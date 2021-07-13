Piper Sandler Advises PTTGC on Acquisition of Allnex from Advent

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Piper Sandler Advises PTTGC on Acquisition of Allnex from Advent

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

Piper+Sandler+%26amp%3B+Co. chemicals & materials investment banking group (The Valence Group) announced today that it has advised PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited (“PTTGC”) on its acquisition of Allnex, a leading global specialty chemical company focused on industrial coating resins, from Advent International for an enterprise value of €4.0 billion (c. U.S. $4.75 billion). The business has revenues of approximately €2 billion, EBITDA margin of 17-19%, and a global production network of 33 state-of-the-art manufacturing sites in 18 countries, 23 research and technology facilities, and approximately 4,000 employees worldwide. Allnex was originally formed from the combination of Cytec Coating Resins and Nuplex. The largest share of its production network is in Asia and corporate headquarters is in Frankfurt, Germany.

The acquisition of Allnex is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close in fourth quarter 2021.

Piper Sandler acted as exclusive financial advisor to PTTGC on the acquisition of Allnex.

PTT Global Chemical Company Limited is a Bangkok, Thailand headquartered global chemical company with diversified and comprehensive petrochemical businesses, including manufacturing and distribution of upstream, intermediate and downstream petrochemical products. PTTGC is listed on The Stock Exchange of Thailand and has revenues exceeding U.S. $10 billion. PTT Public Company Limited, the Thai state (51% owned) integrated energy and petrochemical enterprise, and a Fortune Global 500 company, is the major shareholder and will provide debt financing.

Allnex is the global leader in industrial coating resins, crosslinkers and additives. The company is recognized as a specialty chemicals pioneer, offering an extensive range of products, including innovative liquid resins and additives, radiation-cured and powder coating resins for use on wood, metal, plastic and many other surfaces. The business has strong positions in the automotive, industrial, marine, decorative and packaging markets, as well as in specialty and protective coatings and serves customers in more than 100 countries.

Founded in 1984, Advent International has invested in over 375 companies across 42 countries, and as of March 31, 2021, had U.S. $75 billion in assets under management. With 14 offices in 11 countries, Advent has established a globally integrated team of over 240 investment professionals across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia. The firm focuses on investments in five core sectors, including business and financial services; healthcare; industrial; retail, consumer and leisure; and technology.

ABOUT PIPER SANDLER
Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR) is a leading investment bank driven to help clients Realize the Power of Partnership®. Securities brokerage and investment banking services are offered in the U.S. through Piper Sandler & Co., member SIPC and NYSE; in the U.K. through Piper Sandler Ltd., authorized and regulated by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority; and in Hong Kong through Piper Sandler Hong Kong Ltd., authorized and regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission. Private equity strategies and fixed income advisory services are offered through separately registered advisory affiliates.

Follow Piper Sandler: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

©2021. Since 1895. Piper Sandler Companies. 800 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402-7036

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210713006056r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210713006056/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment