Cypress Capital Group Buys First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Sells Dover Corp, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

New Purchases: CTAS, FVD, IPG, MQY, DVA, IQV, NLOK, RMD, SCHW, TSM, TTSH, VTR, WST, PRGO, GSG,

CTAS, FVD, IPG, MQY, DVA, IQV, NLOK, RMD, SCHW, TSM, TTSH, VTR, WST, PRGO, GSG, Added Positions: FIXD, LMBS, HYLS, FPE, FMB, GPC, SUB, FAST, TROW, PFE, ETN, CMA, CVX, ISTB, SBUX, QQQ, IVV, LRCX, SHW, NRG, XBI, LH, XLI, CME, XLK, CVS, GOOGL, FTCS, PGR, BA, RTX, ZTS, UNH, TGT, HYS, NVDA, CL, AIA, IJR, QCLN, GRMN, FB, USFR, FFIV, HON, IJH, XLF, LEN, MMC, QCOM, PSX,

FIXD, LMBS, HYLS, FPE, FMB, GPC, SUB, FAST, TROW, PFE, ETN, CMA, CVX, ISTB, SBUX, QQQ, IVV, LRCX, SHW, NRG, XBI, LH, XLI, CME, XLK, CVS, GOOGL, FTCS, PGR, BA, RTX, ZTS, UNH, TGT, HYS, NVDA, CL, AIA, IJR, QCLN, GRMN, FB, USFR, FFIV, HON, IJH, XLF, LEN, MMC, QCOM, PSX, Reduced Positions: IGSB, BSCL, IEMG, AAPL, TAP, VZ, DG, HD, AGG, IWM, KMB, T, BMY, TIP, MUB, CAT, PG, V, WMT, BIIB, DUK, IWR, LMT, MA, MSFT, GOOG, MO, CPB, NKE, NUE, PAYX, VIG, VRTX, A, AMZN, AEP, AMGN, ADM, ADP, AZO, AVY, CTXS, KO, CMCSA, D, EOG, FTNT, GD, GS, JKHY, DVY, EFA, IWF, HYG, USMV, LOW, MAS, MCHP, NFLX, ORCL, OTIS, PNC, PEP, POOL, RHI, ROST, SPY, SDY, CRM, SNA, TMO, MMM, UPS, VRSN, WAT, XEL, BAC, CI, CHD, CLX, CAG, DPZ, EA, EPD, EVRG, GE, GIS, HUM, HBAN, IDXX, ITOT, KHC, KR, LUMN, MTD, MRNA, PPG, PYPL, PDI, PSA, PHM, ROK, RY, SLB, SCHX, SJM, SO, TER, TXN, TD, TFC, TSN, UL, UHS, VFC, VLO, VTIP, VNQ, VTI, VMW, WFC, RE, MDT,

IGSB, BSCL, IEMG, AAPL, TAP, VZ, DG, HD, AGG, IWM, KMB, T, BMY, TIP, MUB, CAT, PG, V, WMT, BIIB, DUK, IWR, LMT, MA, MSFT, GOOG, MO, CPB, NKE, NUE, PAYX, VIG, VRTX, A, AMZN, AEP, AMGN, ADM, ADP, AZO, AVY, CTXS, KO, CMCSA, D, EOG, FTNT, GD, GS, JKHY, DVY, EFA, IWF, HYG, USMV, LOW, MAS, MCHP, NFLX, ORCL, OTIS, PNC, PEP, POOL, RHI, ROST, SPY, SDY, CRM, SNA, TMO, MMM, UPS, VRSN, WAT, XEL, BAC, CI, CHD, CLX, CAG, DPZ, EA, EPD, EVRG, GE, GIS, HUM, HBAN, IDXX, ITOT, KHC, KR, LUMN, MTD, MRNA, PPG, PYPL, PDI, PSA, PHM, ROK, RY, SLB, SCHX, SJM, SO, TER, TXN, TD, TFC, TSN, UL, UHS, VFC, VLO, VTIP, VNQ, VTI, VMW, WFC, RE, MDT, Sold Out: DOV, VCSH, PKG, PAYC, IAU, EW, VAR, AEE, C, VTRS, OHI, RS, NAD, NOK,

Palm Beach, FL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, Cintas Corp, sells Dover Corp, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Gold Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cypress Capital Group. As of 2021Q2, Cypress Capital Group owns 272 stocks with a total value of $730 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cypress Capital Group's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cypress+capital+group/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 224,676 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.31% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 80,934 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.01% Visa Inc (V) - 89,768 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.58% Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 82,135 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58% First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 344,837 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.58%

Cypress Capital Group initiated holding in Cintas Corp. The purchase prices were between $341.31 and $382.52, with an estimated average price of $354.21. The stock is now traded at around $385.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,025 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cypress Capital Group initiated holding in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.8 and $40.53, with an estimated average price of $39.56. The stock is now traded at around $40.193200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 19,374 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cypress Capital Group initiated holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.2 and $34.16, with an estimated average price of $31.91. The stock is now traded at around $32.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 22,772 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cypress Capital Group initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.69 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.66. The stock is now traded at around $71.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,068 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cypress Capital Group initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $125.152100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,840 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cypress Capital Group initiated holding in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.89 and $16.88, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $17.030100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,715 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cypress Capital Group added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2067.82%. The purchase prices were between $52.76 and $53.72, with an estimated average price of $53.31. The stock is now traded at around $53.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 106,223 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cypress Capital Group added to a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET by 20.58%. The purchase prices were between $50.79 and $51.01, with an estimated average price of $50.92. The stock is now traded at around $50.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 344,837 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cypress Capital Group added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 172.88%. The purchase prices were between $47.87 and $48.61, with an estimated average price of $48.25. The stock is now traded at around $48.588000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 46,662 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cypress Capital Group added to a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 32.13%. The purchase prices were between $20.09 and $20.6, with an estimated average price of $20.39. The stock is now traded at around $20.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 232,748 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cypress Capital Group added to a holding in Genuine Parts Co by 223.57%. The purchase prices were between $115.59 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $125.64. The stock is now traded at around $127.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,251 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cypress Capital Group added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 21.19%. The purchase prices were between $107.51 and $107.85, with an estimated average price of $107.67. The stock is now traded at around $107.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 34,312 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cypress Capital Group sold out a holding in Dover Corp. The sale prices were between $137.13 and $153.45, with an estimated average price of $147.28.

Cypress Capital Group sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47.

Cypress Capital Group sold out a holding in Paycom Software Inc. The sale prices were between $305.49 and $401.1, with an estimated average price of $354.67.

Cypress Capital Group sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $34.53.

Cypress Capital Group sold out a holding in Packaging Corp of America. The sale prices were between $132.75 and $155.13, with an estimated average price of $143.67.

Cypress Capital Group sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.