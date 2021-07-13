Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc Buys Fortive Corp, BlackRock Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Sells BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Kansas City Southern, Microchip Technology Inc

- New Purchases: BLK, CSCO, LLY, KMB, RDS.A, OTIS,
- Added Positions: FTV, ATVI, CVX, TFC, ECL, PEP, BDX, MAR, VMW, DG, BMY, JNJ, DE, VIG, PFE, MCD, LOW, IBM, EFA, SCHV, CAT,
- Reduced Positions: ODFL, GOOGL, HD, GOOG, PYPL, NEAR, MSFT, FB, NKE, MMC, ACN, MTD, CTVA, VZ, MRK, KO, MDY, IWF, FLRN, SCHA, RTX, CARR, ABBV, DIS, UPS, XOM, AMGN,
- Sold Out: KSU, MCHP, WMT,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 462,971 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 14,604 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 139,712 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.16%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 153,450 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.77%
- Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC) - 309,929 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27%
Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56. The stock is now traded at around $907.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 350 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $53.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,627 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $235.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 935 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)
Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc initiated holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The purchase prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $134.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,545 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A)
Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc initiated holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $37.77 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $39.74. The stock is now traded at around $40.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,956 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)
Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc initiated holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.45 and $82.08, with an estimated average price of $76.74. The stock is now traded at around $83.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,557 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Fortive Corp (FTV)
Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc added to a holding in Fortive Corp by 42.31%. The purchase prices were between $68.38 and $74.86, with an estimated average price of $71.5. The stock is now traded at around $70.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 335,285 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Deere & Co (DE)
Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc added to a holding in Deere & Co by 87.91%. The purchase prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21. The stock is now traded at around $351.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,710 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 25.71%. The purchase prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78. The stock is now traded at around $157.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,545 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Kansas City Southern (KSU)
Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09.Sold Out: Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)
Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc sold out a holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $139.14 and $163.82, with an estimated average price of $152.59.Sold Out: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64.
