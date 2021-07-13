Global Trust Asset Management, LLC Buys iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Alphabet Inc, Vanguard Total International Stock, Sells iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC Buys iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Alphabet Inc, Vanguard Total International Stock, Sells iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Global Trust Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Alphabet Inc, Vanguard Total International Stock, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , sells iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Global Trust Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Global Trust Asset Management, LLC owns 395 stocks with a total value of $206 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Global Trust Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/global+trust+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Global Trust Asset Management, LLC
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 38,336 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.22%
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 29,129 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.12%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 58,619 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.99%
  4. Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 87,994 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.62%
  5. NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 64,272 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.79%
New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT)

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.28 and $75.04, with an estimated average price of $72.76. The stock is now traded at around $74.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 8,430 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV)

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF. The purchase prices were between $333.59 and $395.13, with an estimated average price of $362.09. The stock is now traded at around $398.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Athene Holding Ltd (ATH)

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Athene Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $49.87 and $67.75, with an estimated average price of $59.91. The stock is now traded at around $64.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fortinet Inc (FTNT)

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Fortinet Inc. The purchase prices were between $184.42 and $247.04, with an estimated average price of $212.67. The stock is now traded at around $257.599400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $223.63 and $262.24, with an estimated average price of $246.93. The stock is now traded at around $260.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ)

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $49.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 9,312 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 369.50%. The purchase prices were between $37.66 and $39.19, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $39.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 50,180 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 176.36%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2559.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 760 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 23.62%. The purchase prices were between $62.21 and $66.97, with an estimated average price of $64.98. The stock is now traded at around $65.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 87,994 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.49%. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $226.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 20,672 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 57.34%. The purchase prices were between $129.54 and $134.36, with an estimated average price of $131.7. The stock is now traded at around $134.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 15,942 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 2905.41%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $355.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 2,224 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Marriott International Inc. The sale prices were between $135 and $151.62, with an estimated average price of $144.27.

Sold Out: Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK)

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF. The sale prices were between $42.62 and $59.84, with an estimated average price of $49.02.

Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96.

Sold Out: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58.

Sold Out: Louisiana-Pacific Corp (LPX)

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Louisiana-Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $55.46 and $73.55, with an estimated average price of $63.74.

Sold Out: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $65.11 and $72.81, with an estimated average price of $69.15.



Here is the complete portfolio of Global Trust Asset Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Global Trust Asset Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Global Trust Asset Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Global Trust Asset Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Global Trust Asset Management, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider