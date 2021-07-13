Aurora Private Wealth, Inc. Buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Sells WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, SPDR Portfoli

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Aurora Private Wealth, Inc. Buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Sells WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, SPDR Portfoli

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Aurora Private Wealth, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF, sells WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aurora Private Wealth, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Aurora Private Wealth, Inc. owns 187 stocks with a total value of $239 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Aurora Private Wealth, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aurora+private+wealth%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Aurora Private Wealth, Inc.
  1. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 380,853 shares, 12.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.14%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 100,804 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51%
  3. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN) - 427,985 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 88,791 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.26%
  5. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa (SHM) - 174,481 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN)

Aurora Private Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating . The purchase prices were between $30.58 and $30.66, with an estimated average price of $30.62. The stock is now traded at around $30.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.48%. The holding were 427,985 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa (SHM)

Aurora Private Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa. The purchase prices were between $49.41 and $49.63, with an estimated average price of $49.53. The stock is now traded at around $49.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.61%. The holding were 174,481 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

Aurora Private Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.44. The stock is now traded at around $62.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 37,498 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY)

Aurora Private Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.43 and $26.89, with an estimated average price of $26.63. The stock is now traded at around $26.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 74,689 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH)

Aurora Private Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $267.73 and $293.69, with an estimated average price of $282.49. The stock is now traded at around $298.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 6,014 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)

Aurora Private Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $475.11 and $504.81, with an estimated average price of $493.08. The stock is now traded at around $488.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 1,790 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Aurora Private Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 242.70%. The purchase prices were between $129.54 and $134.36, with an estimated average price of $131.7. The stock is now traded at around $134.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 22,039 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS)

Aurora Private Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 160.70%. The purchase prices were between $49.74 and $49.84, with an estimated average price of $49.79. The stock is now traded at around $49.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 63,821 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Aurora Private Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 136.33%. The purchase prices were between $211.85 and $232.89, with an estimated average price of $224.79. The stock is now traded at around $223.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 6,180 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Aurora Private Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.64%. The purchase prices were between $65.11 and $72.81, with an estimated average price of $69.15. The stock is now traded at around $75.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 12,323 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

Aurora Private Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 45.69%. The purchase prices were between $141.24 and $151.25, with an estimated average price of $147.24. The stock is now traded at around $148.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,773 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Etsy Inc (ETSY)

Aurora Private Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in Etsy Inc by 136.46%. The purchase prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37. The stock is now traded at around $191.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,575 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR)

Aurora Private Wealth, Inc. sold out a holding in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund. The sale prices were between $25.1 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $25.11.

Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)

Aurora Private Wealth, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $260.39 and $291.76, with an estimated average price of $279.39.

Sold Out: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Aurora Private Wealth, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87.

Sold Out: W.P. Carey Inc (WPC)

Aurora Private Wealth, Inc. sold out a holding in W.P. Carey Inc. The sale prices were between $70.57 and $78.29, with an estimated average price of $74.65.

Sold Out: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Aurora Private Wealth, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The sale prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62.

Sold Out: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Aurora Private Wealth, Inc. sold out a holding in Zoetis Inc. The sale prices were between $155.9 and $187.99, with an estimated average price of $173.23.



Here is the complete portfolio of Aurora Private Wealth, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Aurora Private Wealth, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Aurora Private Wealth, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Aurora Private Wealth, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Aurora Private Wealth, Inc. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider