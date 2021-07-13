GVO Asset Management Ltd Buys Baidu Inc, Huazhu Group, Futu Holdings, Sells GDS Holdings, SEI Investments Co, L3Harris Technologies Inc

- New Purchases: HTHT, FDX, HASI, SEDG, BILI,
- Added Positions: BIDU, FUTU, ABT, TAL, TTWO, DXCM, TDOC, DOCU, DKNG, BBD, MDLZ, TMO, AVAV,
- Reduced Positions: GDS, AAPL, BLK, DE, BAM, GPK,
- Sold Out: SEIC, LHX, COLD, PDD, ROK,
- Blackstone Group Inc (BX) - 489,229 shares, 40.32% of the total portfolio.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,521 shares, 9.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 32,117 shares, 7.38% of the total portfolio.
- Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 11,915 shares, 7.29% of the total portfolio.
- Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) - 101,360 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio.
GVO Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Huazhu Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $52.79 and $60.93, with an estimated average price of $56.42. The stock is now traded at around $50.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 7,922 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG)
GVO Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $204.01 and $290.14, with an estimated average price of $252.98. The stock is now traded at around $272.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 265 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Bilibili Inc (BILI)
GVO Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Bilibili Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.49 and $126.85, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $112.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 613 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita (HASI)
GVO Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita. The purchase prices were between $45.22 and $57.27, with an estimated average price of $52.05. The stock is now traded at around $57.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,293 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: FedEx Corp (FDX)
GVO Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62. The stock is now traded at around $300.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 254 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
GVO Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 144.23%. The purchase prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59. The stock is now traded at around $186.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 3,407 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU)
GVO Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Futu Holdings Ltd by 147.79%. The purchase prices were between $104.43 and $179.55, with an estimated average price of $145.7. The stock is now traded at around $138.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,582 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: TAL Education Group (TAL)
GVO Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in TAL Education Group by 139.36%. The purchase prices were between $20.62 and $63, with an estimated average price of $44.92. The stock is now traded at around $22.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,184 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
GVO Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 61.68%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $119.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,232 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO)
GVO Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc by 61.42%. The purchase prices were between $162.74 and $186.75, with an estimated average price of $177.68. The stock is now traded at around $175.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 636 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: DexCom Inc (DXCM)
GVO Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in DexCom Inc by 64.18%. The purchase prices were between $323.96 and $431.72, with an estimated average price of $383.25. The stock is now traded at around $448.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 220 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: SEI Investments Co (SEIC)
GVO Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in SEI Investments Co. The sale prices were between $56.08 and $64.45, with an estimated average price of $62.31.Sold Out: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)
GVO Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $202.68 and $223.72, with an estimated average price of $214.72.Sold Out: Americold Realty Trust (COLD)
GVO Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Americold Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $37.29 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $38.71.Sold Out: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)
GVO Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The sale prices were between $115.23 and $148.13, with an estimated average price of $130.17.Sold Out: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)
GVO Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The sale prices were between $258.35 and $286.02, with an estimated average price of $269.46.
