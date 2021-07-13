Cypress Capital Group Buys First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Sells Dover Corp, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Cypress Capital Group Buys First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Sells Dover Corp, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Palm Beach, FL, based Investment company Cypress Capital Group (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, Cintas Corp, sells Dover Corp, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Gold Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cypress Capital Group. As of 2021Q2, Cypress Capital Group owns 272 stocks with a total value of $730 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cypress Capital Group's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cypress+capital+group/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Cypress Capital Group
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 224,676 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.31%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 80,934 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.01%
  3. Visa Inc (V) - 89,768 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.58%
  4. Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 82,135 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58%
  5. First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 344,837 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.58%
New Purchase: Cintas Corp (CTAS)

Cypress Capital Group initiated holding in Cintas Corp. The purchase prices were between $341.31 and $382.52, with an estimated average price of $354.21. The stock is now traded at around $385.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,025 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD)

Cypress Capital Group initiated holding in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.8 and $40.53, with an estimated average price of $39.56. The stock is now traded at around $40.193200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 19,374 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG)

Cypress Capital Group initiated holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.2 and $34.16, with an estimated average price of $31.91. The stock is now traded at around $32.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 22,772 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Cypress Capital Group initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.69 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.66. The stock is now traded at around $71.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,068 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Cypress Capital Group initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $125.152100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,840 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc (MQY)

Cypress Capital Group initiated holding in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.89 and $16.88, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $17.030100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,715 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)

Cypress Capital Group added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2067.82%. The purchase prices were between $52.76 and $53.72, with an estimated average price of $53.31. The stock is now traded at around $53.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 106,223 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)

Cypress Capital Group added to a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET by 20.58%. The purchase prices were between $50.79 and $51.01, with an estimated average price of $50.92. The stock is now traded at around $50.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 344,837 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: FIRST TR EXCHANGE (HYLS)

Cypress Capital Group added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 172.88%. The purchase prices were between $47.87 and $48.61, with an estimated average price of $48.25. The stock is now traded at around $48.588000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 46,662 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)

Cypress Capital Group added to a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 32.13%. The purchase prices were between $20.09 and $20.6, with an estimated average price of $20.39. The stock is now traded at around $20.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 232,748 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Genuine Parts Co (GPC)

Cypress Capital Group added to a holding in Genuine Parts Co by 223.57%. The purchase prices were between $115.59 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $125.64. The stock is now traded at around $127.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,251 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)

Cypress Capital Group added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 21.19%. The purchase prices were between $107.51 and $107.85, with an estimated average price of $107.67. The stock is now traded at around $107.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 34,312 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Dover Corp (DOV)

Cypress Capital Group sold out a holding in Dover Corp. The sale prices were between $137.13 and $153.45, with an estimated average price of $147.28.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Cypress Capital Group sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47.

Sold Out: Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)

Cypress Capital Group sold out a holding in Paycom Software Inc. The sale prices were between $305.49 and $401.1, with an estimated average price of $354.67.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Cypress Capital Group sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $34.53.

Sold Out: Packaging Corp of America (PKG)

Cypress Capital Group sold out a holding in Packaging Corp of America. The sale prices were between $132.75 and $155.13, with an estimated average price of $143.67.

Sold Out: (VAR)

Cypress Capital Group sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.



Here is the complete portfolio of Cypress Capital Group. Also check out:

1. Cypress Capital Group's Undervalued Stocks
2. Cypress Capital Group's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cypress Capital Group's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cypress Capital Group keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider