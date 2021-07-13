Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc Buys Fortive Corp, BlackRock Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Sells BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Kansas City Southern, Microchip Technology Inc

New Purchases: BLK, CSCO, LLY, KMB, RDS.A, OTIS,

BLK, CSCO, LLY, KMB, RDS.A, OTIS, Added Positions: FTV, ATVI, CVX, TFC, ECL, PEP, BDX, MAR, VMW, DG, BMY, JNJ, DE, VIG, PFE, MCD, LOW, IBM, EFA, SCHV, CAT,

FTV, ATVI, CVX, TFC, ECL, PEP, BDX, MAR, VMW, DG, BMY, JNJ, DE, VIG, PFE, MCD, LOW, IBM, EFA, SCHV, CAT, Reduced Positions: ODFL, GOOGL, HD, GOOG, PYPL, NEAR, MSFT, FB, NKE, MMC, ACN, MTD, CTVA, VZ, MRK, KO, MDY, IWF, FLRN, SCHA, RTX, CARR, ABBV, DIS, UPS, XOM, AMGN,

ODFL, GOOGL, HD, GOOG, PYPL, NEAR, MSFT, FB, NKE, MMC, ACN, MTD, CTVA, VZ, MRK, KO, MDY, IWF, FLRN, SCHA, RTX, CARR, ABBV, DIS, UPS, XOM, AMGN, Sold Out: KSU, MCHP, WMT,

Greenwich, CT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Fortive Corp, BlackRock Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Deere, Eli Lilly and Co, sells BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Kansas City Southern, Microchip Technology Inc, Walmart Inc, Corteva Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. As of 2021Q2, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc owns 85 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 462,971 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 14,604 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21% Facebook Inc (FB) - 139,712 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.16% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 153,450 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.77% Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC) - 309,929 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27%

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56. The stock is now traded at around $907.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $53.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,627 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $235.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 935 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc initiated holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The purchase prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $134.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,545 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc initiated holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $37.77 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $39.74. The stock is now traded at around $40.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,956 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc initiated holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.45 and $82.08, with an estimated average price of $76.74. The stock is now traded at around $83.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,557 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc added to a holding in Fortive Corp by 42.31%. The purchase prices were between $68.38 and $74.86, with an estimated average price of $71.5. The stock is now traded at around $70.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 335,285 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc added to a holding in Deere & Co by 87.91%. The purchase prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21. The stock is now traded at around $351.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,710 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 25.71%. The purchase prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78. The stock is now traded at around $157.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,545 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc sold out a holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $139.14 and $163.82, with an estimated average price of $152.59.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64.