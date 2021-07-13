Gofen & Glossberg Llc Buys Alcon Inc, Splunk Inc, Constellation Brands Inc, Sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, America Movil SAB de CV, Cubic Corp

- New Purchases: ICSH, IBMJ, EFV, XSOE, XLY, XLK, VTEB, VBK, SCHD, SCHA, JPST, IBMK, HEDJ, AJG, EAR, BNL, TTD, EPAM, RMD, OTEX, ORLY, BCE, 4960, 0ZF0, NPHC,
- Added Positions: ALC, SPLK, STZ, IVOL, APD, CCI, QQQ, AMZN, BDX, DE, ABT, TJX, NOW, ABBV, BA, FISV, SPGI, VIXM, CMCSA, RTX, BX, IEFA, TGT, IVV, VYM, QCOM, NFLX, MRK, IFF, BABA, SCHW, AEP, C, AME, TFC, CME, ATVI, DOW, BAX, CVS, CTVA, BSV, HYG, ICLN, WDAY, CAH, AMP, MSOS, IVW, SCZ, PLD, VWO, VUG, VTV, VNQ, VIG, VEA, SDY, TDRRF, SCHX, SCHV, SCHF, SCHE, SCHB, ADBE, MUB, ETR, GIS, INFO, IFNNY, INTC, FDX, MMP, MKL, NEE, MCK, MDT, EXC, MCHP, MCO, MS, MSI, F, PLUG, DEO, SYY, TROW, CTSH, TXN, CSCO, UNH, WMT, ANTM, DNP, V, GTBIF, TSLA, MPC,
- Reduced Positions: ASML, GOOG, GILD, SBUX, PFE, SHV, BMY, SHW, IWM, WSM, GLD, GOOGL, DXJ, IBM, AAXJ, BRK.A, KSU, NTRS, IWR, QYLD, KO, VCSH, ALL, WFC, USB, UL, AMX, GWW, BIL, CHTR, TMUS, WM, XEL, EVRG, WEC, IWF, XLU, VXUS, VTI, VSS, VOO, VHT, VGSH, VCIT, PNR, IEI, GBIL, SO, AYX, SNAP, ATH, TWLO, BAC, GSK, ENB, EW, DUK, DHI, ED, COP, CLX, HSY, BHP, AZN, WTRG, ANSS, ADI, ACC, MO, ARE, OKE, VTR, TPL, AXON, PSA, BKNG, PHG, PAYX, PPL, VRTX, ES, VTRS, MIDD, MET, ISRG, INTU, ILMN, ITW,
- Sold Out: CUB, RHHBY, TRMK, DISCK, GWPH, IAU, MBB,
For the details of GOFEN & GLOSSBERG LLC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gofen+%26+glossberg+llc+/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of GOFEN & GLOSSBERG LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 840,289 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.74%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,567,297 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81%
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 276,407 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 764,847 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 43,475 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.56%
Gofen & Glossberg Llc initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.6 and $25.65, with an estimated average price of $25.63. The stock is now traded at around $25.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 33,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)
Gofen & Glossberg Llc initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.49 and $50.53, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 12,610 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)
Gofen & Glossberg Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21. The stock is now traded at around $51.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,959 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG)
Gofen & Glossberg Llc initiated holding in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. The purchase prices were between $124.77 and $151.16, with an estimated average price of $140.92. The stock is now traded at around $139.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,516 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)
Gofen & Glossberg Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $260.39 and $291.76, with an estimated average price of $279.39. The stock is now traded at around $285.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,301 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM)
Gofen & Glossberg Llc initiated holding in EPAM Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $396.69 and $523.15, with an estimated average price of $466.63. The stock is now traded at around $536.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alcon Inc (ALC)
Gofen & Glossberg Llc added to a holding in Alcon Inc by 504.00%. The purchase prices were between $66.27 and $76.21, with an estimated average price of $71.19. The stock is now traded at around $70.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 123,053 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Splunk Inc (SPLK)
Gofen & Glossberg Llc added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 37.79%. The purchase prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52. The stock is now traded at around $135.682700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 81,054 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)
Gofen & Glossberg Llc added to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 82.81%. The purchase prices were between $221.25 and $243.02, with an estimated average price of $234.66. The stock is now traded at around $225.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 26,091 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)
Gofen & Glossberg Llc added to a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H by 36.00%. The purchase prices were between $27.47 and $28.88, with an estimated average price of $28.47. The stock is now traded at around $27.831700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 386,748 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Gofen & Glossberg Llc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 64.54%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $363.061000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 15,329 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (VIXM)
Gofen & Glossberg Llc added to a holding in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 26.68%. The purchase prices were between $30.11 and $37.08, with an estimated average price of $32.91. The stock is now traded at around $31.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 105,714 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $34.53.Sold Out: (GWPH)
Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.Sold Out: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)
Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold out a holding in iShares MBS ETF. The sale prices were between $107.91 and $108.71, with an estimated average price of $108.36.Sold Out: Roche Holding AG (RHHBY)
Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold out a holding in Roche Holding AG. The sale prices were between $40.56 and $47.81, with an estimated average price of $43.47.Sold Out: Trustmark Corp (TRMK)
Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold out a holding in Trustmark Corp. The sale prices were between $30.38 and $34.49, with an estimated average price of $33.05.Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCK)
Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $27.33 and $37.08, with an estimated average price of $31.22.
Here is the complete portfolio of GOFEN & GLOSSBERG LLC . Also check out:
1. GOFEN & GLOSSBERG LLC 's Undervalued Stocks
2. GOFEN & GLOSSBERG LLC 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. GOFEN & GLOSSBERG LLC 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GOFEN & GLOSSBERG LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment