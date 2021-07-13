Quadratic Capital Management LLC Buys Schwab U.S. Tips ETF

Added Positions: SCHP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab U.S. Tips ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Quadratic Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Quadratic Capital Management LLC owns 1 stocks with a total value of $3.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Quadratic Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/quadratic+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 49,267,823 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.13%

Quadratic Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 37.13%. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.44. The stock is now traded at around $62.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 27.08%. The holding were 49,267,823 shares as of 2021-06-30.