Lincoln Financial Group Earns Sixth Consecutive 100% Score on Disability Equality Index

Lincoln Financial Group ( NYSE:LNC, Financial) today announced that for the sixth consecutive year, the company has been named as a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion, earning a 100% score on the 2021 Disability Equality Index® (DEI). A joint initiative between the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and Disability:IN, the DEI recognizes Lincoln’s continued commitment to creating an accessible, inclusive environment for people with disabilities.

“At Lincoln our inclusive culture values the diversity of all employees and we respect each individuals’ ability to contribute their knowledge and strengths towards our common goal of helping all Americans achieve their financial futures. We’re proud to be recognized on the Disability Equality Index for the sixth consecutive year,” said Jen Warne, executive vice president and chief people officer at Lincoln Financial Group. “As a top scorer, this designation serves as a reminder of the work we do every day to ensure that all of our employees come to work feeling safe, respected, valued and included. We continue this work and strive to be better every day.”

Diversity and inclusion is a key driver of Lincoln’s culture and business practices, and the organization is committed to advancing an environment in which multiple perspectives, varied skills sets, creative insights, diverse backgrounds and different abilities are valued and drive superior results. Lincoln’s pledge to creating and maintaining a workplace environment and a culture where everyone can succeed is supported by its seven Business Resource Groups (BRGs). Established in 2013, Lincoln’s People with disAbilities BRG strives to create awareness and opportunities for employees with disabilities—both seen and unseen.

“We see the results of being steadfast stewards of diversity, equity and inclusion as it strengthens our organizational culture, attracts the best and brightest talent and creates a rewarding work experience for all at Lincoln,” said Allison Green Johnson, senior vice president and chief diversity officer at Lincoln Financial Group. “We value, uphold, and commend diversity and inclusion in all its forms and are honored to be recognized again as a best place to work for Disability Inclusion.”

The DEI is the world’s most comprehensive benchmarking tool to measure disability workplace inclusion against competitors. It evaluates whether companies have policies that promote equal opportunity employment, embrace diversity, encourage people with disabilities to be themselves and have practices in place that provide comprehensive access. This year, 319 participating Fortune 1000 companies were rigorously evaluated in the following categories: culture & leadership; enterprise-wide access; employment practices; community engagement; and supplier diversity. In 2021, the DEI was modernized to add new questions about innovative technology to advance digital and remote accessibility; mental wellness benefits; services for Deaf and hard of hearing employees, and flexible work options. By receiving a top score on the DEI, companies must demonstrate significant business leadership, going far beyond compliance activities to drive business success through leading disability inclusion policies and practices.

About Lincoln Financial Group

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help people take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, more than 17 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, and guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation ( NYSE:LNC, Financial) and its affiliates. The company had $311 billion in end-of-period account values as of March 31, 2021. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good. Dedicated to diversity and inclusion, we earned perfect 100 percent scores on the Corporate Equality Index and the Disability Equality Index, and rank among Forbes’ Best Large Employers and Best Employers for Women, and Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http%3A%2F%2Fnewsroom.lfg.com.

About the Disability Equality Index®

The Disability Equality Index (DEI) is a comprehensive benchmarking tool that helps companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions that they can take to achieve disability inclusion and equality. Each company receives a score, on a scale of zero (0) to 100, with those earning 80 and above recognized as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion.”

The DEI is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), the nation’s largest disability rights organization, and Disability:IN, the global business disability inclusion network, to collectively advance the inclusion of people with disabilities. The organizations are complementary and bring unique strengths that make the project relevant and credible to corporations and the disability community. The tool was developed by the DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of business leaders, policy experts, and disability advocates. Learn more at: www.DisabilityEqualityIndex.org.

About the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD)

AAPD is a convener, connector, and catalyst for change, increasing the political and economic power for people with disabilities. As a national cross-disability rights organization AAPD advocates for full civil rights for the 50+ million Americans with disabilities. Learn more at: www.aapd.com.

About Disability:IN®

Disability:IN is a global organization driving disability inclusion and equality in business. More than 270 corporations trust Disability:IN to activate and achieve disability inclusion across their enterprise and in the broader corporate mainstream. Through the world’s most comprehensive disability inclusion benchmarking; best-in-class conferences and programs; and expert counsel and engagement, Disability:IN works with leading businesses to create long-term business and societal impact. Join us at disabilityin.org%2FAreYouIN #AreYouIN.

LCN-3666975-071221

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210713006055/en/