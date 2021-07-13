Logo
Salem Capital Management Inc Buys Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson, Sells Viatris Inc, Amgen Inc, Intel Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Woburn, MA, based Investment company Salem Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, Nokia Oyj, sells Viatris Inc, Amgen Inc, Intel Corp, Parker Hannifin Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Salem Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q2, Salem Capital Management Inc owns 73 stocks with a total value of $179 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SALEM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/salem+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SALEM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 48,040 shares, 7.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.32%
  2. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 223,380 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.45%
  3. Honeywell International Inc (HON) - 40,254 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46%
  4. Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 144,423 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%
  5. International Paper Co (IP) - 116,216 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62%
New Purchase: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)

Salem Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $145.02 and $170.71, with an estimated average price of $157.19. The stock is now traded at around $157.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 17,970 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

Salem Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The purchase prices were between $46.07 and $52.3, with an estimated average price of $49.98. The stock is now traded at around $49.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)

Salem Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $258.35 and $286.02, with an estimated average price of $269.46. The stock is now traded at around $291.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 755 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Salem Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 233.72%. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 28,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson (ERIC)

Salem Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson by 55.42%. The purchase prices were between $12.42 and $14.34, with an estimated average price of $13.38. The stock is now traded at around $13.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 185,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)

Salem Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 316.39%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $90.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 10,901 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Nokia Oyj (NOK)

Salem Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Nokia Oyj by 36.19%. The purchase prices were between $3.96 and $5.61, with an estimated average price of $4.8. The stock is now traded at around $5.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 488,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Salem Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 23.22%. The purchase prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69. The stock is now traded at around $484.720100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,255 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Salem Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46.

Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Salem Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97.

Sold Out: Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)

Salem Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The sale prices were between $280.99 and $321.84, with an estimated average price of $309.74.



Here is the complete portfolio of SALEM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:

1. SALEM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SALEM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SALEM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SALEM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying
