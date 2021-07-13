Logo
Ellevest, Inc. Buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, 2U Inc, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Growth ETF, Netflix Inc, iShares MBS ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Ellevest, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, 2U Inc, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, sells Vanguard Growth ETF, Netflix Inc, iShares MBS ETF, Oak Street Health Inc, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ellevest, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Ellevest, Inc. owns 1335 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ellevest, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ellevest%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ellevest, Inc.
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 1,041,058 shares, 23.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.74%
  2. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 2,206,754 shares, 11.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.49%
  3. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 1,828,208 shares, 9.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 103.99%
  4. iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 534,172 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.12%
  5. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB) - 380,434 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.71%
New Purchase: 2U Inc (TWOU)

Ellevest, Inc. initiated holding in 2U Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $42.69, with an estimated average price of $38.47. The stock is now traded at around $44.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 29,774 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Ellevest, Inc. initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76. The stock is now traded at around $152.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,175 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM)

Ellevest, Inc. initiated holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.37 and $77.97, with an estimated average price of $63.96. The stock is now traded at around $66.096000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,005 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (QDF)

Ellevest, Inc. initiated holding in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $53.04 and $56.41, with an estimated average price of $55.3. The stock is now traded at around $57.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,175 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)

Ellevest, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.75 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.52. The stock is now traded at around $81.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,084 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

Ellevest, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $141.24 and $151.25, with an estimated average price of $147.24. The stock is now traded at around $148.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,280 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Ellevest, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 103.99%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $53.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.08%. The holding were 1,828,208 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

Ellevest, Inc. added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 27.61%. The purchase prices were between $107.51 and $112.54, with an estimated average price of $110.54. The stock is now traded at around $112.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 36,678 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Ellevest, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 290.98%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $402.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,037 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Ellevest, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 28.45%. The purchase prices were between $63.17 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $65.88. The stock is now traded at around $65.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 35,593 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Ellevest, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.36%. The purchase prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,242 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Ellevest, Inc. added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 1407.24%. The purchase prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06. The stock is now traded at around $87.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,331 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

Ellevest, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MBS ETF. The sale prices were between $107.91 and $108.71, with an estimated average price of $108.36.

Sold Out: YETI Holdings Inc (YETI)

Ellevest, Inc. sold out a holding in YETI Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $72.21 and $94.97, with an estimated average price of $86.41.

Sold Out: Atlantic Power Corp (AT)

Ellevest, Inc. sold out a holding in Atlantic Power Corp. The sale prices were between $2.86 and $3.03, with an estimated average price of $3.

Sold Out: FMC Corp (FMC)

Ellevest, Inc. sold out a holding in FMC Corp. The sale prices were between $108.2 and $121.83, with an estimated average price of $115.64.

Sold Out: CMS Energy Corp (CMS)

Ellevest, Inc. sold out a holding in CMS Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $58.12 and $65.27, with an estimated average price of $62.17.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Ellevest, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $34.53.



Here is the complete portfolio of Ellevest, Inc..

