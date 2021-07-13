Logo
Patten & Patten Inc Buys Generac Holdings Inc, Citigroup Inc, ConocoPhillips, Sells Nokia Oyj, S&P Global Inc, Conagra Brands Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Patten & Patten Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Generac Holdings Inc, Citigroup Inc, ConocoPhillips, General Motors Co, American Tower Corp, sells Nokia Oyj, S&P Global Inc, Conagra Brands Inc, Square Inc, Corteva Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Patten & Patten Inc. As of 2021Q2, Patten & Patten Inc owns 270 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PATTEN & PATTEN INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/patten+%26+patten+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PATTEN & PATTEN INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,005,157 shares, 10.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.14%
  2. WestRock Co (WRK) - 1,189,403 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 185,053 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.94%
  4. iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN) - 94,111 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6%
  5. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 108,351 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.9%
New Purchase: GrafTech International Ltd (EAF)

Patten & Patten Inc initiated holding in GrafTech International Ltd. The purchase prices were between $11.34 and $13.87, with an estimated average price of $12.55. The stock is now traded at around $11.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 66,460 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: (GRI)

Patten & Patten Inc initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $0.02 and $0.02, with an estimated average price of $0.02. The stock is now traded at around $48.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 11,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD)

Patten & Patten Inc initiated holding in Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $22.44, with an estimated average price of $22.03. The stock is now traded at around $22.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,475 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

Patten & Patten Inc initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $145.89 and $172.16, with an estimated average price of $160.19. The stock is now traded at around $167.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,597 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Patten & Patten Inc initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56. The stock is now traded at around $907.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 232 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Belo Sun Mining Corp (BSXGF)

Patten & Patten Inc initiated holding in Belo Sun Mining Corp. The purchase prices were between $0.5 and $0.75, with an estimated average price of $0.63. The stock is now traded at around $0.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 37,892 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)

Patten & Patten Inc added to a holding in Generac Holdings Inc by 1002.68%. The purchase prices were between $289.18 and $415.15, with an estimated average price of $335.09. The stock is now traded at around $447.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 11,523 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Citigroup Inc (C)

Patten & Patten Inc added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 34.31%. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $68.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 137,184 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Patten & Patten Inc added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 28.27%. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $59.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 177,297 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: General Motors Co (GM)

Patten & Patten Inc added to a holding in General Motors Co by 20.47%. The purchase prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75. The stock is now traded at around $59.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 212,726 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Patten & Patten Inc added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 52.96%. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $280.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,330 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

Patten & Patten Inc added to a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc by 107.25%. The purchase prices were between $302.26 and $351.85, with an estimated average price of $327.7. The stock is now traded at around $339.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,260 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Patten & Patten Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63.

Sold Out: Square Inc (SQ)

Patten & Patten Inc sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68.

Sold Out: Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)

Patten & Patten Inc sold out a holding in Conagra Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $35.27 and $38.92, with an estimated average price of $37.43.

Sold Out: Corteva Inc (CTVA)

Patten & Patten Inc sold out a holding in Corteva Inc. The sale prices were between $42.71 and $49.79, with an estimated average price of $46.2.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Patten & Patten Inc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46.



Here is the complete portfolio of PATTEN & PATTEN INC.

1. PATTEN & PATTEN INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. PATTEN & PATTEN INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PATTEN & PATTEN INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PATTEN & PATTEN INC keeps buying
