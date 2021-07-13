Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. Buys iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, 26 Capital Acquisition Corp, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Sells Ncino Inc, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, COHEN & STEERS QUALITY INCOME REALTY FUND INC

New Purchases: ADER, PSN, ADERU, VONV, NSP, ABR, PBR, FIBR, JSML, CRI, CRUS, DKS, EGLE, HLF, PTR, PLAB, BTO, SB, IRWD, UI, TEAM, WOW, FUV, DBX, AVTR, RVLV, CHPT, CHPT, BFLY, CDC, ESGE, FNCL, MEAR, PDN, SDG, SPYD, VCEL, ABMD, AAP, ALXN, ATNI, BLL, BCS, ESTE, BLKB, CMS, XEC, CMA, PRMW, XRAY, DVA, EXPD, FRT, HR, IMO, INCY, IFF, IPG, KRNY, KIM, KNX, LKFN, MANH, MAN, MTZ, NOV, NUS, PBCT, PVH, RDN, POWW, WRK, RCI, SLG, SIVB, SSL, SJR, SIG, UMC, UHS, VNO, WHR, WLTW, XLNX, ZYXI, GPRE, PRG, TEI, JQC, NAD, RNP, GDV, UTF, GLU, BGR, BME, COWN, HIMX, WU, SQM, PODD, CLR, CLNE, ETJ, ENSG, FERG, APPS, NOG, CDXC, CDNA, WD, NLSN, MX, HII, 6CL0, MOS, DPG, XYL, EPAM, VIPS, JPI, OMF, FSK, ARES, TMX, TRUP, CTLT, CFG, BST, MIME, GCP, TC50, 6LUA, HEXO, MFGP, LOVE, NIO, STNE, XM, FUTU, WORK, PHR, SONN, HYMC, 4LRA, GDRX, MRVI, AGC, QS, EPHYU, PRSRU, CLOV, RBLX, DFH, SHLS, GMIIU, LABP, BMBL, BCAC, OSCR, CPNG, ARVL, ELD, ESML, FNDC, FXF, HDGE, IUSB, IWL, PEJ, PPA, PRNT, PSK, QQQJ, REGL, RWK, SCHZ, SMDV, SPTL, SUSB, XSOE,

IWF, JPST, CRM, PULS, PRF, SHY, NVDA, ISTB, AXP, GSLC, QUAL, IAI, IYG, QQQ, SCHD, SMH, FCNCA, USB, UPS, ARKG, PXF, SPY, VGT, VOO, AMZN, COST, GOOG, TTD, ALTR, CRWD, AGG, IJR, IVV, XLK, CIEN, DXCM, HEI, TFX, GL, PYPL, DOCU, BNTX, MNA, PRFZ, VOT, VTV, VXF, XLV, AMD, AEP, AMAT, AVB, TFC, BIIB, CRL, GSK, HD, JCI, LNC, LOW, MCD, NEM, QCOM, PWR, RMD, RY, SIRI, TGT, VZ, DIS, WAT, ZBRA, EBAY, MQY, FFC, JAZZ, ERII, WKHS, CHTR, TSLA, LYB, HZNP, NOW, PCTY, ANET, ROKU, ZS, ZM, CARR, PLTR, ACWI, CSB, DGS, EES, EFA, EMB, EPS, EZM, FTCS, HDV, IJH, IWB, IWM, IWO, IXUS, JKG, MINT, OUSA, PCY, PDBC, PXH, RSP, SCHC, SCHX, SPEM, VB, VEA, VHT, VIGI, VONG, VV, WCLD, XMLV, AES, PLD, T, ASX, A, HES, AIG, AMT, AME, APH, ADI, ANSS, ARCC, AZN, AZO, BHP, BP, GOLD, BDX, BBY, BLK, BXC, BWA, BXP, BMY, BTI, BAM, BRKS, CRH, CVS, CDNS, COF, KMX, CX, CNC, CNP, LUMN, CERN, FIS, CTHR, CHD, CTXS, CSGP, CL, DXC, CAG, ED, CPRT, CCK, CW, DHI, DHR, DEO, DLR, DPZ, ECL, EA, EMR, ETR, EPD, EFX, EQIX, ESS, EXPE, EXR, FFIV, FMC, NEE, FAST, FITB, GD, GPN, GS, HAL, MNST, LHX, PEAK, WELL, HSY, HPQ, HUM, HBAN, MTCH, IDXX, ILMN, ICE, ISRG, SJM, JNPR, KR, LEN, LYV, LMT, MGM, MAS, MXIM, MPW, MET, MAA, MCO, MS, NKE, NTRS, NOC, OXY, OMC, OKE, TLK, PCAR, PNC, PENN, PKI, PBT, NTR, LIN, BKNG, PFG, PRU, PSA, DGX, O, REG, REGN, RF, ROP, ROST, SBAC, SEIC, SNY, SLB, SEE, SRE, SWKS, SON, SBUX, EQNR, STLD, SYK, SPH, SUI, SNPS, TPL, TMO, TRN, TYL, UAL, VFC, VLO, VRTX, WFC, WST, EVRG, WDC, WY, WMB, ZION, HEI.A, CMG, ET, TDG, RDS.B, DNP, RVT, HPI, EFR, MA, FOF, BR, TMUS, DAL, BX, LULU, AWK, ULTA, TWO, DISCK, STWD, AVGO, FTNT, ARI, DG, SSNC, GBDC, PHYS, HHC, PSLV, FRC, KMI, APO, AL, APTV, TRIP, GWRE, FANG, ABBV, BFAM, ZTS, NWSA, PSXP, EQX, VEEV, WIX, HLT, AMC, AAL, FWONK, SYF, KEYS, LBRDA, SHAK, ETSY, BKI, CC, KHC, HPE, TWLO, HWM, BKR, RDFN, SE, VICI, ILPT, EQH, AVLR, MRNA, FOXA, LYFT, PINS, NET, LMND, BEPC, DKNG, SNOW, U, SKLZ, GOEV, AMLP, DBEF, DNL, EEM, EFAV, FBND, FDN, FNDA, GDX, HACK, HYLB, IBB, ICLN, IEF, IHI, IJS, IUSG, IVE, IYE, IYR, JKE, LIT, MJ, PFF, PGX, PSP, QCLN, SCHH, SCZ, SDY, SPLG, SUB, URA, UWM, VMBS, VO, VOE, VYM, XLE, XLP, XLU, XLY, XOP, Reduced Positions: USMV, NCNO, VNLA, ANGL, ARKK, RQI, SPMD, AAPL, SOXX, FDX, MSFT, GOVT, CAT, DUK, FCX, IEX, MAR, TSM, FB, IWN, VCSH, CSX, COP, JPM, JNJ, PHM, URI, IYT, XBI, ACGL, ADP, BAC, VIAC, CHRW, CME, DLTR, D, XOM, GILD, HRL, IBM, INTC, INTU, KLAC, LPX, SPGI, MRK, MU, MHK, NFLX, NSC, NUE, PFE, PG, RCII, POOL, SHW, SPG, SCCO, LUV, TXN, THO, TSN, UAA, UNP, RTX, UNH, WM, IRBT, JRS, DFS, GNRC, POST, PSX, NCLH, TWTR, SHOP, CRSP, HFRO, FLRN, FNDX, HYG, IDV, IJJ, IJT, ITOT, IVW, IYF, IYJ, JETS, KOMP, MSOS, SIZE, VBK, VDE, VTI, XHB, XLB, XLF, AOS, CB, AMN, ACN, ATVI, AEM, APD, ALK, ALB, ARE, LNT, MO, AEO, NLY, WTRG, ATO, ADSK, BMI, BIDU, BBVA, BK, BA, SAM, BKD, BRO, CBRE, CNI, CAH, CVCO, CE, SCHW, CHE, C, CLX, CTSH, ABEV, STZ, GLW, CACC, CREE, CCI, CMI, DTE, DE, DVN, DISCA, DD, EOG, EMN, ETN, EIX, EXC, FNF, FBNC, FE, FISV, FLO, F, FCEL, GRMN, IT, GE, GNTX, HIG, HXL, HRC, HOLX, HST, HUN, INFO, TT, IP, J, KSU, KEY, KMB, LRCX, LAMR, LVS, LEG, LB, LAD, LOGI, MTB, MGA, MMC, MRVL, MGRC, MCK, MTH, MIDD, MBT, MCRI, MSI, VTRS, NCR, NKSH, NTAP, NI, NVS, NVAX, NUAN, ORI, OHI, ORCL, PPL, PAYX, PXD, PGR, PEG, RSG, RIO, RHI, RCL, RGLD, SNA, TRV, STAA, SYY, TJX, TECH, TTEK, TXT, TSCO, UBSI, X, MTN, VRSN, VOD, WPC, WRB, GWW, WAB, WBA, WSM, WEC, WWD, ZBH, NEO, BLW, HBI, LDOS, TEL, KW, CFX, LEA, DMO, FAF, CBOE, BWXT, NXPI, GM, BAH, HCA, STAG, MPC, ZG, FIVE, LDP, BGH, FWONA, SAIC, ALLE, ALLY, CGC, SABR, VRTV, BABA, AVNS, STOR, TRU, LOB, EDIT, LSXMA, LSXMK, FTV, ATOM, OKTA, IR, APPN, SPCE, TME, ALC, CLVT, OTIS, ABNB, AGGY, AOR, BIL, BLOK, BOTZ, BSV, IEFA, IEI, IHF, IUSV, IWD, IXN, JNK, LQD, MBB, MIDU, SCHO, SHV, SKYY, SLYV, SPHD, TLT, USFR, USIG, VBR, VCIT, VCR, VFH, VLUE, VNQ, VTIP, VWO, XAR, XHE, XLI, XSD,

Charlotte, NC, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, 26 Capital Acquisition Corp, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Salesforce.com Inc, Parsons Corp, sells Ncino Inc, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, COHEN & STEERS QUALITY INCOME REALTY FUND INC, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, India Globalization Capital Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Carroll Financial Associates, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. owns 1629 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 1,905,261 shares, 10.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.72% Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) - 548,207 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.39% BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 304,575 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.37% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 338,527 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.9% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 168,981 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 64.13%

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.63 and $9.87, with an estimated average price of $9.74. The stock is now traded at around $9.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 423,058 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Parsons Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.13 and $44.86, with an estimated average price of $41.07. The stock is now traded at around $40.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 31,677 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.02 and $10.35, with an estimated average price of $10.14. The stock is now traded at around $10.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 56,086 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $70.99, with an estimated average price of $69.2. The stock is now traded at around $69.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,460 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.09 and $70.38, with an estimated average price of $67.74. The stock is now traded at around $66.348400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,930 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Insperity Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.94 and $94.51, with an estimated average price of $89.16. The stock is now traded at around $94.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,260 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 64.13%. The purchase prices were between $243.04 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.63. The stock is now traded at around $278.680100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 168,981 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.54%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $50.77, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 175,872 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 130.87%. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $244.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,041 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.57%. The purchase prices were between $86.1 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.22. The stock is now traded at around $86.145400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 45,889 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 69.35%. The purchase prices were between $533.93 and $801.07, with an estimated average price of $638.3. The stock is now traded at around $811.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,774 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 347.90%. The purchase prices were between $223.63 and $262.24, with an estimated average price of $246.93. The stock is now traded at around $259.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,198 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF. The sale prices were between $12.23 and $17.07, with an estimated average price of $14.61.

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in India Globalization Capital Inc. The sale prices were between $1.25 and $1.8, with an estimated average price of $1.53.

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fund. The sale prices were between $9.41 and $10.85, with an estimated average price of $10.15.

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $34.53.

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $24.57 and $35.25, with an estimated average price of $29.6.

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF. The sale prices were between $150.1 and $174, with an estimated average price of $162.78.