Bonness Enterprises Inc Buys GlaxoSmithKline PLC, AT&T Inc

Washington, DC, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys GlaxoSmithKline PLC, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bonness Enterprises Inc. As of 2021Q2, Bonness Enterprises Inc owns 39 stocks with a total value of $198 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Progressive Corp (PGR) - 572,608 shares, 28.35% of the total portfolio. Stryker Corp (SYK) - 68,400 shares, 8.96% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 46,400 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 54,940 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 38,938 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio.

Bonness Enterprises Inc added to a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 95.73%. The purchase prices were between $35.69 and $40.66, with an estimated average price of $38.36. The stock is now traded at around $40.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 64,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bonness Enterprises Inc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 22.12%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 88,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.