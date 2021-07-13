Logo
PBMares Wealth Management LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Vanguard Large Cap ETF, Altria Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company PBMares Wealth Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Marriott International Inc, Vanguard Value ETF, sells iShares Gold Trust, Vanguard Large Cap ETF, Altria Group Inc, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Penn National Gaming Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PBMares Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, PBMares Wealth Management LLC owns 137 stocks with a total value of $116 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PBMares Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pbmares+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PBMares Wealth Management LLC
  1. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) - 114,418 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.62%
  2. Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 98,873 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.38%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 32,793 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.18%
  4. WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS) - 39,209 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.46%
  5. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 35,543 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.24%
New Purchase: iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.44 and $39.8, with an estimated average price of $38.59. The stock is now traded at around $39.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 6,372 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $251.823400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 932 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $302.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 716 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $67.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,046 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Tapestry Inc (TPR)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Tapestry Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.03 and $49.12, with an estimated average price of $44.53. The stock is now traded at around $41.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,823 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $53.149900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,876 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58.24%. The purchase prices were between $81.84 and $82.35, with an estimated average price of $82.1. The stock is now traded at around $82.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 35,543 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 45.93%. The purchase prices were between $164.99 and $180.08, with an estimated average price of $172.58. The stock is now traded at around $171.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 10,338 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 152.88%. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $225.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 3,773 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Marriott International Inc (MAR)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Marriott International Inc by 194.58%. The purchase prices were between $135 and $151.62, with an estimated average price of $144.27. The stock is now traded at around $138.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 4,024 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.10%. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $138.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 8,623 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc by 22.31%. The purchase prices were between $202.68 and $223.72, with an estimated average price of $214.72. The stock is now traded at around $225.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,482 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $34.53.

Sold Out: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $73.78 and $107.52, with an estimated average price of $86.66.

Sold Out: SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (PSK)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $42.52 and $44.04, with an estimated average price of $43.28.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $91.94 and $104.97, with an estimated average price of $99.17.

Sold Out: Community Trust Bancorp Inc (CTBI)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Community Trust Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $40.01 and $45.43, with an estimated average price of $43.88.

Sold Out: Aberdeen Asia-pacific Income Fund Inc (FAX)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Aberdeen Asia-pacific Income Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $4.09 and $4.43, with an estimated average price of $4.29.



Here is the complete portfolio of PBMares Wealth Management LLC. Also check out:

1. PBMares Wealth Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. PBMares Wealth Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PBMares Wealth Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PBMares Wealth Management LLC keeps buying
