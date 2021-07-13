Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Morgan Stanley, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Imperial Oil, Ford Motor Co, Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc

- New Purchases: ISRG, IJK, ONEQ, MNST, VIOG, FDS, NFLX, BABA, NDAQ, 4LRA, MPC, MSA, CHWY, TWOU, MSI, MPW, MKC, MAS, NYCB, NSC, NOC, PPL, MAR, RBLX, PWR, SWK, ZTS, WMB, WPM, VLO, UDR, TRMB, TD, TXN, TMUS, SYF, RMD, SPG, SCHD, SCHM, SCHV, SCHW, SBAC, CRM, RCL, LHX, BR, DOV, D, DG, DHI, CCI, CNC, CAT, BRKL, EBAY, BKR, ACB, AON, AEP, LNT, APD, AAP, ADNT, GSK, LKQ, LNC, IP, ICE, HST, HFC, HHDS, HCA, L, GM, GRMN, FMC, ESS, EQR, EQIX, ENB, ECL,
- Added Positions: SPY, MS, VXF, VIG, AMZN, AAPL, IVW, IWF, IVE, LPLA, PGX, IWM, IEFA, WM, EFA, BRK.B, VTI, GLD, NKE, IVV, IEMG, DSI, IJH, WMT, VONV, CVX, TJX, CVS, PPG, PEP, MDT, SCHA, SCHB, TRV, CTVA, IBM, DOW, DUK, JNJ,
- Reduced Positions: F, PWV, T, HON, BAC, MSFT, IJR, JPM, PLD, MU, PFE, VNQ, VWO, IUSG, GE, FCX, TTM, FDX, ES, MMM, EIX, AVGO, CARA, TEVA, SNAP, GILD, TAP, SLV, IWR, MAT, CSCO, RDS.A, EXC, XRX, VUG, BP, VOD, PDM, MRO, XOM, VB, CCL, DRI, HPE, HAL, MJ, UNH, VEA, VTRS, ZYNE, MA, MFC, MNKKQ, LYG, KHC, KMI, JBLU, BAM, BMY, BCDRF, AMLP,
- Sold Out: IMO, KYN, UPS, VCR, VGT, DIN, VFH, IAC, MT, SJM, VAR, PCG, VBR, MUR, EWJ, GDX, KGC, UBS, M, THC, HSBC, BIV, VMBS, BLV, BNDX, EEM, NLY, AMZA, FTRCQ, HTZGQ, MMNFF, OXY, PRSP, NEM, TWTR,
For the details of Freedman Financial Associates, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/freedman+financial+associates%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Freedman Financial Associates, Inc.
- Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 109,861 shares, 15.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.48%
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 51,862 shares, 10.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.80%
- Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 198,442 shares, 8.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 66,457 shares, 7.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.33%
- Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (PWV) - 174,421 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.5%
Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $738.94 and $920.72, with an estimated average price of $838.66. The stock is now traded at around $956.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 264 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)
Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $77.05 and $83.36, with an estimated average price of $80.24. The stock is now traded at around $80.631500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,380 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock (ONEQ)
Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock. The purchase prices were between $50.53 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $53.71. The stock is now traded at around $57.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)
Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Monster Beverage Corp. The purchase prices were between $89.47 and $98.68, with an estimated average price of $93.77. The stock is now traded at around $92.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 668 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG)
Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $211.7 and $230.32, with an estimated average price of $224.25. The stock is now traded at around $224.748000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 250 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: FactSet Research Systems Inc (FDS)
Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in FactSet Research Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $308.59 and $347.1, with an estimated average price of $327.08. The stock is now traded at around $335.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 22.87%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $436.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 16,220 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 2494.00%. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $93.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 12,970 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 195.12%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3703.938100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 242 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 25.54%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $146.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 13,958 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 295.65%. The purchase prices were between $65.11 and $72.81, with an estimated average price of $69.15. The stock is now traded at around $74.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 5,998 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.30%. The purchase prices were between $141.24 and $151.25, with an estimated average price of $147.24. The stock is now traded at around $148.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,635 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO)
Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Imperial Oil Ltd. The sale prices were between $24.18 and $34.53, with an estimated average price of $30.02.Sold Out: Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc (KYN)
Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. The sale prices were between $7.15 and $9.26, with an estimated average price of $8.Sold Out: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41.Sold Out: Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR)
Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF. The sale prices were between $292.14 and $314.48, with an estimated average price of $306.09.Sold Out: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)
Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $351.35 and $400.08, with an estimated average price of $376.49.Sold Out: Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)
Freedman Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The sale prices were between $84.14 and $94.09, with an estimated average price of $89.94.
