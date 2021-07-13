Ellevest, Inc. Buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, 2U Inc, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Growth ETF, Netflix Inc, iShares MBS ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, 2U Inc, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, sells Vanguard Growth ETF, Netflix Inc, iShares MBS ETF, Oak Street Health Inc, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ellevest, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Ellevest, Inc. owns 1335 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ellevest, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ellevest%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 1,041,058 shares, 23.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.74% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 2,206,754 shares, 11.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.49% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 1,828,208 shares, 9.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 103.99% iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 534,172 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.12% iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB) - 380,434 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.71%

Ellevest, Inc. initiated holding in 2U Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $42.69, with an estimated average price of $38.47. The stock is now traded at around $44.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 29,774 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ellevest, Inc. initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76. The stock is now traded at around $152.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,175 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ellevest, Inc. initiated holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.37 and $77.97, with an estimated average price of $63.96. The stock is now traded at around $66.096000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,005 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ellevest, Inc. initiated holding in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $53.04 and $56.41, with an estimated average price of $55.3. The stock is now traded at around $57.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,175 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ellevest, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.75 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.52. The stock is now traded at around $81.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,084 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ellevest, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $141.24 and $151.25, with an estimated average price of $147.24. The stock is now traded at around $148.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,280 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ellevest, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 103.99%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $53.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.08%. The holding were 1,828,208 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ellevest, Inc. added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 27.61%. The purchase prices were between $107.51 and $112.54, with an estimated average price of $110.54. The stock is now traded at around $112.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 36,678 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ellevest, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 290.98%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $402.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,037 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ellevest, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 28.45%. The purchase prices were between $63.17 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $65.88. The stock is now traded at around $65.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 35,593 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ellevest, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.36%. The purchase prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,242 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ellevest, Inc. added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 1407.24%. The purchase prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06. The stock is now traded at around $87.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,331 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ellevest, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MBS ETF. The sale prices were between $107.91 and $108.71, with an estimated average price of $108.36.

Ellevest, Inc. sold out a holding in YETI Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $72.21 and $94.97, with an estimated average price of $86.41.

Ellevest, Inc. sold out a holding in Atlantic Power Corp. The sale prices were between $2.86 and $3.03, with an estimated average price of $3.

Ellevest, Inc. sold out a holding in FMC Corp. The sale prices were between $108.2 and $121.83, with an estimated average price of $115.64.

Ellevest, Inc. sold out a holding in CMS Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $58.12 and $65.27, with an estimated average price of $62.17.

Ellevest, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $34.53.