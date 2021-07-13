Foundation Resource Management Inc Buys Tejon Ranch Co, APA Corp, Sells Tyson Foods Inc, Pilgrims Pride Corp

- New Purchases: APA,
- Added Positions: TRC, VIAC, TNP, CVE,
- Reduced Positions: JEF, BRK.B, NEM, MRK, PFE, FCX, HPQ, CCJ, CSCO, SNY, L, PSX, INTC, GLW, PBT, OVV, TRV, RIG, BKR, PDS, WMT,
- Sold Out: TSN, PPC,
- Newmont Corp (NEM) - 610,716 shares, 8.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.79%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 111,024 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.19%
- Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) - 2,140,011 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15%
- Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 417,796 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7%
- Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) - 1,119,051 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%
Foundation Resource Management Inc initiated holding in APA Corp. The purchase prices were between $17 and $23.52, with an estimated average price of $20.48. The stock is now traded at around $20.413300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 104,864 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Tejon Ranch Co (TRC)
Foundation Resource Management Inc added to a holding in Tejon Ranch Co by 140.99%. The purchase prices were between $14.8 and $16.93, with an estimated average price of $15.57. The stock is now traded at around $15.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 405,536 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)
Foundation Resource Management Inc sold out a holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $72.76 and $80.69, with an estimated average price of $77.52.Sold Out: Pilgrims Pride Corp (PPC)
Foundation Resource Management Inc sold out a holding in Pilgrims Pride Corp. The sale prices were between $21.25 and $25.46, with an estimated average price of $23.82.
