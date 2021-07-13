Logo
Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. Buys Encore Capital Group Inc, Dow Inc, Enphase Energy Inc, Sells Teladoc Health Inc, PRA Group Inc, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Milwaukee, WI, based Investment company Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Encore Capital Group Inc, Dow Inc, Enphase Energy Inc, TJX Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, sells Teladoc Health Inc, PRA Group Inc, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Abiomed Inc, DocuSign Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Legacy Capital Partners, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. owns 140 stocks with a total value of $280 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Legacy Capital Partners, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/legacy+capital+partners%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Legacy Capital Partners, Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 171,968 shares, 8.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.15%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 35,933 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,473 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.85%
  4. Accenture PLC (ACN) - 27,806 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.93%
  5. AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 67,583 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.54%
New Purchase: Encore Capital Group Inc (ECPG)

Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Encore Capital Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.94 and $49.29, with an estimated average price of $43.41. The stock is now traded at around $47.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 12,210 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)

Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.61 and $188.33, with an estimated average price of $147.1. The stock is now traded at around $188.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,669 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1. The stock is now traded at around $67.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Healthcare Services Group Inc (HCSG)

Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Healthcare Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.93 and $32.75, with an estimated average price of $30.33. The stock is now traded at around $31.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 10,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $211.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,661 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BP PLC (BP)

Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. initiated holding in BP PLC. The purchase prices were between $24.26 and $28.38, with an estimated average price of $26.17. The stock is now traded at around $25.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,914 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Dow Inc (DOW)

Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Dow Inc by 198.01%. The purchase prices were between $60.93 and $70.91, with an estimated average price of $66.01. The stock is now traded at around $62.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 14,215 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 28.29%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2559.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 526 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Newmont Corp (NEM)

Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 20.14%. The purchase prices were between $60.27 and $74.38, with an estimated average price of $66.93. The stock is now traded at around $64.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 23,782 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)

Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H by 21.78%. The purchase prices were between $27.47 and $28.88, with an estimated average price of $28.47. The stock is now traded at around $27.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 47,840 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. added to a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 26.13%. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $108.21. The stock is now traded at around $101.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,383 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 22.05%. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $408.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,795 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $132.71 and $192.38, with an estimated average price of $162.47.

Sold Out: PRA Group Inc (PRAA)

Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in PRA Group Inc. The sale prices were between $35.89 and $40.24, with an estimated average price of $38.4.

Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $180.16 and $284.48, with an estimated average price of $222.68.

Sold Out: Hologic Inc (HOLX)

Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Hologic Inc. The sale prices were between $60.52 and $76.68, with an estimated average price of $67.02.

Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Legacy Capital Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $12.78 and $14.35, with an estimated average price of $13.39.



Here is the complete portfolio of Legacy Capital Partners, Inc.. Also check out:

