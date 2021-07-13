The stock of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $368.905 per share and the market cap of $59.4 billion, Northrop Grumman stock appears to be fairly valued. GF Value for Northrop Grumman is shown in the chart below.

Because Northrop Grumman is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 14% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 1.98% annually over the next three to five years.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Northrop Grumman has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.25, which is worse than 72% of the companies in Aerospace & Defense industry. The overall financial strength of Northrop Grumman is 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Northrop Grumman is poor. This is the debt and cash of Northrop Grumman over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Northrop Grumman has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $37.3 billion and earnings of $27.3 a share. Its operating margin is 10.64%, which ranks better than 73% of the companies in Aerospace & Defense industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Northrop Grumman at 9 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Northrop Grumman over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company’s stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Northrop Grumman is 14%, which ranks better than 81% of the companies in Aerospace & Defense industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 5%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Aerospace & Defense industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Northrop Grumman’s return on invested capital is 8.38, and its cost of capital is 5.88. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Northrop Grumman is shown below:

In summary, The stock of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC, 30-year Financials) appears to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Aerospace & Defense industry. To learn more about Northrop Grumman stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

