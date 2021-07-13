Gofen & Glossberg Llc Buys Alcon Inc, Splunk Inc, Constellation Brands Inc, Sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, America Movil SAB de CV, Cubic Corp

New Purchases: ICSH, IBMJ, EFV, XSOE, XLY, XLK, VTEB, VBK, SCHD, SCHA, JPST, IBMK, HEDJ, AJG, EAR, BNL, TTD, EPAM, RMD, OTEX, ORLY, BCE, 4960, 0ZF0, NPHC,

ALC, SPLK, STZ, IVOL, APD, CCI, QQQ, AMZN, BDX, DE, ABT, TJX, NOW, ABBV, BA, FISV, SPGI, VIXM, CMCSA, RTX, BX, IEFA, TGT, IVV, VYM, QCOM, NFLX, MRK, IFF, BABA, SCHW, AEP, C, AME, TFC, CME, ATVI, DOW, BAX, CVS, CTVA, BSV, HYG, ICLN, WDAY, CAH, AMP, MSOS, IVW, SCZ, PLD, VWO, VUG, VTV, VNQ, VIG, VEA, SDY, TDRRF, SCHX, SCHV, SCHF, SCHE, SCHB, ADBE, MUB, ETR, GIS, INFO, IFNNY, INTC, FDX, MMP, MKL, NEE, MCK, MDT, EXC, MCHP, MCO, MS, MSI, F, PLUG, DEO, SYY, TROW, CTSH, TXN, CSCO, UNH, WMT, ANTM, DNP, V, GTBIF, TSLA, MPC, Reduced Positions: ASML, GOOG, GILD, SBUX, PFE, SHV, BMY, SHW, IWM, WSM, GLD, GOOGL, DXJ, IBM, AAXJ, BRK.A, KSU, NTRS, IWR, QYLD, KO, VCSH, ALL, WFC, USB, UL, AMX, GWW, BIL, CHTR, TMUS, WM, XEL, EVRG, WEC, IWF, XLU, VXUS, VTI, VSS, VOO, VHT, VGSH, VCIT, PNR, IEI, GBIL, SO, AYX, SNAP, ATH, TWLO, BAC, GSK, ENB, EW, DUK, DHI, ED, COP, CLX, HSY, BHP, AZN, WTRG, ANSS, ADI, ACC, MO, ARE, OKE, VTR, TPL, AXON, PSA, BKNG, PHG, PAYX, PPL, VRTX, ES, VTRS, MIDD, MET, ISRG, INTU, ILMN, ITW,

Investment company Gofen & Glossberg Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Alcon Inc, Splunk Inc, Constellation Brands Inc, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, America Movil SAB de CV, Cubic Corp, Roche Holding AG, Trustmark Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gofen & Glossberg Llc . As of 2021Q2, Gofen & Glossberg Llc owns 440 stocks with a total value of $4.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 840,289 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.74% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,567,297 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 276,407 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 764,847 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 43,475 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.56%

Gofen & Glossberg Llc initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.6 and $25.65, with an estimated average price of $25.63. The stock is now traded at around $25.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 33,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.49 and $50.53, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 12,610 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21. The stock is now traded at around $51.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,959 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc initiated holding in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. The purchase prices were between $124.77 and $151.16, with an estimated average price of $140.92. The stock is now traded at around $139.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,516 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $260.39 and $291.76, with an estimated average price of $279.39. The stock is now traded at around $285.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,301 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc initiated holding in EPAM Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $396.69 and $523.15, with an estimated average price of $466.63. The stock is now traded at around $536.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc added to a holding in Alcon Inc by 504.00%. The purchase prices were between $66.27 and $76.21, with an estimated average price of $71.19. The stock is now traded at around $70.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 123,053 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 37.79%. The purchase prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52. The stock is now traded at around $135.682700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 81,054 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc added to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 82.81%. The purchase prices were between $221.25 and $243.02, with an estimated average price of $234.66. The stock is now traded at around $225.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 26,091 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc added to a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H by 36.00%. The purchase prices were between $27.47 and $28.88, with an estimated average price of $28.47. The stock is now traded at around $27.831700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 386,748 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 64.54%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $363.061000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 15,329 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc added to a holding in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 26.68%. The purchase prices were between $30.11 and $37.08, with an estimated average price of $32.91. The stock is now traded at around $31.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 105,714 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $34.53.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold out a holding in iShares MBS ETF. The sale prices were between $107.91 and $108.71, with an estimated average price of $108.36.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold out a holding in Roche Holding AG. The sale prices were between $40.56 and $47.81, with an estimated average price of $43.47.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold out a holding in Trustmark Corp. The sale prices were between $30.38 and $34.49, with an estimated average price of $33.05.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $27.33 and $37.08, with an estimated average price of $31.22.