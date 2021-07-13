Goldman Sachs Names Merck, Mettler and IDEXX Attractive Health Care Stocks

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Goldman Sachs Names Merck, Mettler and IDEXX Attractive Health Care Stocks

Others to make the industry list are Abbott, Agilent and Cerner

Author's Avatar
Barry Cohen
Jul 13, 2021

Summary

  • Six health care stocks among those to make Goldman's top 32.
  • Companies cited for ability to expand profit margins.
  • Year-to-date median return on all those recommended is 14%.
Article's Main Image

Among the 32 stocks Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (

GS, Financial) finds attractive, six are in health care, including the highly diversified Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD, Financial), a name that might not be familiar to industry followers.

Columbia, Ohio-based Mettler provides weighing instruments to the life science industry as well as independent research organizations; food and beverage producers; food retailers; chemical, specialty chemical and cosmetics companies; food retailers; transportation and logistics, metals and electronics industries; and the academic community. It is 20 years old.

We only wish Goldman had told us about Mettler five years ago when it was trading at $403. Since then, the shares have more than tripled to $1,445, giving the company a market value of more than $33 billion. Other Wall Street wizards aren’t as bullish on Mettler as Goldman, according to Yahoo Finance. Of 12 analysts polled, nine rate the stock a hold, with a high target price a couple of dollars below its current level.

Goldman thinks investors need to look at companies with the greatest opportunity to stretch profit margins in an environment of rising costs for raw materials and labor. "Investors have started to reward companies with attractive margin profiles. Our valuation model shows that profit margins are the second most important driver of company valuations today, behind only equity duration," David Kostin, Goldman Sachs chief U.S. equity strategist, said in a new research note to clients.

The investment bank thinks all 32 companies on its list have average net profit margins that are likely to grow this year. The median return on these stocks year to date is 14%. Dragging down the group is probably one of the most recognizable names, Merck & Co. Inc. (

MRK, Financial). Shares of the nearly $200 billion pharma giant are flat year to date. However, Goldman projects strong net margin growth for the company this year and next.

1415037422785384448.png

At the other end of the industry spectrum is IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (

IDXX, Financial), whose shares have climbed nearly 35% to $661 so far this year. But has the stock peaked? Analysts seem to think it might have, assigning the animal health company a high target price of only $616. Despite what could be a pause in IDEXX’s appreciation, long-term investors have to be pleased as the share price is five times what it was in 2016.

Another familiar name to make the list is Abbott Laboratories (

ABT, Financial). Shares of the Chicago-based diversified health care company are up under 9% in 2021, but that percentage could improve dramatically going forward since Goldman is forecasting margin growth of 143% and $170% in 2021 and 2022. Overall the stock is rated a buy, with a high target price of $158.

Rounding out the list are Agilent Technologies Inc. (

A, Financial) and Cerner Corp. (CERN, Financial).

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment