Clarus Wealth Advisors Buys SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Sells Netflix Inc, Amazon.com Inc, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

New Purchases: MDYV, QQQ, ITOT, IDEV, PLUG, ABNB, XRT, DELL, NVDA, NOBL, REGL, VWTR, CWCO,

MDYV, QQQ, ITOT, IDEV, PLUG, ABNB, XRT, DELL, NVDA, NOBL, REGL, VWTR, CWCO, Added Positions: XLC, SPY, VTI, AGG, XLK, SPLG, IWR, IVE, TIP, ACWI, VBK, MDYG, SPYG, UNH, MGK, XLF, SLYG, XLI, BA, VUG, XLV, VTIP, FLOT, IBB, XLE, SMH, EMB, XLB, FPX, GLTR, GS, PHO, MNA, HYLS, FXZ, FXU, APTS, IWC, FBT, LMBS, IGF, BLK, FEM, FTSM, RWO, MDY, DGRO,

XLC, SPY, VTI, AGG, XLK, SPLG, IWR, IVE, TIP, ACWI, VBK, MDYG, SPYG, UNH, MGK, XLF, SLYG, XLI, BA, VUG, XLV, VTIP, FLOT, IBB, XLE, SMH, EMB, XLB, FPX, GLTR, GS, PHO, MNA, HYLS, FXZ, FXU, APTS, IWC, FBT, LMBS, IGF, BLK, FEM, FTSM, RWO, MDY, DGRO, Reduced Positions: IJR, TMO, SLYV, LMT, CAT, XLY, VGT, MCD, GNRC, IGM, SPYV, FXL, IDV, MTUM, COP, MWA,

IJR, TMO, SLYV, LMT, CAT, XLY, VGT, MCD, GNRC, IGM, SPYV, FXL, IDV, MTUM, COP, MWA, Sold Out: NFLX, AMZN, SPSM, VRTX, KSU, CVX, DIS, ATVI, BIIB, GILD, V, TECH, AMGN, DE, ABT, ITW, SBUX, RTX, FDN, MS, IBUY, EXAS, IGV, UNP, XBI, SLB, NSC, FMC, PANW, PH, SGEN, LNG, WRB, SRPT, STE, IPG, DLB, JPM, LQD, PENN, EDU, VNDA, PID0,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, sells Netflix Inc, Amazon.com Inc, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clarus Wealth Advisors. As of 2021Q2, Clarus Wealth Advisors owns 94 stocks with a total value of $155 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Clarus Wealth Advisors's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/clarus+wealth+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolio

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 243,498 shares, 10.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.12% SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (SLYG) - 129,513 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.36% SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (MDYG) - 138,905 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.85% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 59,909 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 14,812 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.57%

Clarus Wealth Advisors initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.43 and $70.76, with an estimated average price of $68.58. The stock is now traded at around $66.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 54,711 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Clarus Wealth Advisors initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $365.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 8,354 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Clarus Wealth Advisors initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.6 and $98.86, with an estimated average price of $96.11. The stock is now traded at around $100.381900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 21,253 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Clarus Wealth Advisors initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $64.6 and $69.99, with an estimated average price of $67.77. The stock is now traded at around $68.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 9,540 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Clarus Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Plug Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.07 and $35.84, with an estimated average price of $29.24. The stock is now traded at around $28.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 19,938 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Clarus Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $145.277700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 3,077 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Clarus Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 118.77%. The purchase prices were between $73.32 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $77.81. The stock is now traded at around $82.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 33,095 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Clarus Wealth Advisors added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 21.57%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $437.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 14,812 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Clarus Wealth Advisors added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.69%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $115.682200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 31,956 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Clarus Wealth Advisors added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 72.28%. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $418.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,013 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Clarus Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Boeing Co by 22.98%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $230.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,248 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Clarus Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62.

Clarus Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5.

Clarus Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $41.43 and $45.3, with an estimated average price of $43.43.

Clarus Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09.

Clarus Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31.

Clarus Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04.