PBMares Wealth Management LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Vanguard Large Cap ETF, Altria Group Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Marriott International Inc, Vanguard Value ETF, sells iShares Gold Trust, Vanguard Large Cap ETF, Altria Group Inc, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Penn National Gaming Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PBMares Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, PBMares Wealth Management LLC owns 137 stocks with a total value of $116 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) - 114,418 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.62% Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 98,873 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.38% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 32,793 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.18% WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS) - 39,209 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.46% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 35,543 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.24%

PBMares Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.44 and $39.8, with an estimated average price of $38.59. The stock is now traded at around $39.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 6,372 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PBMares Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $251.823400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 932 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PBMares Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $302.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 716 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PBMares Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $67.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,046 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PBMares Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Tapestry Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.03 and $49.12, with an estimated average price of $44.53. The stock is now traded at around $41.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,823 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PBMares Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $53.149900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,876 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PBMares Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58.24%. The purchase prices were between $81.84 and $82.35, with an estimated average price of $82.1. The stock is now traded at around $82.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 35,543 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PBMares Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 45.93%. The purchase prices were between $164.99 and $180.08, with an estimated average price of $172.58. The stock is now traded at around $171.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 10,338 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PBMares Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 152.88%. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $225.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 3,773 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PBMares Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Marriott International Inc by 194.58%. The purchase prices were between $135 and $151.62, with an estimated average price of $144.27. The stock is now traded at around $138.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 4,024 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PBMares Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.10%. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $138.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 8,623 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PBMares Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc by 22.31%. The purchase prices were between $202.68 and $223.72, with an estimated average price of $214.72. The stock is now traded at around $225.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,482 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PBMares Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $34.53.

PBMares Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $73.78 and $107.52, with an estimated average price of $86.66.

PBMares Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $42.52 and $44.04, with an estimated average price of $43.28.

PBMares Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $91.94 and $104.97, with an estimated average price of $99.17.

PBMares Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Community Trust Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $40.01 and $45.43, with an estimated average price of $43.88.

PBMares Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Aberdeen Asia-pacific Income Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $4.09 and $4.43, with an estimated average price of $4.29.