initiated holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.37 and $77.97, with an estimated average price of $63.96. The stock is now traded at around $66.096000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,005 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (QDF)
Ellevest, Inc. initiated holding in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $53.04 and $56.41, with an estimated average price of $55.3. The stock is now traded at around $57.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,175 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)
Ellevest, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.75 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.52. The stock is now traded at around $81.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,084 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
Ellevest, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $141.24 and $151.25, with an estimated average price of $147.24. The stock is now traded at around $148.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,280 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Ellevest, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 103.99%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $53.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.08%. The holding were 1,828,208 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)
Ellevest, Inc. added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 27.61%. The purchase prices were between $107.51 and $112.54, with an estimated average price of $110.54. The stock is now traded at around $112.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 36,678 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Ellevest, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 290.98%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $402.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,037 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Ellevest, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 28.45%. The purchase prices were between $63.17 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $65.88. The stock is now traded at around $65.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 35,593 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Ellevest, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.36%. The purchase prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,242 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Ellevest, Inc. added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 1407.24%. The purchase prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06. The stock is now traded at around $87.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,331 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)
Ellevest, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MBS ETF. The sale prices were between $107.91 and $108.71, with an estimated average price of $108.36.Sold Out: YETI Holdings Inc (YETI)
Ellevest, Inc. sold out a holding in YETI Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $72.21 and $94.97, with an estimated average price of $86.41.Sold Out: Atlantic Power Corp (AT)
Ellevest, Inc. sold out a holding in Atlantic Power Corp. The sale prices were between $2.86 and $3.03, with an estimated average price of $3.Sold Out: FMC Corp (FMC)
Ellevest, Inc. sold out a holding in FMC Corp. The sale prices were between $108.2 and $121.83, with an estimated average price of $115.64.Sold Out: CMS Energy Corp (CMS)
Ellevest, Inc. sold out a holding in CMS Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $58.12 and $65.27, with an estimated average price of $62.17.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Ellevest, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $34.53.
Here is the complete portfolio of Ellevest, Inc.. Also check out:
