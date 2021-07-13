Clarus Wealth Advisors Buys SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Sells Netflix Inc, Amazon.com Inc, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Clarus Wealth Advisors Buys SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Sells Netflix Inc, Amazon.com Inc, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Clarus Wealth Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, sells Netflix Inc, Amazon.com Inc, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clarus Wealth Advisors. As of 2021Q2, Clarus Wealth Advisors owns 94 stocks with a total value of $155 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Clarus Wealth Advisors's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/clarus+wealth+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Clarus Wealth Advisors
  1. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 243,498 shares, 10.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.12%
  2. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (SLYG) - 129,513 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.36%
  3. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (MDYG) - 138,905 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.85%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 59,909 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26%
  5. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 14,812 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.57%
New Purchase: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV)

Clarus Wealth Advisors initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.43 and $70.76, with an estimated average price of $68.58. The stock is now traded at around $66.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 54,711 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Clarus Wealth Advisors initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $365.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 8,354 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)

Clarus Wealth Advisors initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.6 and $98.86, with an estimated average price of $96.11. The stock is now traded at around $100.381900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 21,253 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets (IDEV)

Clarus Wealth Advisors initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $64.6 and $69.99, with an estimated average price of $67.77. The stock is now traded at around $68.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 9,540 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Plug Power Inc (PLUG)

Clarus Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Plug Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.07 and $35.84, with an estimated average price of $29.24. The stock is now traded at around $28.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 19,938 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Clarus Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $145.277700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 3,077 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)

Clarus Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 118.77%. The purchase prices were between $73.32 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $77.81. The stock is now traded at around $82.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 33,095 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Clarus Wealth Advisors added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 21.57%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $437.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 14,812 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Clarus Wealth Advisors added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.69%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $115.682200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 31,956 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Clarus Wealth Advisors added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 72.28%. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $418.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,013 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Boeing Co (BA)

Clarus Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Boeing Co by 22.98%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $230.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,248 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Clarus Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62.

Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Clarus Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM)

Clarus Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $41.43 and $45.3, with an estimated average price of $43.43.

Sold Out: Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Clarus Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09.

Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Clarus Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31.

Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Clarus Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04.



Here is the complete portfolio of Clarus Wealth Advisors. Also check out:

1. Clarus Wealth Advisors's Undervalued Stocks
2. Clarus Wealth Advisors's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Clarus Wealth Advisors's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Clarus Wealth Advisors keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider