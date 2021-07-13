Logo
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Kanzhun Limited

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

The law firm of Kirby+McInerney+LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of those who acquired Kanzhun Limited (“Kanzhun” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BZ) American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) from June 11, 2021 through July 2, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until September 10, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

In June 2021, Kanzhun sold about 48 million ADS in its initial public offering (the “IPO”) for $19 per share, raising nearly $912 million in new capital.

On July 5, 2021, Kanzhun announced that the Company was subject to a review by the Cyberspace Administration of China and that, during the review period, Kanzhun’s “‘BOSS Zhipin’ app is required to suspend new user registration in China.”

On this news, the Company’s ADS price declined by $5.79 per ADS, or approximately 16%, from $36.31 per ADS on July 2, 2021 to close at $30.52 per ADS on July 6, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Kanzhun ADSs, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas+W.+Elrod of Kirby+McInerney+LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at [email protected], or by filling out this contact+form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby+McInerney+LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: http%3A%2F%2Fwww.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210713006025r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210713006025/en/

