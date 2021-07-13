Bremer Bank National Association Buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, Adobe Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Sells Allstate Corp, Oracle Corp, Vanguard Information Technology ETF

New Purchases: VONV, ATVI, BX, VO, CTVA, ESGD, CM, GILD, POOL, QRVO, IYH, TIP, VYMI, DIA, IYC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, Adobe Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Activision Blizzard Inc, Blackstone Group Inc, sells Allstate Corp, Oracle Corp, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Chevron Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bremer Bank National Association. As of 2021Q2, Bremer Bank National Association owns 206 stocks with a total value of $464 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 100,835 shares, 9.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.69% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 320,734 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.77% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 150,246 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 59,166 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,605 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.01%

Bremer Bank National Association initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $70.99, with an estimated average price of $69.2. The stock is now traded at around $69.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 82,754 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bremer Bank National Association initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.69 and $99.18, with an estimated average price of $94.75. The stock is now traded at around $93.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 20,508 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bremer Bank National Association initiated holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.53 and $99.62, with an estimated average price of $88.44. The stock is now traded at around $100.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 18,820 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bremer Bank National Association initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.69 and $238.25, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $238.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,429 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bremer Bank National Association initiated holding in Corteva Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.71 and $49.79, with an estimated average price of $46.2. The stock is now traded at around $43.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,147 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bremer Bank National Association initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.92 and $81.51, with an estimated average price of $78.75. The stock is now traded at around $79.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,793 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bremer Bank National Association added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 132.60%. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $607.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 7,471 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bremer Bank National Association added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 618.13%. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $226.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 11,447 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bremer Bank National Association added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 99.40%. The purchase prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56. The stock is now traded at around $907.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 2,987 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bremer Bank National Association added to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 26.13%. The purchase prices were between $180.83 and $194.82, with an estimated average price of $188.37. The stock is now traded at around $189.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,407 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bremer Bank National Association added to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 28.06%. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.64. The stock is now traded at around $30.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 31,712 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bremer Bank National Association added to a holding in Halliburton Co by 22.49%. The purchase prices were between $19.06 and $24.72, with an estimated average price of $22.2. The stock is now traded at around $22.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 39,786 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bremer Bank National Association sold out a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $351.35 and $400.08, with an estimated average price of $376.49.

Bremer Bank National Association sold out a holding in Xilinx Inc. The sale prices were between $114.61 and $144.64, with an estimated average price of $127.1.

Bremer Bank National Association sold out a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The sale prices were between $227.3 and $247.57, with an estimated average price of $238.19.

Bremer Bank National Association sold out a holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF. The sale prices were between $237.23 and $256.01, with an estimated average price of $249.12.

Bremer Bank National Association sold out a holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF. The sale prices were between $176.71 and $185.62, with an estimated average price of $181.78.

Bremer Bank National Association sold out a holding in Casey's General Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $193.32 and $226.27, with an estimated average price of $215.49.