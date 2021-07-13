Logo
GVO Asset Management Ltd Buys Baidu Inc, Huazhu Group, Futu Holdings, Sells GDS Holdings, SEI Investments Co, L3Harris Technologies Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Zug, V8, based Investment company GVO Asset Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Baidu Inc, Huazhu Group, Futu Holdings, FedEx Corp, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita, sells GDS Holdings, SEI Investments Co, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Americold Realty Trust, Pinduoduo Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GVO Asset Management Ltd. As of 2021Q2, GVO Asset Management Ltd owns 63 stocks with a total value of $118 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GVO Asset Management Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gvo+asset+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GVO Asset Management Ltd
  1. Blackstone Group Inc (BX) - 489,229 shares, 40.32% of the total portfolio.
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,521 shares, 9.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 32,117 shares, 7.38% of the total portfolio.
  4. Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 11,915 shares, 7.29% of the total portfolio.
  5. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) - 101,360 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Huazhu Group Ltd (HTHT)

GVO Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Huazhu Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $52.79 and $60.93, with an estimated average price of $56.42. The stock is now traded at around $50.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 7,922 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG)

GVO Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $204.01 and $290.14, with an estimated average price of $252.98. The stock is now traded at around $272.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 265 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bilibili Inc (BILI)

GVO Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Bilibili Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.49 and $126.85, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $112.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 613 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita (HASI)

GVO Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita. The purchase prices were between $45.22 and $57.27, with an estimated average price of $52.05. The stock is now traded at around $57.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,293 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FedEx Corp (FDX)

GVO Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62. The stock is now traded at around $300.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 254 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

GVO Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 144.23%. The purchase prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59. The stock is now traded at around $186.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 3,407 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU)

GVO Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Futu Holdings Ltd by 147.79%. The purchase prices were between $104.43 and $179.55, with an estimated average price of $145.7. The stock is now traded at around $138.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,582 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: TAL Education Group (TAL)

GVO Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in TAL Education Group by 139.36%. The purchase prices were between $20.62 and $63, with an estimated average price of $44.92. The stock is now traded at around $22.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,184 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

GVO Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 61.68%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $119.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,232 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO)

GVO Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc by 61.42%. The purchase prices were between $162.74 and $186.75, with an estimated average price of $177.68. The stock is now traded at around $175.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 636 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: DexCom Inc (DXCM)

GVO Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in DexCom Inc by 64.18%. The purchase prices were between $323.96 and $431.72, with an estimated average price of $383.25. The stock is now traded at around $448.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 220 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: SEI Investments Co (SEIC)

GVO Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in SEI Investments Co. The sale prices were between $56.08 and $64.45, with an estimated average price of $62.31.

Sold Out: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)

GVO Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $202.68 and $223.72, with an estimated average price of $214.72.

Sold Out: Americold Realty Trust (COLD)

GVO Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Americold Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $37.29 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $38.71.

Sold Out: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)

GVO Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The sale prices were between $115.23 and $148.13, with an estimated average price of $130.17.

Sold Out: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)

GVO Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The sale prices were between $258.35 and $286.02, with an estimated average price of $269.46.



Here is the complete portfolio of GVO Asset Management Ltd. Also check out:

1. GVO Asset Management Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. GVO Asset Management Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. GVO Asset Management Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GVO Asset Management Ltd keeps buying
