Bremer Bank National Association Buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, Adobe Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Sells Allstate Corp, Oracle Corp, Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Bremer Bank National Association (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, Adobe Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Activision Blizzard Inc, Blackstone Group Inc, sells Allstate Corp, Oracle Corp, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Chevron Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bremer Bank National Association. As of 2021Q2, Bremer Bank National Association owns 206 stocks with a total value of $464 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bremer Bank National Association's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bremer+bank+national+association/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Bremer Bank National Association
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 100,835 shares, 9.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.69%
  2. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 320,734 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.77%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 150,246 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 59,166 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,605 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.01%
New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)

Bremer Bank National Association initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $70.99, with an estimated average price of $69.2. The stock is now traded at around $69.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 82,754 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Bremer Bank National Association initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.69 and $99.18, with an estimated average price of $94.75. The stock is now traded at around $93.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 20,508 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Blackstone Group Inc (BX)

Bremer Bank National Association initiated holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.53 and $99.62, with an estimated average price of $88.44. The stock is now traded at around $100.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 18,820 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Bremer Bank National Association initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.69 and $238.25, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $238.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,429 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Corteva Inc (CTVA)

Bremer Bank National Association initiated holding in Corteva Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.71 and $49.79, with an estimated average price of $46.2. The stock is now traded at around $43.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,147 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD)

Bremer Bank National Association initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.92 and $81.51, with an estimated average price of $78.75. The stock is now traded at around $79.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,793 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Bremer Bank National Association added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 132.60%. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $607.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 7,471 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Bremer Bank National Association added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 618.13%. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $226.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 11,447 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Bremer Bank National Association added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 99.40%. The purchase prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56. The stock is now traded at around $907.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 2,987 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: General Dynamics Corp (GD)

Bremer Bank National Association added to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 26.13%. The purchase prices were between $180.83 and $194.82, with an estimated average price of $188.37. The stock is now traded at around $189.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,407 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)

Bremer Bank National Association added to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 28.06%. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.64. The stock is now traded at around $30.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 31,712 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Halliburton Co (HAL)

Bremer Bank National Association added to a holding in Halliburton Co by 22.49%. The purchase prices were between $19.06 and $24.72, with an estimated average price of $22.2. The stock is now traded at around $22.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 39,786 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

Bremer Bank National Association sold out a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $351.35 and $400.08, with an estimated average price of $376.49.

Sold Out: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)

Bremer Bank National Association sold out a holding in Xilinx Inc. The sale prices were between $114.61 and $144.64, with an estimated average price of $127.1.

Sold Out: Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)

Bremer Bank National Association sold out a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The sale prices were between $227.3 and $247.57, with an estimated average price of $238.19.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV)

Bremer Bank National Association sold out a holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF. The sale prices were between $237.23 and $256.01, with an estimated average price of $249.12.

Sold Out: Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)

Bremer Bank National Association sold out a holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF. The sale prices were between $176.71 and $185.62, with an estimated average price of $181.78.

Sold Out: Casey's General Stores Inc (CASY)

Bremer Bank National Association sold out a holding in Casey's General Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $193.32 and $226.27, with an estimated average price of $215.49.



Here is the complete portfolio of Bremer Bank National Association. Also check out:

1. Bremer Bank National Association's Undervalued Stocks
2. Bremer Bank National Association's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Bremer Bank National Association's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Bremer Bank National Association keeps buying
