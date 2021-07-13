Aurora Private Wealth, Inc. Buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Sells WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, SPDR Portfoli

New Purchases: FLRN, SHM, SCHP, SPHY, RYH, MDY, EFA, RDVY, FSK, FXZ, FMAY, CWB, IWP, IEF, SDIV, EEM, SPGI, GLD, IWF, PM, GDV, TGT, ORCL, DM,

FLRN, SHM, SCHP, SPHY, RYH, MDY, EFA, RDVY, FSK, FXZ, FMAY, CWB, IWP, IEF, SDIV, EEM, SPGI, GLD, IWF, PM, GDV, TGT, ORCL, DM, Added Positions: LQD, PULS, SCHD, SCHB, IWM, SCHM, BRK.B, MSFT, IVW, IVE, ETSY, T, CREE, IJS, TDOC, DKNG, IYK, JKD, XLE, PEG, AMZA, COST, BMY, AVGO, PYPL, ABBV, DGRO, SQ, MAIN, IVV, PTY, SCHA, CMCSA, SCHV, JPEM, PFF, DIA, USMV, XLG, XLI, XLRE, XLV, BA, CVS, TSLA, INTC, MRK, PFE, PG, MMM, AXP, NLY, XLB, CAT, CVX, XOM, HD, NVDA, BDJ, GAIN, IJK, THW, FUTY, PSEC, FPF, FPL, BABA, MRNA, PDI, KHC, AMP, BST, ED, GE, QCOM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF, sells WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aurora Private Wealth, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Aurora Private Wealth, Inc. owns 187 stocks with a total value of $239 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 380,853 shares, 12.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.14% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 100,804 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51% SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN) - 427,985 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. New Position Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 88,791 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.26% SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa (SHM) - 174,481 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. New Position

Aurora Private Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating . The purchase prices were between $30.58 and $30.66, with an estimated average price of $30.62. The stock is now traded at around $30.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.48%. The holding were 427,985 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aurora Private Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa. The purchase prices were between $49.41 and $49.63, with an estimated average price of $49.53. The stock is now traded at around $49.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.61%. The holding were 174,481 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aurora Private Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.44. The stock is now traded at around $62.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 37,498 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aurora Private Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.43 and $26.89, with an estimated average price of $26.63. The stock is now traded at around $26.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 74,689 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aurora Private Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $267.73 and $293.69, with an estimated average price of $282.49. The stock is now traded at around $298.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 6,014 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aurora Private Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $475.11 and $504.81, with an estimated average price of $493.08. The stock is now traded at around $488.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 1,790 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aurora Private Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 242.70%. The purchase prices were between $129.54 and $134.36, with an estimated average price of $131.7. The stock is now traded at around $134.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 22,039 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aurora Private Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 160.70%. The purchase prices were between $49.74 and $49.84, with an estimated average price of $49.79. The stock is now traded at around $49.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 63,821 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aurora Private Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 136.33%. The purchase prices were between $211.85 and $232.89, with an estimated average price of $224.79. The stock is now traded at around $223.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 6,180 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aurora Private Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.64%. The purchase prices were between $65.11 and $72.81, with an estimated average price of $69.15. The stock is now traded at around $75.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 12,323 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aurora Private Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 45.69%. The purchase prices were between $141.24 and $151.25, with an estimated average price of $147.24. The stock is now traded at around $148.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,773 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aurora Private Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in Etsy Inc by 136.46%. The purchase prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37. The stock is now traded at around $191.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,575 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aurora Private Wealth, Inc. sold out a holding in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund. The sale prices were between $25.1 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $25.11.

Aurora Private Wealth, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $260.39 and $291.76, with an estimated average price of $279.39.

Aurora Private Wealth, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87.

Aurora Private Wealth, Inc. sold out a holding in W.P. Carey Inc. The sale prices were between $70.57 and $78.29, with an estimated average price of $74.65.

Aurora Private Wealth, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The sale prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62.

Aurora Private Wealth, Inc. sold out a holding in Zoetis Inc. The sale prices were between $155.9 and $187.99, with an estimated average price of $173.23.