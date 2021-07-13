ACK Asset Management LLC Buys Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp I, TWC Tech Holdings II Corp, RumbleON Inc, Sells Dycom Industries Inc, Masonite International Corp, Lydall Inc

New Purchases: FWAA, TWCT, RMBL, NHIC,

FWAA, TWCT, RMBL, NHIC, Added Positions: ENS, MTRN, TGI, ATSAF, THRM, VMI,

ENS, MTRN, TGI, ATSAF, THRM, VMI, Reduced Positions: LDL, AGYS, BLDR, THRY,

LDL, AGYS, BLDR, THRY, Sold Out: DY, DOOR, GNPK, TRNS,

Scarsdale, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp I, TWC Tech Holdings II Corp, RumbleON Inc, NewHold Investment Corp, sells Dycom Industries Inc, Masonite International Corp, Lydall Inc, Genesis Park Acquisition Corp, Transcat Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ACK Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, ACK Asset Management LLC owns 23 stocks with a total value of $260 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ACK Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ack+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

EnerSys (ENS) - 335,000 shares, 8.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.64% Triumph Group Inc (TGI) - 1,460,000 shares, 8.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.96% Rogers Corp (ROG) - 191,000 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio. Materion Corp (MTRN) - 310,000 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.81% Gentherm Inc (THRM) - 310,000 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.90%

ACK Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $10 and $12.65, with an estimated average price of $10.77. The stock is now traded at around $11.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.26%. The holding were 1,050,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ACK Asset Management LLC initiated holding in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.91. The stock is now traded at around $9.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.88%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ACK Asset Management LLC initiated holding in RumbleON Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.59 and $43.85, with an estimated average price of $38.73. The stock is now traded at around $37.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.19%. The holding were 216,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ACK Asset Management LLC initiated holding in NewHold Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.967900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 308,333 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ACK Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Dycom Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $70.51 and $98.74, with an estimated average price of $86.17.

ACK Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Masonite International Corp. The sale prices were between $109.42 and $130.7, with an estimated average price of $120.68.

ACK Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10 and $10.64, with an estimated average price of $10.15.

ACK Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Transcat Inc. The sale prices were between $47.14 and $57.6, with an estimated average price of $52.01.