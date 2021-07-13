Global Trust Asset Management, LLC Buys iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Alphabet Inc, Vanguard Total International Stock, Sells iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

New Purchases: MOAT, ATH, IGV, FTNT, SMH, SWKS, SPHQ, FNDF, FEX, TROW, WST, XLK, IBB, PLTR, TDIV, HACK, MRVL, XLC, KKR, XRT, NURE, PEJ, ANGL, KREF, FMHI, FTSL, XLF, ARKK, FGD, GS, AXP, VRTX, AMC, JCO, RBLX, MAS, PII, CSGP, ULTA, ST, NOW, NWSA, MDYV, KBWB, ITA, ELF, FOXA, CARZ,

PFF, GOOGL, VXUS, QQQ, VTI, LQD, FB, AAPL, AGG, AMZN, DVY, DHR, VBK, VXF, TGT, IWD, MSFT, VWO, JPM, RSP, NFLX, HD, MGK, SCHD, IBM, IJR, DOCU, SPYG, PYPL, FDIS, MRK, JNK, SCHA, SPY, FSK, BNDX, PWR, NEE, XLRE, CLX, EEM, EWT, FCG, FXH, XME, VTV, LIT, T, IWF, IJH, IEFA, VZ, TMO, ITB, STZ, NXPI, BX, PFE, MO, JNJ, MDT, VTWO, PG, TOL, WMT, IWS, VB, TSM, VBR, VOO, SRLN, SPDW, NVDA, FPF, EFAV, Reduced Positions: IWP, VGSH, FDN, SOXX, KOMP, EMQQ, QQEW, LOW, LLY, DIS, CWB, TAN, CAT, FPX, ARKG, UNH, BA, DD, QCLN, DE, FCX, ARKW, MSOS, FDX, CVX, XOM, VNOM, ENB, MSM, GE, XLI, IXC, GD, AMAT, KMI, WPP, BWA, BOMN, GOOG, ABC, AMGN, PSX, GM, DNP, ANTM, BK, BDX, INTC, SLB, APD, PEP, NVO, NVS, GILD, FISV, NOC, VTRS, MCK, MCD, BND, KXI, ASIX, SNY, HYS, VT, QLTA, IJS, TOTL, K, ALB, ADI, BIIB, LUMN, FIS, CI, CSCO, D, ECL, LHX, PEAK, VIAV, LITE, OXY, OMC, LUV, UL, UPS, WAB, HBI, DG, IQV, VEEV, KHC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Alphabet Inc, Vanguard Total International Stock, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , sells iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Global Trust Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Global Trust Asset Management, LLC owns 395 stocks with a total value of $206 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Global Trust Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/global+trust+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 38,336 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.22% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 29,129 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.12% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 58,619 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.99% Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 87,994 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.62% NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 64,272 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.79%

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.28 and $75.04, with an estimated average price of $72.76. The stock is now traded at around $74.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 8,430 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF. The purchase prices were between $333.59 and $395.13, with an estimated average price of $362.09. The stock is now traded at around $398.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Athene Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $49.87 and $67.75, with an estimated average price of $59.91. The stock is now traded at around $64.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Fortinet Inc. The purchase prices were between $184.42 and $247.04, with an estimated average price of $212.67. The stock is now traded at around $257.599400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $223.63 and $262.24, with an estimated average price of $246.93. The stock is now traded at around $260.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $49.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 9,312 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 369.50%. The purchase prices were between $37.66 and $39.19, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $39.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 50,180 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 176.36%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2559.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 760 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 23.62%. The purchase prices were between $62.21 and $66.97, with an estimated average price of $64.98. The stock is now traded at around $65.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 87,994 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.49%. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $226.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 20,672 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 57.34%. The purchase prices were between $129.54 and $134.36, with an estimated average price of $131.7. The stock is now traded at around $134.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 15,942 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 2905.41%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $355.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 2,224 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Marriott International Inc. The sale prices were between $135 and $151.62, with an estimated average price of $144.27.

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF. The sale prices were between $42.62 and $59.84, with an estimated average price of $49.02.

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96.

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58.

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Louisiana-Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $55.46 and $73.55, with an estimated average price of $63.74.

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $65.11 and $72.81, with an estimated average price of $69.15.