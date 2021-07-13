Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys Werner Enterprises Inc, Constellium SE, EQT Corp, Sells American National Group Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp

New Purchases: CSTM, EQT, SYF, WERN, LUMN, VTIP, CHTR, IDXX, JBL, MSCI, CACI, HBAN, NYCB, TJX,

Added Positions: VTWO, IWR, SCHP, QQQ, LHX, WBA, UL, TCOM, LUV, PEG, OHI, NSC, NRG, MAC, ASX, GSK, FCX, ETN, BLK, AMGN, ASML,

Reduced Positions: ANAT, PTON, DVA, AME, AAXJ, MCK, XEL, WB, VNT, VRTX, VTRS, UGI, TWO, AMAT, NVS, NKE, SAN, KR, DOX, ITW, GLPG, FVD, BP, CHKP, CL, BRK.B,

Sold Out: CTSH, ALXN, D, PPL, STX, IAU, KSS, LIN, TSLA, NLY,

Galveston, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Werner Enterprises Inc, Constellium SE, EQT Corp, Synchrony Financial, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, sells American National Group Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, DaVita Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Moody National Bank Trust Division. As of 2021Q2, Moody National Bank Trust Division owns 400 stocks with a total value of $4.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

American National Group Inc (ANAT) - 7,287,428 shares, 25.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.96% National Western Life Group Inc (NWLI) - 1,162,246 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,177,586 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 576,461 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 30,931 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%

Moody National Bank Trust Division initiated holding in Synchrony Financial. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $45.46. The stock is now traded at around $48.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 114,449 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Moody National Bank Trust Division initiated holding in Constellium SE. The purchase prices were between $14.59 and $20.17, with an estimated average price of $17.17. The stock is now traded at around $19.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 282,042 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Moody National Bank Trust Division initiated holding in EQT Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.8 and $23.13, with an estimated average price of $20.16. The stock is now traded at around $21.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 254,224 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Moody National Bank Trust Division initiated holding in Werner Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.66 and $48.91, with an estimated average price of $46.73. The stock is now traded at around $45.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 121,615 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Moody National Bank Trust Division initiated holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.64 and $15.28, with an estimated average price of $13.78. The stock is now traded at around $13.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 67,331 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Moody National Bank Trust Division initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Moody National Bank Trust Division added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 254.76%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $90.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 47,084 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Moody National Bank Trust Division added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 77.02%. The purchase prices were between $73.93 and $79.61, with an estimated average price of $77.53. The stock is now traded at around $79.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 55,219 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Moody National Bank Trust Division added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 39.90%. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.44. The stock is now traded at around $62.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 51,721 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Moody National Bank Trust Division sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $68.32 and $82.2, with an estimated average price of $74.54.

Moody National Bank Trust Division sold out a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17.

Moody National Bank Trust Division sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $73.51 and $80.37, with an estimated average price of $77.13.

Moody National Bank Trust Division sold out a holding in PPL Corp. The sale prices were between $27.61 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $28.89.

Moody National Bank Trust Division sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.

Moody National Bank Trust Division sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $34.53.