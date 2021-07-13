Hoese & Co LLP Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, Sells Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF

New Purchases: VTIP, SPHQ, BRK.B, RY, MO, ETN, KLAC, VFC, AGG, BLK, PM, Y, MXIM, AXP, GPC, HWKN, RYN, BIP, ABBV, AJG, FIS, CTO, KMB, PAYX, KALU, DFS, PSX, IEMG, APD, ADP, DEO, EPD, HUN, MMP, MCHP, MSI, NGG, NVO, OKE, RNR, WRB, WSM, KMI, BIV, IWM, PDBC, VEA, ABC, CVS, CNQ, LNG, CMP, COP, CVA, EBF, FHI, GSK, EQC, HSY, HFC, JCI, LRCX, LVS, ORI, TLK, PRK, NTR, PSA, O, RCI, SAFT, SO, TRP, UGI, WBK, WY, FTS, TOWN, ET, RDS.B, GM, OGS, GOOG, SYF, CWEN, BIPC, BTI, CE, CNP, CHT, C, CTSH, EA, ORAN, GILD, HAIN, IRM, MDLZ, VTRS, JWN, PPL, SU, TGT, TEF, TMO, TD, TTE, RTX, VTR, VOD, WM, CODI, BX, TEL, AVGO,

VTIP, SPHQ, BRK.B, RY, MO, ETN, KLAC, VFC, AGG, BLK, PM, Y, MXIM, AXP, GPC, HWKN, RYN, BIP, ABBV, AJG, FIS, CTO, KMB, PAYX, KALU, DFS, PSX, IEMG, APD, ADP, DEO, EPD, HUN, MMP, MCHP, MSI, NGG, NVO, OKE, RNR, WRB, WSM, KMI, BIV, IWM, PDBC, VEA, ABC, CVS, CNQ, LNG, CMP, COP, CVA, EBF, FHI, GSK, EQC, HSY, HFC, JCI, LRCX, LVS, ORI, TLK, PRK, NTR, PSA, O, RCI, SAFT, SO, TRP, UGI, WBK, WY, FTS, TOWN, ET, RDS.B, GM, OGS, GOOG, SYF, CWEN, BIPC, BTI, CE, CNP, CHT, C, CTSH, EA, ORAN, GILD, HAIN, IRM, MDLZ, VTRS, JWN, PPL, SU, TGT, TEF, TMO, TD, TTE, RTX, VTR, VOD, WM, CODI, BX, TEL, AVGO, Added Positions: DGRO, QUAL, VTI, USMV, JNJ, DIS, PFE, VO, ADBE, NVS, V, ENB, AMAT, HON, USB, PEP, ABT, UNH, SYY, T, BMY, VIG, EMR, AAPL, D, WFC, ITW, MRK, MSFT, NKE, INTC, JPM, ALC, KO, SNY, AMGN, UNP, MFC,

SPY, IVV, SCHG, GIS, VOO, VUG, IWF, PPG, ECL, XLK, VEU, MDY, VZ, ROK, AMZN, NUE, CMI, CVX, UPS, XOM, Sold Out: SCHZ, CSX, LLY, TRV, TTC, NVDA, SHW, ZBH, BEPC, VNQ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, sells Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, PPG Industries Inc, CSX Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hoese & Co LLP. As of 2021Q2, Hoese & Co LLP owns 204 stocks with a total value of $89 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 39,557 shares, 19.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.72% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 23,744 shares, 11.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.66% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 19,395 shares, 8.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.07% Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 88,830 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 17,885 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.23%

Hoese & Co LLP initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.23%. The holding were 88,830 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hoese & Co LLP initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $49.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 39,375 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hoese & Co LLP initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $279.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hoese & Co LLP initiated holding in Royal Bank of Canada. The purchase prices were between $92.21 and $104.67, with an estimated average price of $98.99. The stock is now traded at around $102.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 970 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hoese & Co LLP initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19. The stock is now traded at around $46.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hoese & Co LLP initiated holding in VF Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.61 and $90.05, with an estimated average price of $83.19. The stock is now traded at around $81.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 803 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hoese & Co LLP added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 42.78%. The purchase prices were between $48.02 and $50.9, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $51.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 60,645 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hoese & Co LLP added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 35.52%. The purchase prices were between $121.43 and $133.01, with an estimated average price of $127.81. The stock is now traded at around $135.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 19,860 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hoese & Co LLP added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 33.57%. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $169.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,296 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hoese & Co LLP added to a holding in Novartis AG by 183.33%. The purchase prices were between $85.24 and $94.15, with an estimated average price of $88.94. The stock is now traded at around $92.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,275 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hoese & Co LLP added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.71%. The purchase prices were between $220.69 and $238.25, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $237.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,006 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hoese & Co LLP added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 587.60%. The purchase prices were between $36.4 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $38.63. The stock is now traded at around $39.841600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,719 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hoese & Co LLP sold out a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $53.56 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $54.07.

Hoese & Co LLP sold out a holding in CSX Corp. The sale prices were between $31.55 and $34.39, with an estimated average price of $32.97.

Hoese & Co LLP sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4.

Hoese & Co LLP sold out a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $144.76 and $161.67, with an estimated average price of $155.09.

Hoese & Co LLP sold out a holding in The Toro Co. The sale prices were between $103.14 and $116.51, with an estimated average price of $109.77.

Hoese & Co LLP sold out a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The sale prices were between $246 and $288.65, with an estimated average price of $273.33.

Hoese & Co LLP reduced to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.72%. The sale prices were between $129.65 and $146.47, with an estimated average price of $138.15. The stock is now traded at around $150.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.52%. Hoese & Co LLP still held 8,277 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hoese & Co LLP reduced to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.89%. The sale prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $293.806900. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Hoese & Co LLP still held 1,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hoese & Co LLP reduced to a holding in PPG Industries Inc by 27.47%. The sale prices were between $147.97 and $182.33, with an estimated average price of $171.01. The stock is now traded at around $169.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Hoese & Co LLP still held 1,584 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hoese & Co LLP reduced to a holding in Ecolab Inc by 51.22%. The sale prices were between $205.01 and $228.99, with an estimated average price of $217.25. The stock is now traded at around $212.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Hoese & Co LLP still held 280 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hoese & Co LLP reduced to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 31.96%. The sale prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76. The stock is now traded at around $152.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Hoese & Co LLP still held 960 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hoese & Co LLP reduced to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 43.99%. The sale prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Hoese & Co LLP still held 764 shares as of 2021-06-30.