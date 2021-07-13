Bonness Enterprises Inc Buys GlaxoSmithKline PLC, AT&T Inc

For the details of BONNESS ENTERPRISES INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bonness+enterprises+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of BONNESS ENTERPRISES INC
- Progressive Corp (PGR) - 572,608 shares, 28.35% of the total portfolio.
- Stryker Corp (SYK) - 68,400 shares, 8.96% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 46,400 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 54,940 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio.
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 38,938 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio.
Bonness Enterprises Inc added to a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 95.73%. The purchase prices were between $35.69 and $40.66, with an estimated average price of $38.36. The stock is now traded at around $40.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 64,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: AT&T Inc (T)
Bonness Enterprises Inc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 22.12%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 88,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of BONNESS ENTERPRISES INC.
