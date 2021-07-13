ACK Asset Management LLC Buys Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp I, TWC Tech Holdings II Corp, RumbleON Inc, Sells Dycom Industries Inc, Masonite International Corp, Lydall Inc

- New Purchases: FWAA, TWCT, RMBL, NHIC,
- Added Positions: ENS, MTRN, TGI, ATSAF, THRM, VMI,
- Reduced Positions: LDL, AGYS, BLDR, THRY,
- Sold Out: DY, DOOR, GNPK, TRNS,
For the details of ACK Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ack+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of ACK Asset Management LLC
- EnerSys (ENS) - 335,000 shares, 8.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.64%
- Triumph Group Inc (TGI) - 1,460,000 shares, 8.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.96%
- Rogers Corp (ROG) - 191,000 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio.
- Materion Corp (MTRN) - 310,000 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.81%
- Gentherm Inc (THRM) - 310,000 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.90%
ACK Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $10 and $12.65, with an estimated average price of $10.77. The stock is now traded at around $11.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.26%. The holding were 1,050,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: TWC Tech Holdings II Corp (TWCT)
ACK Asset Management LLC initiated holding in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.91. The stock is now traded at around $9.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.88%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: RumbleON Inc (RMBL)
ACK Asset Management LLC initiated holding in RumbleON Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.59 and $43.85, with an estimated average price of $38.73. The stock is now traded at around $37.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.19%. The holding were 216,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: NewHold Investment Corp (NHIC)
ACK Asset Management LLC initiated holding in NewHold Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.967900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 308,333 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Dycom Industries Inc (DY)
ACK Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Dycom Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $70.51 and $98.74, with an estimated average price of $86.17.Sold Out: Masonite International Corp (DOOR)
ACK Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Masonite International Corp. The sale prices were between $109.42 and $130.7, with an estimated average price of $120.68.Sold Out: Genesis Park Acquisition Corp (GNPK)
ACK Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10 and $10.64, with an estimated average price of $10.15.Sold Out: Transcat Inc (TRNS)
ACK Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Transcat Inc. The sale prices were between $47.14 and $57.6, with an estimated average price of $52.01.
Here is the complete portfolio of ACK Asset Management LLC. Also check out:
1. ACK Asset Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ACK Asset Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ACK Asset Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ACK Asset Management LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment