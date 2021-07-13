U.S. Bank announced today that it has named Tendayi Kapfidze as its new head of economic analysis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210713006063/en/

U.S. Bank Names Tendayi Kapfidze as Head of Economic Analysis (Photo: Business Wire)

In this role, Kapfidze will build on U.S. Bank’s existing economic research capabilities supporting our client-facing businesses as well as economic scenario analysis supporting, among other things, treasure balance sheet management activities, CCAR stress testing and CECL modeling processes.

Kapfidze, 43, was most recently chief economist at Lending Tree. During his time there, he was responsible for analysis of the U.S. economy with a focus on housing and mortgage trends. He frequently helps consumers understand the economy through media appearances and interviews in outlets including The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, Yahoo Finance and CNBC. He previously held senior economist roles at Pfizer, Ally Financial and Bank of America.

“Tendayi has great expertise and a strong track record in macroeconomic and financial analysis,” said Jennifer Thompson, executive vice president, investor relations and economic analysis. “We’re excited to have him at U.S. Bank and continue to build on the foundation we have in place.”

Kapfidze received a bachelor’s degree in engineering management from Saint Louis University and his master’s in applied economics from Johns Hopkins University.

About U.S. Bank

U.S. Bancorp, with nearly 70,000 employees and $553 billion in assets as of March 31, 2021, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association. The Minneapolis-based company serves millions of customers locally, nationally and globally through a diversified mix of businesses: Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; Corporate & Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Investment Services. The company has been recognized for its approach to digital innovation, social responsibility, and customer service, including being named one of the 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies and Fortune’s most admired superregional bank. Learn more at usbank.com%2Fabout.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210713006063/en/