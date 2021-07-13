Patten & Patten Inc Buys Generac Holdings Inc, Citigroup Inc, ConocoPhillips, Sells Nokia Oyj, S&P Global Inc, Conagra Brands Inc

New Purchases: EAF, GRI, ADI, BLK, QYLD, BSXGF,

GNRC, C, COP, GM, NEE, ECL, MMM, WMT, AMT, TFC, VZ, ULTA, ABBV, MRK, PGR, BAC, PLNT, MRNA, EEM, PLD, HLT, BDX, BABA, RCL, XME, AMGN, GE, FCX, LLY, DIA, VAW, BMY, HD, CCI, XYL, DE, FDX, AWK, VUG, XLC, SBUX, SWK, LUV, HOLX, VHT, USMV, IYC, IHI, VDE, VIAC, VPU, XLI, ABMD, EFA, AMZN, DOW, PK, ASH, DG, UTF, F, TGT, GS, LMT, Reduced Positions: AAPL, DOCU, PYPL, ABT, NOK, PHM, UPS, ADBE, MS, UNH, GOOG, T, EW, INTC, RTX, STZ, JPM, JNJ, SPGI, TSLA, KO, MCD, NVDA, NVS, PG, SO, TSCO, XLNX, SPLV, VGT, XLU, APD, MO, AIG, AMAT, ADP, CNI, CVX, CMCSA, DXCM, DLR, D, DD, EMR, XOM, IBM, INTU, KMB, KR, LPX, MIC, NKE, PEP, PNFP, XPO, WY, BX, PM, AVGO, PSX, ZTS, PTON, CARR, OTIS, IYW, SPHD, VIG, VOO, VTI, VWO, CB, BP, BRK.B, CL, GLW, ENB, EXAS, GD, KEY, MDLZ, MDT, NSRGY, NFLX, ORCL, PPG, PFE, QDEL, RHHBY, UNM, WFC, MA, KMI, HCA, FB, AMLP, DVY, HDV, IJR, IVV, IWM, IYH, IYR, QQQ, XBI, XLE, XLF,

Investment company Patten & Patten Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Generac Holdings Inc, Citigroup Inc, ConocoPhillips, General Motors Co, American Tower Corp, sells Nokia Oyj, S&P Global Inc, Conagra Brands Inc, Square Inc, Corteva Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Patten & Patten Inc. As of 2021Q2, Patten & Patten Inc owns 270 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,005,157 shares, 10.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.14% WestRock Co (WRK) - 1,189,403 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 185,053 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.94% iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN) - 94,111 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 108,351 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.9%

Patten & Patten Inc initiated holding in GrafTech International Ltd. The purchase prices were between $11.34 and $13.87, with an estimated average price of $12.55. The stock is now traded at around $11.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 66,460 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Patten & Patten Inc initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $0.02 and $0.02, with an estimated average price of $0.02. The stock is now traded at around $48.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 11,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Patten & Patten Inc initiated holding in Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $22.44, with an estimated average price of $22.03. The stock is now traded at around $22.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,475 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Patten & Patten Inc initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $145.89 and $172.16, with an estimated average price of $160.19. The stock is now traded at around $167.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,597 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Patten & Patten Inc initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56. The stock is now traded at around $907.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 232 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Patten & Patten Inc initiated holding in Belo Sun Mining Corp. The purchase prices were between $0.5 and $0.75, with an estimated average price of $0.63. The stock is now traded at around $0.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 37,892 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Patten & Patten Inc added to a holding in Generac Holdings Inc by 1002.68%. The purchase prices were between $289.18 and $415.15, with an estimated average price of $335.09. The stock is now traded at around $447.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 11,523 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Patten & Patten Inc added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 34.31%. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $68.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 137,184 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Patten & Patten Inc added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 28.27%. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $59.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 177,297 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Patten & Patten Inc added to a holding in General Motors Co by 20.47%. The purchase prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75. The stock is now traded at around $59.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 212,726 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Patten & Patten Inc added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 52.96%. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $280.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,330 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Patten & Patten Inc added to a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc by 107.25%. The purchase prices were between $302.26 and $351.85, with an estimated average price of $327.7. The stock is now traded at around $339.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,260 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Patten & Patten Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63.

Patten & Patten Inc sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68.

Patten & Patten Inc sold out a holding in Conagra Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $35.27 and $38.92, with an estimated average price of $37.43.

Patten & Patten Inc sold out a holding in Corteva Inc. The sale prices were between $42.71 and $49.79, with an estimated average price of $46.2.

Patten & Patten Inc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46.