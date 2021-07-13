Logo
Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Morgan Stanley, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Imperial Oil, Ford Motor Co, Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Morgan Stanley, Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, sells Imperial Oil, Ford Motor Co, Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Freedman Financial Associates, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. owns 527 stocks with a total value of $132 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Freedman Financial Associates, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/freedman+financial+associates%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Freedman Financial Associates, Inc.
  1. Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 109,861 shares, 15.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.48%
  2. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 51,862 shares, 10.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.80%
  3. Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 198,442 shares, 8.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15%
  4. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 66,457 shares, 7.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.33%
  5. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (PWV) - 174,421 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.5%
New Purchase: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $738.94 and $920.72, with an estimated average price of $838.66. The stock is now traded at around $956.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 264 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)

Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $77.05 and $83.36, with an estimated average price of $80.24. The stock is now traded at around $80.631500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,380 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock (ONEQ)

Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock. The purchase prices were between $50.53 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $53.71. The stock is now traded at around $57.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)

Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Monster Beverage Corp. The purchase prices were between $89.47 and $98.68, with an estimated average price of $93.77. The stock is now traded at around $92.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 668 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG)

Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $211.7 and $230.32, with an estimated average price of $224.25. The stock is now traded at around $224.748000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FactSet Research Systems Inc (FDS)

Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in FactSet Research Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $308.59 and $347.1, with an estimated average price of $327.08. The stock is now traded at around $335.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 22.87%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $436.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 16,220 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 2494.00%. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $93.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 12,970 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 195.12%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3703.938100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 242 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 25.54%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $146.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 13,958 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 295.65%. The purchase prices were between $65.11 and $72.81, with an estimated average price of $69.15. The stock is now traded at around $74.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 5,998 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.30%. The purchase prices were between $141.24 and $151.25, with an estimated average price of $147.24. The stock is now traded at around $148.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,635 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO)

Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Imperial Oil Ltd. The sale prices were between $24.18 and $34.53, with an estimated average price of $30.02.

Sold Out: Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc (KYN)

Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. The sale prices were between $7.15 and $9.26, with an estimated average price of $8.

Sold Out: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41.

Sold Out: Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR)

Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF. The sale prices were between $292.14 and $314.48, with an estimated average price of $306.09.

Sold Out: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $351.35 and $400.08, with an estimated average price of $376.49.

Sold Out: Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)

Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The sale prices were between $84.14 and $94.09, with an estimated average price of $89.94.



Here is the complete portfolio of Freedman Financial Associates, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Freedman Financial Associates, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Freedman Financial Associates, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Freedman Financial Associates, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. keeps buying
