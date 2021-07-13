Logo
Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. Buys iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, 26 Capital Acquisition Corp, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Sells Ncino Inc, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, COHEN & STEERS QUALITY INCOME REALTY FUND INC

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Charlotte, NC, based Investment company Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, 26 Capital Acquisition Corp, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Salesforce.com Inc, Parsons Corp, sells Ncino Inc, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, COHEN & STEERS QUALITY INCOME REALTY FUND INC, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, India Globalization Capital Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Carroll Financial Associates, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. owns 1629 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Carroll Financial Associates, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/carroll+financial+associates%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Carroll Financial Associates, Inc.
  1. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 1,905,261 shares, 10.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.72%
  2. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) - 548,207 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.39%
  3. BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 304,575 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.37%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 338,527 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.9%
  5. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 168,981 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 64.13%
New Purchase: 26 Capital Acquisition Corp (ADER)

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.63 and $9.87, with an estimated average price of $9.74. The stock is now traded at around $9.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 423,058 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Parsons Corp (PSN)

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Parsons Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.13 and $44.86, with an estimated average price of $41.07. The stock is now traded at around $40.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 31,677 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: 26 Capital Acquisition Corp (ADERU)

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.02 and $10.35, with an estimated average price of $10.14. The stock is now traded at around $10.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 56,086 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $70.99, with an estimated average price of $69.2. The stock is now traded at around $69.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,460 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML)

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.09 and $70.38, with an estimated average price of $67.74. The stock is now traded at around $66.348400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,930 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Insperity Inc (NSP)

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Insperity Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.94 and $94.51, with an estimated average price of $89.16. The stock is now traded at around $94.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,260 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 64.13%. The purchase prices were between $243.04 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.63. The stock is now traded at around $278.680100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 168,981 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.54%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $50.77, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 175,872 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 130.87%. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $244.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,041 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.57%. The purchase prices were between $86.1 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.22. The stock is now traded at around $86.145400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 45,889 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 69.35%. The purchase prices were between $533.93 and $801.07, with an estimated average price of $638.3. The stock is now traded at around $811.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,774 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 347.90%. The purchase prices were between $223.63 and $262.24, with an estimated average price of $246.93. The stock is now traded at around $259.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,198 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (IEZ)

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF. The sale prices were between $12.23 and $17.07, with an estimated average price of $14.61.

Sold Out: India Globalization Capital Inc (IGC)

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in India Globalization Capital Inc. The sale prices were between $1.25 and $1.8, with an estimated average price of $1.53.

Sold Out: Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fund (JDD)

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fund. The sale prices were between $9.41 and $10.85, with an estimated average price of $10.15.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $34.53.

Sold Out: Textainer Group Holdings Ltd (TGH)

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $24.57 and $35.25, with an estimated average price of $29.6.

Sold Out: SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW)

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF. The sale prices were between $150.1 and $174, with an estimated average price of $162.78.



Here is the complete portfolio of Carroll Financial Associates, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Carroll Financial Associates, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Carroll Financial Associates, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Carroll Financial Associates, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. keeps buying

