Foundation Resource Management Inc Buys Tejon Ranch Co, APA Corp, Sells Tyson Foods Inc, Pilgrims Pride Corp

Little Rock, AR, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Tejon Ranch Co, APA Corp, sells Tyson Foods Inc, Pilgrims Pride Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Foundation Resource Management Inc. As of 2021Q2, Foundation Resource Management Inc owns 49 stocks with a total value of $445 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Newmont Corp (NEM) - 610,716 shares, 8.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.79% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 111,024 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.19% Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) - 2,140,011 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15% Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 417,796 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7% Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) - 1,119,051 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%

Foundation Resource Management Inc initiated holding in APA Corp. The purchase prices were between $17 and $23.52, with an estimated average price of $20.48. The stock is now traded at around $20.413300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 104,864 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Foundation Resource Management Inc added to a holding in Tejon Ranch Co by 140.99%. The purchase prices were between $14.8 and $16.93, with an estimated average price of $15.57. The stock is now traded at around $15.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 405,536 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Foundation Resource Management Inc sold out a holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $72.76 and $80.69, with an estimated average price of $77.52.

Foundation Resource Management Inc sold out a holding in Pilgrims Pride Corp. The sale prices were between $21.25 and $25.46, with an estimated average price of $23.82.