Goldman Sachs Names Merck, Mettler and IDEXX Attractive Health Care Stocks

Among the 32 stocks Goldman Sachs Group Inc. ( GS, Financial) finds attractive, six are in health care, including the highly diversified Mettler-Toledo International Inc. ( MTD, Financial), a name that might not be familiar to industry followers.

Columbia, Ohio-based Mettler provides weighing instruments to the life science industry as well as independent research organizations; food and beverage producers; food retailers; chemical, specialty chemical and cosmetics companies; food retailers; transportation and logistics, metals and electronics industries; and the academic community. It is 20 years old.

We only wish Goldman had told us about Mettler five years ago when it was trading at $403. Since then, the shares have more than tripled to $1,445, giving the company a market value of more than $33 billion. Other Wall Street wizards aren’t as bullish on Mettler as Goldman, according to Yahoo Finance. Of 12 analysts polled, nine rate the stock a hold, with a high target price a couple of dollars below its current level.

Goldman thinks investors need to look at companies with the greatest opportunity to stretch profit margins in an environment of rising costs for raw materials and labor. "Investors have started to reward companies with attractive margin profiles. Our valuation model shows that profit margins are the second most important driver of company valuations today, behind only equity duration," David Kostin, Goldman Sachs chief U.S. equity strategist, said in a new research note to clients.

The investment bank thinks all 32 companies on its list have average net profit margins that are likely to grow this year. The median return on these stocks year to date is 14%. Dragging down the group is probably one of the most recognizable names, Merck & Co. Inc. ( MRK, Financial). Shares of the nearly $200 billion pharma giant are flat year to date. However, Goldman projects strong net margin growth for the company this year and next.

At the other end of the industry spectrum is IDEXX Laboratories Inc. ( IDXX, Financial), whose shares have climbed nearly 35% to $661 so far this year. But has the stock peaked? Analysts seem to think it might have, assigning the animal health company a high target price of only $616. Despite what could be a pause in IDEXX’s appreciation, long-term investors have to be pleased as the share price is five times what it was in 2016.

Another familiar name to make the list is Abbott Laboratories ( ABT, Financial). Shares of the Chicago-based diversified health care company are up under 9% in 2021, but that percentage could improve dramatically going forward since Goldman is forecasting margin growth of 143% and $170% in 2021 and 2022. Overall the stock is rated a buy, with a high target price of $158.

Rounding out the list are Agilent Technologies Inc. ( A, Financial) and Cerner Corp. ( CERN, Financial).