Salem Capital Management Inc Buys Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson, Sells Viatris Inc, Amgen Inc, Intel Corp

Woburn, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, Nokia Oyj, sells Viatris Inc, Amgen Inc, Intel Corp, Parker Hannifin Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Salem Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q2, Salem Capital Management Inc owns 73 stocks with a total value of $179 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 48,040 shares, 7.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.32% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 223,380 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.45% Honeywell International Inc (HON) - 40,254 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 144,423 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08% International Paper Co (IP) - 116,216 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62%

Salem Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $145.02 and $170.71, with an estimated average price of $157.19. The stock is now traded at around $157.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 17,970 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Salem Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The purchase prices were between $46.07 and $52.3, with an estimated average price of $49.98. The stock is now traded at around $49.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Salem Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $258.35 and $286.02, with an estimated average price of $269.46. The stock is now traded at around $291.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 755 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Salem Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 233.72%. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 28,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Salem Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson by 55.42%. The purchase prices were between $12.42 and $14.34, with an estimated average price of $13.38. The stock is now traded at around $13.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 185,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Salem Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 316.39%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $90.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 10,901 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Salem Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Nokia Oyj by 36.19%. The purchase prices were between $3.96 and $5.61, with an estimated average price of $4.8. The stock is now traded at around $5.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 488,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Salem Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 23.22%. The purchase prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69. The stock is now traded at around $484.720100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,255 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Salem Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46.

Salem Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97.

Salem Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The sale prices were between $280.99 and $321.84, with an estimated average price of $309.74.